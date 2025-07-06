DeSantis, Florida lend support to Texas for flash flooding rescues, recovery efforts

As the death toll continues to climb and a dozen people remain missing after devastating flash floods slammed the Texas Hill Country, Florida is lending its support and sending its hearts out to those impacted by the natural disaster.

As of Sunday afternoon, CBS News reported that at least 70 people are dead after heavy rain brought flashing flooding to the Central Texas region, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River, which rose rapidly early Friday morning to the height of a two-story building. Officials said a dozen people are still missing from Camp Mystic, a children's summer camp located in Kerr County, at least 90 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Among the dead are at least 38 adults and 21 children, with 18 of the adults and four of the children unidentified.

As the Lone Star State continues rescues and recoveries, the Sunshine State has stepped up to lend a hand in its efforts.

On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared on X that he has directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to deploy three swiftwater rescue teams through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to assist with response and recovery.

"We're standing by to lend more help as requested," the Florida governor said.

Across the political aisle, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared on X a similar sentiment to DeSantis, saying, "Our hearts are with the people of Texas."

"As Florida sends crews to support the rescue efforts, Miami-Dade County stands at the ready to send support if needed," she said.

President Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County on Sunday morning while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited the site of the summer camp for the first time.

Although Kerr County was hit the hardest, at least seven others have been confirmed dead in different parts of Texas. Abbott signed an updated federal disaster declaration to include several other counties that have been impacted by storms.