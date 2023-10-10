Amazon's best deals for October Prime Day 2023 are all right here

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Retail giant Amazon is holding an encore to its Amazon Prime Day sale, starting today, Oct. 10. This time around, the sale is called Prime Big Deal Days. The event offers exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members. Score doorbuster savings on major electronics like Apple AirPods, TVs and smartphones, home goods such as robot vacuums and mattresses, and just about everything you'll need for the upcoming holidays.

Or just score on gotta-have home basics like... chips.

You'll find plenty of spotlight deals on big-name brands throughout the two-day early Black Friday event. Read on to see all our top sale picks at the Prime Big Deal Days sale, or tap the button below to head straight to it at Amazon.

The best October Prime Day deals at Amazon



Can't wait until Prime Big Deal Days starts? The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.

Best October Prime Day tech deals to shop now

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is one of your best opportunities this holiday season to save big on the hottest tech of 2023. Here are the best deals to shop now, while they're available.

Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now

Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.

Best early Black Friday deals at other retailers

Amazon isn't the only retailer holding an early Black Friday sale today. Here are more retailers offering deals.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?



The Amazon shopping event will begin at midnight Pacific time on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The sale will go on for 48 hours, ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

What's on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

Last year's October Prime Day included must-have deals on robot vacuums, Apple products, spin bikes, kitchen appliances, TVs, tablets, Samsung products and more.

Join Amazon Prime (if you haven't already)

You must be a Prime member to take part in this upcoming sale. Those who have never been an Amazon Prime member can get one week of Amazon Prime for only $1.99 right now.

Ready to take the plunge and unlock access to the upcoming October sales event? An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes even more than access to Prime Big Deal Days -- You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to Thursday Night Football and more on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market stores and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here.

Best invite-only October Amazon Prime Day deals



Request an invite now to save big on tech, kitchen appliances, watches and more during the Prime Big Deals Days sale in October. Those that are given an invite will be able to buy the items at the exclusive sale price during the sale.

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

Request an invite now for a chance to score this 50-inch smart TV for $150 (regularly $376).

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV Omni series:

It offers a brilliant 4K display at a solid price point.



The smart TV includes Amazon Alexa for remote-free voice control.



It features 3 HDMI inputs to easily connect all of your devices.



If you're looking for an easy way to make all of your favorite meals at home this holiday season, look no further. Amazon is offering a deep, invite-only discount on this top-rated Philips air fryer. It's compact -- ideal for those with smaller kitchens.

This device grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and, of course, air fries. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. It boasts a capacity of 4.1 liters, or roughly 4.3 quarts.

"This air fryer is very quiet and is fast. The basket size is perfect for 1 or 2 servings," says one Amazon reviewer. "So far we've used this for sweet potato fries, grilled chicken, steak and roasted vegetables (cauliflower and broccoli). Everything turned out delicious."

Why we like the Philips 3000 Series Essential air fryer:

The air fryer features seven easy cooking presets.

It is compact enough for small kitchens.

It's versatile with a 13-in-1 design that offers several different cooking functions in one compact device.

Amazon

The Blink Outdoor camera is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It's battery operated and has a two-year battery life. Amazon Prime members can request an invite to score a Blink Outdoor 3-camera system for 60% off during the October Prime Day sale.

"I'm extremely happy with the cameras and the app. [The] video detail is great," says one Amazon purchaser. "The app is versatile and allows for different motion detection settings per camera. Setup and installation were a breeze, both from a technical and physical standpoint."

Why we like the Blink outdoor camera system:

The cameras offers infrared night vision for a clear view, even when it's dark out.

The system is designed to withstand harsh winter weather, including rain.

The cameras are wireless and have a two-year battery life.

Amazon

A high-quality soundbar can elevate your at-home viewing experience when watching sports or your favorite movies. This invite-only deal from Amazon is a great way to score a top-rated soundbar at a solid price point.

"The sound quality is excellent and the virtual surround sound is very immersive," says one verified buyer on Amazon. "I was particularly impressed by the way the soundbar handles movies. The included remote control is intuitive, and the soundbar can be connected to your TV using HDMI or optical cable."

Why we like the Sony HTX8500 Dolby Atmosphere soundbar:

It offers dual built-in subwoofers for deep bass.

The slim, low-profile soundbar fits easily on TV stands.

The soundbar offers voice enhancement for better sound clarity.

Amazon

The SodaStream Art sparkling water maker turns standard water into sparkling water in seconds with just one touch. It features a fun retro design that will look lovely in your kitchen. SodaStream machines eliminate the need for plastic bottles or cans by allowing you to create fresh sparkling water from the comfort of their home.

This invite-only deal allows you to score the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker bundled with two CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher safe bottles and two bottles of Bubly flavor drops for just $110 (regularly $200).

Why we like the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker bundle:

Reviewers report that the sparkling water maker is easy to setup and use.

The appliance is energy efficient and can help you reduce the use of single use plastics.

The kit comes with everything you need to get started.

Amazon

These Jabra headphones are 56% off with an invite. The Bluetooth earbuds promise up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case and feature adjustable noise-canceling technology. They are designed for wear during workouts and are sweat-proof.

"As an active runner who sweats a lot when running, I've always had issues with other brands of earbuds over the years and having them pop out during my runs. That is, until now!" says an Amazon reviewer. "I purchased the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds after searching online for sweat-resistant earbuds for runners. After wearing these earbuds for the past month-plus, I can honestly say that these earbuds more than met my expectations for staying in my ears through lots of sweat-related activities."

Why we like the Jabra Elite 7 earbuds:

Reviewers report that the earbuds are comfortable and stay in place while running.

The earbuds offer five levels of noise cancellation, so you can hear as much or as little of your surroundings as you'd like.

They provide a rich, immersive sound with 6mm speakers.

They're IP57 rated for dust and water resistance.

Amazon

This Hisense smart TV offers a crystal clear 4K ULED display with improved color accuracy, contrast, brightness and motion. It features Quantum Dot technology for richer colors and Dolby Vision HDR for heightened realism. The top-rated TV has Amazon Fire TV built-in, making it easy to access all of your favorite shows and movies across popular streaming platforms.

This 50" Hisense 4K UHD TV with Quantum Dot technology is amazing! It is so crystal clear and the colors are so vibrant," says one Amazon reviewer.

Why we like the Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV:

It offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness.

The TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Reviewers praise the picture quality and color accuracy of the TV.

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do... and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't aways restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.