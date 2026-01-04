Minnesota political leaders condemn Trump for sharing "outrageous" conspiracy theories on Melissa Hortman's assassination

Several lawmakers are condemning President Trump after he shared a video on social media Saturday alleging Gov. Tim Walz is behind the assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

Walz responded to the president's Truth Social post, saying it is "dangerous, depraved behavior from the sitting president of the United States."

"In covering for an actual serial killer, he is going to get more innocent people killed. America is better than this," Walz said.

Hortman was shot and killed alongside her husband, Mark, and their dog, Gilbert, on June 14, 2025, inside the family's Brooklyn Park home. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot and wounded in their Champlin home 90 minutes earlier.

Vance Boelter, 58, faces federal charges for the shootings, including two counts of murder. He allegedly dressed as a police officer and managed to evade arrest for 40 hours. According to prosecutors, Boelter had a hit list of lawmakers and other public officials, including staffers at Planned Parenthood. He pleaded not guilty in August.

In a statement, House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson called out Mr. Trump, calling the claims about Hortman's death "untruthful" and "outrageous."

"Tonight, Donald Trump, who couldn't be bothered to lower the flags to half staff or even say Melissa Hortman's name until now, is spreading outrageous lies about her death," Stephenson said. "Here is the truth: Melissa was murdered by a right-wing, anti-abortion extremist who believed conspiracy theories about COVID. Melissa Hortman and Tim Walz were friends and allies. Anyone who claims otherwise is lying."

Stephenson went on to say that any political leader in the state who does not condemn the president's post "isn't fit to hold office."

Republican state Sen. Julia Coleman also encouraged lawmakers to "call for an end to baseless conspiracy theories" above a post mentioning Mr. Trump's online endorsement of the accusation.

"We must all reject this behavior outright and refuse to tolerate it. The American people, grieving families, and the legacies of those lost deserve far better," Coleman said. "Debate policies fiercely. Fight for what you believe in. But do not speculate, guess, or spread stories that are plainly false and deeply harmful. It's time to restore dignity to our political discourse."

Several Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Angie Craig and Betty McCollum, called for Republican legislators to specifically condemn Mr. Trump's post.

However, Republican state Rep. Walter Hudson disagreed.

"I'm not condemning anything, even if I disagree with it, after watching the abhorrent reaction to the death of Charlie Kirk from Democrats of every strata, and the indifference toward and election of Jay Jones. I'm not playing this stupid game," Hudson said on X about Mr. Trump's Truth Social post.

McCollum also demanded that the president apologize to the Hortman family, Walz and Minnesotans.