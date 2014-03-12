Malaysia Airlines Flight 370
On March 8, 2014, a Malaysia Air Boeing 777 with 239 people on board disappeared over the waters off Southeast Asia
New analysis boosts theory on likely MH370 location
The $160 million search ended in January after a deep-sea sonar scan of 46,000 square miles of ocean floor
Mystery of Flight 370 as deep as ever, three years later
Aussie minister says at service marking Malaysian Airlines plane’s disappearance officials still hope to fine plane despite suspended 3-nation search
Families blast decision to suspend search for missing MH370
Investigators officially suspended the search for the Boeing 777 with 329 people aboard after a $160 million operation spanning nearly three years
Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 called off
The search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 that vanished nearly three years ago has been officially suspended. The airliner disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people aboard. Kris Van Cleave reports on the heartbreak for families of the missing.
Search for missing Malaysian plane halts with mystery unsolved
Most expensive, complex underwater search in aviation history covered 46,000-square miles of Indian Ocean in almost 3 years, but yielded nothing
Search for doomed MH370 may have been off-base for two years
All along, officials have said they are not simply looking for a needle in a haystack - they are looking for the haystack
New analysis boosts theory on MH370's final moments
Investigators say evidence strongly suggests no one was at controls when missing Malaysia Airlines jet plummeted into sea
New tactic in MH370 hunt after sonar contacts from seabed
Drone to help in search for missing Malaysia Airlines jet after deep-sea sonar picks up contacts of interest
MH370 investigators cast doubt on latest crash theory
Team probing missing Malaysia Airline jet chimes in on debris with apparent burn damage found by American wreckage hunter
Flight 370 debris successfully identified by officials
The wing flap that washed ashore could help officials locate the airplane that disappeared over 2 years ago
MH370 families push for new search as more possible debris found
American wreckage hunter Blaine Gibson gives items, including 2 with burn marks, to investigators -- but is it "credible new evidence"?
New clue in MH370 plane crash
There is a new clue into what may have happened with Malaysia flight 370. CBSN's Reena Ninan and Tony Dokoupil have the latest.
Malaysia confirms Flight 370 pilot plotted fatal route
Pilot plotted course on home flight simulator to the southern Indian Ocean, where missing jet is believed to have crashed
Relatives of missing flight MH370 passengers protest
Dismay at China, Australia and Malaysia's decision to suspend two-year-long hunt for the missing flight
Time running out on hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines jet
Officials from 3 countries leading the search at sea concede hopes "fading," say if nothing turns up in coming months, costly operation will be suspended
Scientist says search for Malaysian jet could be off target
As officials mull ongoing hunt, oceanographer whose calculations have led to potential Flight 370 debris speaks up, and families are listening
Personal items found on beach possibly from MH370
Family support group posts images of items found in Madagascar in quest for answers on missing Malaysia Airlines jet
Debris found "almost certainly" from MH370
Investigators say newly-found debris "almost certainly" comes from the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. One of the two pieces is apparently from the outside of the plane, and the second from the inside. The fragments were discovered in South Africa and on a tiny island. Investigators believe Flight 370 went down in the Indian Ocean. Debora Patta reports from Johannesburg.
Malaysia: New debris "almost certainly" from Flight 370
Malysia Airlines jetliner mysteriously disappeared over Indian Ocean more than two years ago with 239 people on board
Investigators say "highly likely" debris is from MH370
But even if pieces found in Africa are from missing Malaysia Airlines jet, investigators not sure how much they'll help
South African teen may have found part of MH370
Man says son came home from Mozambique with piece of debris, and that officials say it could be from missing Malaysian jet
2 years after Flight 370 vanished, are we closer?
As search continues in Indian Ocean, families of missing Malaysia Airlines jet have little but hope to cling to
New piece in Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 puzzle?
Almost 2 years after the Boeing 777 disappeared, investigators may well be holding a 2nd tantalizing clue
Did officials find a part of MH370?
Almost 2 years since the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a possible piece of debris from the plane has washed on shore in Mozambique. With more on the plane piece, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN.
MH370 search team probing jet debris found in Africa
Center leading hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines jet trying to confirm whether piece of airliner found in Mozambique is part of the puzzle
