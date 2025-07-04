North Texas girls among missing Camp Mystic attendees after deadly Central Texas floods

Rescue operations are ongoing in Central Texas after flash flooding along the Guadalupe River left 23 girls from Camp Mystic unaccounted for.

While officials emphasize that not all are confirmed missing — some may simply be unreachable due to storm-related communication outages — the uncertainty has left families anxiously awaiting updates.

According to the camp's website, children become eligible to attend Camp Mystic — located in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River — after completing the second grade.

North Texas girls among missing

One of the missing Camp Mystic girls is Hadley Hanna, 8, from Dallas.

Hadley Hanna of Dallas is among the girls reported missing from Camp Mystic following the Central Texas flash floods.

Another of the missing Camp Mystic girls is 9-year-old Lila Bonner from Dallas.

Lila Bonner (right) of Dallas is among the girls reported missing from Camp Mystic following the Central Texas flash floods. Confirmed by her family

Large-scale response underway

In response, authorities have mobilized a large-scale search effort, deploying 14 helicopters, game wardens and specialized rescue teams. Several children have already been rescued from trees and other stranded locations.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has publicly reassured families, stating that the state is doing "everything humanly possible" to locate and bring the campers to safety.

State leaders promise full commitment

"I want all of you to know, we will do everything humanly possible 24/7 — looking at every tree, overturning every rock, whatever it takes — if your child is one of those truly missing and not just out of touch, to find your daughter," Patrick said, addressing families of the missing girls.

Families turn to social media

Meanwhile, families of the missing girls have turned to social media, sharing photos and heartfelt messages in hopes of gathering any information. Their posts reflect both the urgency and emotional toll of the situation.

CBS News Texas providing ongoing coverage

CBS News Texas is closely monitoring developments and remains committed to providing timely, accurate updates as new information emerges from both authorities and the families themselves.