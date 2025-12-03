Malaysia says search for MH370 to resume this month, 11 years after packed plane vanished without a trace

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — Malaysia's government said Wednesday that American marine robotics company Ocean Infinity would soon resume the seabed search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, more than a decade after the plane vanished over the Indian Ocean.

MH370, a Boeing 777, disappeared from air-traffic radar 39 minutes after departing from Kuala Lumpur enroute to Beijing, China, on March 8, 2014. The packed passenger jet's disappearance without a trace sparked one of aviation's most baffling mysteries.

Despite years of multinational searches, investigators still do not know exactly what happened to the plane or its 239 passengers and crew.

The Malaysian government said Wednesday that Ocean Infinity would resume its search from Dec. 30, about eight months after the last effort was abandoned. Malaysia's transport minister announced in early April that a roughly six-week search by the U.S. firm was ending, saying it wasn't "the season" for the work at sea. The minister said at the time that efforts would resume around the end of the year.

A map shows the main locations relating to the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. John SAEKI and Nicholas SHEARMAN/AFP via Getty

The government said Wednesday that Ocean Infinity would resume searching intermittently from Dec. 30 for a total of 55 days, in targeted areas believed to have the highest likelihood of finding the missing aircraft.

Herculean search efforts in the southern Indian Ocean, where the jet is believed to have gone down, have thus far turned up virtually nothing. Apart from a few small fragments that washed ashore, no bodies or large wreckage have ever been recovered.

Below is a look at what we know about the deadly aviation tragedy.



"Good night, Malaysian Three Seven Zero"

The pilot's last radio call to Kuala Lumpur — a simple, "Good night, Malaysian Three Seven Zero" — was the final communication before the plane crossed into Vietnamese airspace. It never checked in with controllers there.

Minutes later, the plane's transponder, which broadcasts its location, shut down. Military radar showed the jet turn back over the Andaman Sea, and satellite data suggested it continued flying for hours, possibly until fuel exhaustion, before crashing into a remote section of the southern Indian Ocean.



Theories about what happened range from hijacking to cabin depressurization or power failure. There was no distress call, ransom demand, evidence of technical failure or severe weather.

Malaysian investigators in 2018 cleared the passengers and crew but did not rule out "unlawful interference." Authorities have said someone deliberately severed communications and diverted the plane.

Who was on MH370 when it vanished?

MH370 carried 227 passengers, including five young children, and 12 crew members. Most passengers were Chinese, but there were also citizens from the United States, Indonesia, France, Russia and elsewhere.

Jiang Hui (R), a relative of a passenger who was on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, stands with other passenger family members as he speaks to media after a meeting in Beijing, China, March 8, 2025, on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance. PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty

Among those aboard were two young Iranians traveling on stolen passports, a group of Chinese calligraphy artists, 20 employees of U.S. tech firm Freescale Semiconductor, a stunt double for actor Jet Li and several families with young children. Many families lost multiple members.



Largest underwater search in history

Search operations began in the South China Sea between Malaysia and Vietnam, then expanded to the Andaman Sea and the southern Indian Ocean.

Australia, Malaysia and China coordinated the largest underwater search in history, covering roughly 46,000 square miles of seabed off western Australia. Aircraft, vessels equipped with sonar and robotic submarines scoured the ocean for signs of the plane.

Signals thought to be from the plane's black box turned out to be from other sources, and no wreckage was found. The first confirmed debris was a flaperon discovered on Réunion Island in July 2015, with additional fragments later found along the east coast of Africa. The search was suspended in January 2017.

Director General of Civil Aviation Malaysia, Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, left, shakes hand and exchanges the Memorandum of Understanding documents with CEO of Ocean Infinity Limited, Oliver Plunkett, right, during the signing ceremony of the MH370 missing plane search operations between Malaysian government and Ocean Infinity Limited in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2018. AP

In 2018, U.S. marine robotics company Ocean Infinity resumed the hunt under a "no find, no fee" agreement, focusing on areas identified through debris drift studies, but it ended without success.

Challenging search conditions in the Indian Ocean

One reason such an extensive search may have failed to turn up clues is that no one knows exactly where to look. The Indian Ocean is the world's third largest, and the search was conducted in a difficult area, where searchers encountered bad weather and average depths of around 2.5 miles.

It's not common for planes to disappear in the deep sea, but when they do remains can be very hard to locate. Over the past 50 years, dozens of planes have vanished, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

Malaysia's government gave the green light in March for another "no-find, no-fee" contract with Ocean Infinity to resume the seabed search operation across a newly identified 5,800-square-mile site in the ocean. Ocean Infinity will be paid $70 million for its work, but only if wreckage is discovered.

It is unclear if the company has new evidence of the plane's location. It has said it would utilize new technology and has worked with many experts to analyze data and narrow the search area to the most likely site.