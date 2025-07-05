History of Camp Mystic, summer camp hit by deadly Central Texas floods

Rescue operations are ongoing in Central Texas after flash flooding along the Guadalupe River left 23 girls from Camp Mystic unaccounted for. Officials say dozens have died as catastrophic floods continue to ravage the Hill Country.

In response, authorities have mobilized a large-scale search effort, deploying 14 helicopters, game wardens and specialized rescue teams. Several children have already been rescued from trees and other stranded locations.

Camp Mystic is a private Christian summer camp for girls located along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas. According to the Camp Mystic website, the camp was established in 1926 by University of Texas coach "Doc" Stewart. In 1939, Agnes Stacy and her husband, "Pop" Stacey, purchased the camp. It remained in continuous operation, except for the years 1943-1945, when the federal government leased it as a rehabilitation camp for veterans of the Army Corps of World War II.

The flooding is similar to a flood back in 1987 when campers at a nearby Pot O' Gold Ranch were swept away by rushing flood waters, according to the National Weather Service. 10 of the teenagers tragically drowned. The remaining 33 children and adults survived as a result of a series of rescues, including dramatic helicopter rescues of several clinging to tree tops, conducted by Texas DPS, the US Army's 507th Medical Division, and a local television news station from San Antonio, Texas.