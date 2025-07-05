Two Dallas sisters among the dozens killed in Central Texas flooding

Two sisters from Dallas — 13-year-old Blair Harber and 11-year-old Brooke Harber — were among the dozens of lives lost in the catastrophic floods that swept through Central Texas early Friday.

Their deaths were confirmed Saturday by St. Rita Catholic Community. Blair was preparing to enter eighth grade, and Brooke was set to begin sixth grade at St. Rita Catholic School.

Sisters were not at Camp Mystic

The sisters were not attending Camp Mystic — where up to 25 campers remain missing — but were in the area when the flooding occurred.

In their memory, St. Rita held a prayer service at 4 p.m. Saturday to grieve and honor the lives of the two young girls.

The girls were staying with their grandparents along the Guadalupe River, who remain unaccounted for, according to the church. Their parents were in a separate cabin and were not harmed.

"Please keep the Harber family in your prayers during this time of profound grief. May our faith, our love, and our St. Rita community be a source of strength and comfort in the days ahead," said Fr. Joshua J. Whitfield, pastor, in correspondence with church members.

Flooding death toll rises to 47

At least 47 people are dead in central Texas in what officials called a "mass casualty event" after devastating flash floods slammed Hill Country, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River.

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 04: Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. Eric Vryn / Getty Images

Camp Mystic hit hard by floodwaters

Among the missing are up to 25 campers from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp that was severely impacted when the Guadalupe River surged unexpectedly. The river rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes after a stationary storm system dumped far more rain than forecasted over the river's North and South Forks.

River reached near-record levels

The flooding overwhelmed the region, including the city of Kerrville, where the Guadalupe River reached its second-highest level on record.

Hundreds rescued by air and boat

Emergency responders have rescued 850 people, including 160 by air. The U.S. Coast Guard has assisted in saving more than 220 lives. Search efforts continue using helicopters, drones, and ground teams.

Federal and state response underway

Officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have mobilized state and federal resources. President Trump has pledged full federal support.

Communities face widespread damage

Local leaders and residents described the destruction as unprecedented. Many areas remain without power or access, and families are still searching for loved ones.

The emotional toll on survivors and first responders continues to grow as recovery efforts press on.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.