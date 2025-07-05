North Texas girl, 9, confirmed dead after Camp Mystic flooding in Central Texas

One of three North Texas girls missing from Camp Mystic in the wake of catastrophic Central Texas flooding has been confirmed dead, her family said Saturday.

Lila Bonner, 9, of Dallas, was among 23 to 25 girls from the camp who had been unaccounted for following the flash floods that swept through Kerr County early Friday.

North Texas girls among the still missing

Among those still missing from North Texas are Hadley Hanna, 8, and Eloise Peck, both from Dallas.

Hadley Hanna

Lila Bonner, 9, of Dallas (right), has been confirmed dead after being reported missing from Camp Mystic following the Central Texas flash floods. Eloise Peck (left), also from Dallas, remains missing.

Dozens dead, many still missing

Officials say dozens have died as floodwaters continue to ravage the Hill Country. Rescue operations remain ongoing for the missing youths. Authorities caution that not all of the girls are confirmed missing — some may be unreachable due to storm-related communication outages — but the uncertainty has left families anxiously awaiting updates.

According to the camp's website, children become eligible to attend Camp Mystic, located in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River, after completing the second grade.

Large-scale response underway

In response, authorities have launched a large-scale search effort, deploying 14 helicopters, Texas game wardens, and specialized rescue teams. Several children have already been rescued from trees and other stranded locations.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has publicly reassured families, stating that the state is doing "everything humanly possible" to locate and bring the campers to safety.

"I want all of you to know, we will do everything humanly possible 24/7 — looking at every tree, overturning every rock, whatever it takes — if your child is one of those truly missing and not just out of touch, to find your daughter," Patrick said.

Families turn to social media

Meanwhile, families of the missing girls have turned to social media, sharing photos and heartfelt messages in hopes of gathering any information. Their posts reflect both the urgency and emotional toll of the situation.

CBS News Texas is closely monitoring developments and remains committed to providing timely, accurate updates as new information emerges from both authorities and the families themselves.