Oceanographer on investigation of debris likely linked to MH370 As investigators try to identify whether the debris found on Reunion Island is part of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, oceanographer David Gallo describes the unique challenges recovery teams face in the Indian Ocean. He co-led the search for Air France Flight 447. The jet went down in a deep, remote section of the Atlantic in 2009. Gallo joins “CBS This Morning” from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts to discuss the investigation.