Malaysia wants Interpol to help track down U.S. comedian Jocelyn Chia over her joke about disappearance of flight MH370

Malaysian police said they asked Interpol on Wednesday to help track down a U.S. comedian after she made a joke about the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 -- a request the comedian called "ridiculous."

Jocelyn Chia told the joke during a set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City, reportedly in April, as she riffed on the historically testy relationship between Malaysia and Singapore, where she was raised.

MH370 went missing in March 2014, and is one of Malaysia's deadliest aviation incidents, with all 239 people on board presumed dead.

Such was the outrage over Chia's joke that Malaysian police began an investigation under incitement and offensive online content laws.

Comedian Joselyn Chia performs during her appearance at Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant Burbank on March 29, 2022 in Burbank, California. / Getty Images

On Tuesday Malaysia's police chief Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said they would ask Interpol to help locate her, according to Malaysian news agency Bernama.

The head of police in the southern state of Johor said in a statement that a request had been filed on Wednesday. Kamarul Zaman Mamat said they were seeking "further information regarding the suspect to assist in investigations."

Chia is being probed under public mischief laws that carry a jail term of up to two years, as well as communications legislation under which offenders face up to a year in prison.

Malaysia and Singapore were briefly one state after the end of British colonial rule, but they separated in 1965.

Chia, who was born in the U.S., said in her routine that the city-state had since become a "first-world country" and that Malaysian "airplanes cannot fly."

"Malaysian Airlines going missing not funny, huh," she continued. "Some jokes don't land."

It caused an uproar on social media, followed by condemnations by top Malaysian officials including the foreign minister.

"I am appalled by her horrendous statements," Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted last week.

"We treasure our ties with family and friends in Malaysia, and are sorry for the offence and hurt caused to all Malaysians."

Chia, however, has stood by her joke despite the intense backlash.

The former lawyer told BBC News that the reaction was "overblown" and she was "not making fun of tragedy" and victims, but was trying to find humor in tragedy.

Chia told BBC News that "roasting" or poking fun at the audience is part of comedy club culture in New York, where she is now based. She said American comics have in the past used the September 11 terror attacks as fodder for their jokes.

"Americans can appreciate humor that is harsher, edgier and more in-your-face, as compared to in Asia where the stand-up comedy scene is still in its early days. You won't find a lot of edgy comedy in Asia," she said.

Chia was defiant even after Malaysia's move to involve the international police body, tweeting: "Would love to see the face of the Interpol officer who received this request."

American born actually. Would love to see the face of the interpol officer who received this request. pic.twitter.com/Mn3boAKp2x — Jocelyn Chia (@JocelynChia) June 13, 2023

Later, she tweeted: "My @netflix special is writing itself. Thank you Malaysia!"