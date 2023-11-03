Best TV deals of Black Friday 2023 that are already live

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're someone who's looking for a great deal on a new TV, you may be waiting patiently for the Black Friday sales we all know are coming. But you don't have to.

Online retailers are already offering some amazing Black Friday deals on smart TVs right now. Our team of expert consumer electronics shoppers has been scouring the internet and discovered some incredible TV discounts you can take advantage of today, on popular smart TVs from well-known brands, including Amazon Fire TV, Hisense, TCL and Vizio.

Best Black Friday TV deals you can shop right now

There's no need to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop for a new 55-inch, 65-inch or 75-inch smart TV for yourself or as a gift for someone else. Check out these deals we've discovered that are available today. But don't wait, most of these deals are offered for a limited time and inventory could sell out fast.

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series smart TV: $188

Walmart

Walmart has cut the price of this 2023 version of the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series smart TV -- one that's powered using the RokuTV OS. For a limited time (and while supplies last), you can snag this popular TV for just $188.

Walmart+ members can shop this deal three hours earlier than everyone else, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

A 55-inch smart TV is the ideal screen size for smaller living spaces, a guest bedroom, a home office, or a child's bedroom. This is a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixel) resolution LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Because the TV operates using the RokuTV OS, it's ready to stream content from all of the popular streaming services you subscribe to. Plus you get free and unlimited access to the Roku Channel, which offers on-demand TV shows and movies. The TV comes with a handheld remote, but the Roku mobile app can also transform your smartphone into a voice remote for the TV.

This TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series TV offers four HDMI ports, which makes it easy to connect a soundbar, game console, cable TV box or another compatible device. The TV also supports Wi-Fi 5 for wireless connectivity and streaming. For enhanced picture quality, the TV supports HLG and HDR10. At just $188, this is one of the best Black Friday-season TV deals we've seen -- an incredible catch for a 55-inch smart TV from a well-known brand.

Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K LED smart TV

Walmart

Walmart is also slashing the price of this Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K LED smart TV down to just $488. Get that massive 75-inch TV you've been dreaming about and that the whole family will love.

This smart TV offers 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. You also get full array backlighting, plus Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ support. As a result, whatever you're watching will be displayed with bright and accurate colors, along with really good contrast. And with the TV's V-Gaming Engine and Auto Game Mode, when you plug your favorite console-based gaming system into this TV, you'll experience ultra-low lag, even when playing your favorite high-action games. For sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Samsung 55" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV: $298 ($50 off)

Walmart

This Samsung Class TU690T Crystal TV, which comes is the popular 55-inch display size, is currently on sale at Walmart for $50 off, so you'll pay a mere $298 for it. This TV can be a nice addition to a child's bedroom, guest room, or any other room in your home that would benefit from a 55-inch, 4K smart TV. This one offers a 60Hz refresh rate and runs using the Tizen operating system.

When watching this TV, you will see the blacks and whites continuously fine-tuned to provide enhanced contrast using Samsung's Direct Lit LED technology. Located behind the screen are rows of LED bulbs that bring plenty of color and brightness to whatever shows, movies and sports you're watching.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV: $1,398 ($800 off)

Walmart

What's not to love about the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED smart TV? You get a brilliantly vivid OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and smart functionality powered by GoogleTV. And at $800 off, the price isn't to shabby either. This is a current model, high-end, brand name, OLED TV that's on sale for $1,398.

The TV uses Sony's proprietary cognitive processor XR, which understands how humans see and hear, so delivers pure blacks, bright whites, natural looking colors and impressive contrast. This TV also uses "Intelligent motion processing" to generate fast-moving, blur-free sports and action-packed movies. And speaking of action, it performs partcularly well when you connect this TV with a Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console.

When you're not watching native 4K content, Sony's powerful XR 4K upscaling brings lower resolution content up to as close to 4K resolution as possible. In the process, it brings back lost texture and detail. This is a powerful and feature-packed TV being offered for a limited time at Walmart for a very competitive price.

Hisense 75" Class U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K smart TV: $648 ($150 off)

Walmart

When if comes to smart TVs, if you have the space, bigger is typically better. And for most home theater setups, a 75-inch TV is an ideal size. If you head over to Walmart, you'll find this popular Hisense 85-inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K smart TV on sale for $150 off. This means that for a limited time, during Walmart's Black Friday sale, you can get your hands on this mammoth TV for the minuscule price of just $648.

This is the current, 2023 model of the Class U6 Series TV. It offers full array local dimming, with support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision IQ. If you're watching TV shows or games, you can active the FilmMaker mode for an even better picture quality. Meanwhile, if you're a gamer, you'll love the TV's Game Mode Plus that does an impressive job minimizing input lag, screen jitter and frame tearing.

Samsung's 55" "The Terrace" outdoor TV: $2,399 ($1,100 off)

Walmart

Want to watch your favorite TV shows, movies and sporting events while you're kicking back on your porch or having friends over for a barbecue? That's where Samsung's "The Terrace" comes in. This is a weatherproof (IP55 rated), outdoor TV that's designed to be mounted and enjoyed in the great outdoors.

That's right, you can be outside working on your tan while hearing the bird chirping and the crowds from your favorite sports team cheering, all at the same time. "The Terrace" is a QLED 4K resolution TV with a 60Hz refresh rate. It's powered using Samsung's Tizen OS, so it's ready to stream from any of the services you subscribe to.

Keep in mind, when choosing an outdoor location for this TV, it can be exposed to ambient or non-direct sunlight, but direct sunlight must be avoided. However, when it's mounted in a shaded area, the TV's maximum brightness of 2,000+ nits makes the picture easy to see with very little (if any) glare.

TCL 65" Class Q 4K QLED smart TV: $648 ($150 off)

Walmart

In an average size room within your home -- a living room, bedroom, guest room, man cave, or she shed -- a 65-inch TV is often the perfect size. And now that Walmart has slashed $150 off the price of this TCL 65-inch Class Q 4K QLED smart TV, it's being sold at the perfect price.

This TV is powered by GoogleTV, so the user interface is easy and intuitive. You also get access to Google Assistant and can use voice commands to control the TV. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio (with support for Dolby Vision IQ). You also get a maximum screen brightness of 1,000 nits, plus 200+ full array local dimming zones. As a result, whatever you're watching will look bright and sharp.

Among other impressive features, the TCL 65-inch Class Q 4K QLED smart TV offers a Game mode that supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Plus, the TV carries the IMAX Enhanced Certification.

Samsung 75" Class CU7000B 4K smart TV: $648 ($100 off)

Walmart

Upgrade your TV room into a home theater, complete with a 75-inch, 4K UHD (2160p) smart TV. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and it's ready to stream content from any of the services you subscribe to.

For a very limited time, Walmart has slashed the price of this mega-size TV to just $648 -- that's a savings of $100. Among many other features, this TV offers excellent AI-based upscaling, so when you're watching non-4K native content, the TV will do a nice job upgrading it to near 4K quality.

Hisense UHD R6 58" Class 4K smart TV: $268 ($30 off)

Walmart

We're huge fans of Hisense TVs. That's why they keep showing up in our roundups of the best 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch smart TVs. If a 55-inch TV is too small for your living space, but 65 inches is just too big, Hisense offers this 4K resolution 58-inch LED TV that's on sale at Amazon for just $268.

This smart TV is powered using the RokuTV OS, so its ready to connect and stream content from all of the popular streaming services and networks that you subscribe to. The TV has a 60Hz refresh rate, can be controlled using voice commands and supports DTS Studio Sound. For picture quality, this TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Sony 85" Class Bravia XR X93L mini LED 4K smart TV: $3,299 ($1,200 off)

Walmart

This 2023 version of the Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K smart TV offers a bigger-than-big screen size -- a whopping 85 inches. It's also packed with tech that makes Sony a leader in high-end TVs. But just because this TV is big doesn't mean the price needs to be. Walmart has slashed the price of this normally $4,500 TV down to just $3,299, so you will save $1,200.

This TV runs using the GoogleTV OS. The 4K UHD mini-LED display has a 120Hz refresh rate and uses Sony's proprietary Cognitive Processor XR to deliver a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness. In other words, it nicely replicates how we see the real world.

If you're looking for a name brand TV that's big in size and bigger on features and picture quality, we recommend the Sony Bravia XR X93L, especially now that it's on sale.

LG 65" Class UHD OLED smart TV: $1,597 ($902 off)

Walmart

It seems like Walmart has pulled out all the stops with its sales on popular TVs for Black Friday. This LG 65-inch smart TV with a 4K OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate is on sale right now for $902 off. This means you can purchase this beautiful TV for just $1,597. A 65-inch screen is the ideal size for an average living room or bedroom.

Because this is an OLED display, it showcases bright and detailed colors with excellent contrast. This includes displaying bright whites, deep blacks and consistently accurate colors. The TV is powered by the a9 AI Processor Gen 6, which is make specifically for LG. It allows for ultra-realistic picture and sound, with plenty of brightness.

In addition to Dolby Atmos support for spatial audio, this LG 65-inch smart TV offers instant access to over 300+ free channels with LG Channels. The TV is also equipped with a Filmmaker Mode that makes any movies or TV shows you're watching look even more authentic and realistic. And thanks to the LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer mode, this TV is ideally suited for gaming too (with G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support.) Walmart is offering this souped up and high-end TV at a mid-range TV price, so take advantage of this deal while you can.

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K smart TV: $249 ($71 off)

Walmart

An affordable 50-inch 4K TV can make the perfect addition to a child's bedroom, kitchen or other small room in your home. At the moment, this Vizio 4K UHD LED smart TV has been discounted by $71 at Walmart, so you can purchase it for just $249.

While it relies on a 60Hz (not 120Hz) refresh rate, the screen can showcase content in 4K resolution and nicely handle high-speed action (such as live sports or action movies). Dolby Vision and HDR10 allow the TV to display bright, detailed and accurate colors using more than eight million individual pixels.

The TV includes a voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which allows for immersive and clear audio. At its $249 sale price, this TV represents a really good value.

Samsung's mega-popular 75" 'The Frame' smart TV: $400 off

Samsung

After reading our recent in-depth, hands-on review of Samsung's "The Frame" TV, you'll probably be as anxious to hang one of these smart TVs on your wall at home as we were. Right now, Amazon has the 75-inch version of this popular and unique TV on sale for 33% off. It's price is now $1,998. Over at Walmart you can find this TV on sale in its other sizes (32", 43", 50" and 85"). For example, the 65-inch version can be purchased right now for $1,449, which is $548 off.

This QLED TV is a fantastic-looking display that boasts beautiful color, with 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology that keeps the TV awash with over a billion colors. It has nearly zero light reflection, no matter if you're watching during the day or at night.

But while the TV is excellent for enjoying your favorite shows, movies, sports or games on, where it truly excels is its versatility as a display piece that will enhance the decor in your home. You can mount this incredibly thin TV flush against a wall and use Art Mode to turn it into a piece of art whenever the TV is not otherwise in use.

There are a variety of optional, frame-like bezels that allow you to customize the look of the TV to resemble a picture frame that will blend into your home's existing decor. Use Samsung's selection of art from museums and galleries across the world (or your own photos) to transform a wall of your home into a gallery -- with artwork that looks real. Each piece of art looks just like a framed painting or framed high-resolution photograph, thanks to the TV's unique matte display that showcases accurate and detailed color.

Our expert TV reviewers love "The Frame." It's also the single most popular TV amongst our readers.

Hisense 65" Class U7 Series smart TV: 33% off

Hisense

A 65-inch smart TV with a 4K resolution mini-LED (QLED) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1,0000 nits and full array local dimming is ideal for an average size living room, bedroom, guest room, or dorm room. If you act fast, you can snag this 2023 version of the Hisense 65-inch Class U7 smart TV for $700, which represents a whopping $350 savings off the TV's regular price of $1,050.

Thanks to this TV's advanced configuration, it's ideal for watching high-action Hollywood blockbusters and sports, or for gaming. The mini-LED technology allows the TV to boost the color, contrast and brightness of whatever you're watching, while it uses full array local dimming to ensure the entire screen showcases the appropriate colors and brightness using more than one billion colors.

The 144Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio make action look buttery smooth and crystal clear, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide the best looking picture and most immersive sound possible. The Filmmaker mode upgrades the picture quality even further when you're watching a movie or your favorite TV shows. The four HDMI ports make it easy to connect a cable box, soundbar, surround sound system and/or a console gaming system.

2023 TCL 55" Q7 QLED 4K smart TV: 35% off

TCL

Head over to Amazon to get $352 off this popular, 2023 edition of the TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED 4K smart TV. For a limited time, it's priced at a mere $698 for a TV that's packed with awesome features.

As you watch your favorite TV shows. movies, or sports, you'll enjoy an incredibly bright and detailed picture that's accompanied by immersive sound, thanks to the TV's Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. You also get support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and IMAX Enhanced certification.

The core 120Hz refresh rate makes action look smooth, but when you're gaming, the TV can boost its refresh rate up to an incredible 240Hz while displaying more than one billion colors. And while gaming, the TV supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Full array local dimming (with more than 200 local dimming zones) provide really rich contract that continuously adapts to the content being displayed. As a result, blacks look extra dark, whites appear extra bright and all colors are vivid and accurate. Because the TV runs using the Google TV OS, it can accept voice commands, or you can use the TV's remote control to quickly find whatever programming you want to watch.

Hisense 65" Class A6 Series smart TV: 23% off

Hisense

If you've been holding off on purchasing a 65-inch, 4K resolution smart TV because of price, there's no reason to wait any longer. Right now, Amazon is offering the popular 2022 version of the Hisense 65-inch Class A6 Series smart TV for just $348, which represents a saving of $122.

This TV operates using the Google TV OS and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 when it comes to showcasing a high picture quality with beautiful and accurate colors. For sound, the TV supports DTS: Virtual X. In addition to being able to stream content from all of your favorite streaming services and networks, you can easily connect a cable box or game system to the TV using one of the HDMI ports.

The TV's refresh rate is just 60Hz, but there's a special Game mode and Sports mode integrated into the TV's operating system that allows it to display high action content smoothly. Like most 4K smart TVs, this one offers AI-based upscaling, so when you're watching lower resolution content, it will automatically get upgraded to near 4K quality. If you've seen wanting to upgrade the TV in your living room or bedroom to a 65-inch screen, now's the time to grab this 26% off deal.

Amazon Fire 43" Omni QLED Series 4K TV: 16% off

Amazon

Here's a chance to save 16% on the 43-inch version of the popular Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV. This is the perfect size for a kitchen, small room or a child's bedroom. It offers a QLED display (with 3,40 x 2,160 pixel resolution) that supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG, so you can expect to see rich and accurate colors, featuring deep blacks and bright whites. The refresh rate is just 60Hz, however.

While the TV is optimized for streaming via the Amazon Prime Video service, it works with all popular streaming services and networks you subscribe to. When you're not watching TV, you can display digital photos or Alexa widgets on the screen, or use the TV to stream music. This content can be accessed when there are people in the room. Otherwise, the TV will turn itself off. Using it's motion sensor, will turn itself back on when someone again enters the room.

This TV not only supports Alexa as a digital voice assistant for controlling the TV when it's turned on, but when the TV is off, you can still access Alexa and use voice commands to ask questions or control other smart gear in your home. Built into the TV are four HDMI ports, one USB 2.0 port and one Ethernet port. The TV operates using Amazon's FireTV OS. Order this TV right now from Amazon and you'll save 16%.

This exact same TV, but in a popular 55-inch size is also on sale for 27% off at Amazon, so you can buy it for just $440. If a 65-inch version of this TV is more to your liking, you can get it for 26% off as well, which brings the price down to $590.

Vizio 55" V-Series 4K LED smart TV: 5% off

Vizio

Even without a sale, smart TVs from Vizio tend to be affordable and a good value, based on the technology packed into them. Right now, however, the 2023 edition of the Vizio 55-inch TV Series 4K LED smart TV is one sale for just $398.

This TV is packed with features, including Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant support, so you can use voice commands to control the TV. There's also a mobile app that allows you to control the TV from your smartphone, but you also get a traditional remote control.

This Vizio TV also comes with apps for just about of the popular streaming services pre-installed. Along with these apps, the TV offers Vizio FreeWatch+, which gives you access to 250+ live streaming channels and more than 500,000 on-demand TV shows and movies for free.

As for picture quality, this 4K TV supports Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+, allowing it to generate sharp and vibrant colors with excellent contrast. The TV has a 60Hz refresh rate. Also built in are three HDMI ports, a USB port and an Ethernet port. For wireless connectivity, the V-Series supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

For gamers, the V-Series TV has an integrated Game mode that utilizes AMD FreeSync. This means there's a low input lag with no screen tearing. And with Bluetooth pairing, you can easily connect wireless headphones or earbuds to the TV for a private listening experience. Even at full price, this TV represents a great deal and is the perfect size for a bedroom or small living room.

Hisense 32" Class A4 Series FHD 1080p smart TV: 5% off

Hisense

Perfect for a child's bedroom, kitchen, or other small space in your home, this 2023 version of the 32-inch Hisense smart TV is available right now for 5% off, bringing the price down to just $140.

Yes, this is a 1080p resolution TV (not 4K), but it's perfect for watching broadcast TV channels, like ABC, NBC and CBS that continue to broadcast in 1080p resolution. Of course, you can also stream content from all of the popular steaming services and networks as well, but in 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV operates using the Google TV OS and offers immersive audio thanks to its support for DTS Virtual X.

For gamers and sports fans, this A4 Series TV offers a special Game and Sports mode that allows it to showcase high action content smoothly and clearly. At this low price, you can probably afford to add one of these TVs to every room of your home that doesn't already have one.

Awol Vision LTV-2500 4K short throw projector: $2,040 (32% off)

Amazon

Instead of going with an extra-large screen to create an in-home theater, consider one of the latest short throw laser projectors. The Awol Vision LTV-2500 4K ultra short throw projector uses a triple laser to showcase a brilliantly detailed and vivid 4K resolution picture that's between 80 and 150 inches.

Because the projector offers a maximum brightness of 2,600 lumens, it can be used in a normally lit or dark viewing space and still display a 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution picture that takes full advantage of Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. And for sound, the projector supports Dolby Atmos. It also works with active shutter 3D glasses to present 3D content using more than one billion colors.

Our in-house TV reviewers are big fans of the Awol Vision laser projectors, as they make it easy to create an immersive, in-house cinematic viewing experience, especially when you also connect a surround sound system to the projector.

Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K smart Fire TV: $500 (38% off)

Amazon

This is the year you can get that massive 75-inch TV you've always wanted for your living room, home theater or man cave. Head over to Amazon and snag $300 off this 2021 version of this Toshiba 4K smart TV with a 60Hz refresh rate. For a limited time, you'll pay just $500.

This TV is powered using the FireTV OS, so it's ready to stream content from all of your favorite streaming service that you subscribe to. It even comes with a voice remote with Alexa digital assistant integration.

You'll enjoy Full HD picture quality, thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 support. There's even an Auto Low Latency Game Mode for when you connect a gaming console to the TV using one of the TV's four HDMI ports.

Sony 2023 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $598 (13% off)

Amazon

During Amazon's Black Friday sale, instantly save $100 off this 2023 edition of the Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series. For a limited time, you'll pay just $598 to enjoy a nicely equipped, Sony smart TV that runs using the GoogleTV OS.

This is an LED TV that offers a 60Hz refresh rate. Sony's 4K Processor X1 does an amazing job upscaling non-native 4K content to appear as close to 4K as possible. And it does this while displaying rich, bright and accurate colors. Meanwhile, if you're a Sony PS5 gamer, when you connect your game console to this TV, the Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode features will kick in to enhance the visuals in your favorite games.

65" Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C: $1,700 ($1,100 off)

Samsung

If you act fast, you can celebrate the holiday season this year by watching your favorite Christmas movies on a stunning Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 4K smart TV that uses Quantum mini-LEDs and Neo Quantum HDR+ (with HDR 10+ support) to generate a detailed picture. It consistently showcases dark blacks, bright whites and accurate colors.

The TV also takes advantage of its neural quantum processor to handle real-time 4K upscaling. As a result, whatever non-4K content you're watching, AI is used to ensure you see it in as close to 4K as possible. In addition, you get an anti-glare screen, an ultra-wide viewing angle, Dolby Atmos sound support and Object Tracking Sound+ audio support.

For a limited time, Samsung has cut the price of this TV by $1,100, so you'll pay just $1,700 for the popular 65-inch version.

Philips 43" Class 4K Ultra HD Google smart LED TV: $214 ($24 off)

Walmart

Take advantage of this Black Friday deal over at Walmart to add a smaller size 4K smart TV to a child's bedroom, kitchen or any smaller living space. In addition to supporting the GoogleTV OS that allows it to stream content from all of the popular streaming services your family subscribes to, the TV can be used for casual gaming with a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox that's connected via one of the TV's HDMI ports.

According to our expert game reviewers, younger Nintendo Switch gamers will love playing the No. 1 bestselling game "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" even more when their Switch is connected to a 4K TV. While you're shopping for a new TV on Amazon, you can easily pick up copies of this new game as a gift for the Nintendo gamers in your life, whatever their age.

Thanks to the smaller and more compact size of this TV and it's display, it will easily fit in a child's bedroom and can easily be moved around as needed. This LED TV has a 60Hz refresh rate. It offers 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with HDR10 support. Now priced at just $214, while it's not a cutting-edge TV, it certainly represents a great value.

A TV soundbar also makes the perfect gift

All of the best smart 4K TVs offer an incredible picture quality. However, if you want to hear immersive sound that's as amazing as what you're seeing, we highly recommend connecting a soundbar or complete surround sound system to any TV. A TV soundbar easily connects to any smart TV, but it does not need to be a costly add-on. In fact, some of our favorite soundbars are priced under $200.

The Roku Streambar Pro is just $174

Roku

We've selected the Roku Streambar Pro as our pick for best value TV soundbar because for the price ($174 on Amazon), you get truly high-quality audio without needing a subwoofer. However, Roku does offer an optional subwoofer and rear speakers you can add at any time to create a full surround sound system.

There are two unique things about this Roku soundbar. First, it has integrated Roku streaming capabilities, so you get easy access to Roku's smart TV functionality that allows you to access all of the popular streaming services (including the free Roku Channel) even if the TV the soundbar is connected to is not a smart TV.

Also, the included voice remote allows you to control your TV and the soundbar. Plus, if you want a private viewing/listening experience, it's possible to connect wired headphones directly to the remote. Or, if you want to circumvent using the Roku remote, the Roku app can be used to control the soundbar wirelessly from your smartphone. The biggest reason to add the Roku Streambar Pro to your TV is for its sound quality. It's comparable to what you get from soundbars costing three to four times as much and that are more difficult to set up and then use.

If you're shopping for a gift for someone who loves to watch TV, but hasn't yet added a soundbar to their TV, the Roku Streambar Pro makes a great gift (as well as a wonderful addition to your own TVs).

Check out this complete surround sound system from Samsung

Samsung

Samsung has done a really nice job over the past few years creating an impressive lineup of televisions and soundbars that can make creating an immersive home theater setup rather easy. The Q-Series Q910C is a 9.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that comes bundled with a wireless subwoofer, two satellite speakers and a remote. While it can seamlessly be used with a Samsung TV, allowing users to enjoy Samsung's Q-Symphony sound, this sound system will work with any TV, from any manufacturer, that has Bluetooth capabilities or an HDMI or Optical Audio port.

As you'd expect from a higher-end TV surround sound system with a soundbar as its centerpiece, the Q910C is able to generate room-filling sound that self calibrates to the room it's in using a feature Samsung calls SpaceFit SoundPro. Combine this with Dolby Atmos support that generates incredibly clear and lifelike sound and you'll be drawn into whatever you're watching. To reduce cable clutter, the Q910C can function almost entirely wirelessly. Yes, there's a power cord, but the connection between the TV, soundbar and satellite speakers can all be handled wirelessly.

And speaking of wireless, if you're an Apple user, it's possible to stream audio content from your Mac, iPhone or iPad using AirPlay. And for gamers, the Q910C supports Samsung's Game Mode Pro and generates 3D sound in conjunction with many of your favorite games. Another nice feature is called Active Voice Amplifier (AVA), which does a nice job making all dialogue sound extra clear, even when music and sound effects are also playing. We chose the Q910C as our top pick because it's a fairly priced, complete surround sound system that's centered around a soundbar. It generates high-quality, clear and authentic sounding audio.

The new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar simulates surround sound

Bose

The new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the company's newest soundbar. It works with just about any TV. Using artificial intelligence and Dolby Atmos, it's able to virtually replicate surround sound, without needing a separate subwoofer and rear speakers. (Although these can be added to generate authentic surround sound.)

This soundbar also offers a special dialogue mode, so if someone has trouble hearing the voices in a TV show or movie when there's also music and sound effects playing, this feature enhances the dialog in a way that makes it much clearer, so it's easier to hear and understand.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar connects to a TV via an HDMI or optical audio cable. While the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar might look like every other soundbar from the outside, this one has proprietary Bose technology on the inside that will immediately and dramatically enhance someone's TV viewing experience, regardless of what they're watching.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, Nov, 24, 2023 -- the day after Thanksgiving and a few days before Cyber Monday. This is traditionally the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but many retailers have already begun offering some impressive Black Friday deals on 4K smart TVs in a wide range of sizes.

Be sure to check out all of the CBS Essentials Black Friday deals coverage, which includes ways to save money on all sorts of products you can buy for yourself or as gifts.

