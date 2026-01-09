Family of Renee Good shares statement: "We all already miss her more than words could ever express"
Minneapolis is reeling after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman on the city's south side Wednesday morning. The victim, 37-year-old Renee Good, described herself as a "poet and writer and wife and mom" who had recently moved from Kansas City, Missouri.
The agent who shot Good was a member of a specially trained tactical unit within ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, a senior Department of Homeland Security official confirmed to CBS News. He was previously dragged by a car when trying to arrest a man in Bloomington, Minnesota, six months ago. Court records from that incident indicate that the officer the DHS says shot Good was Jonathan Ross.
- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday that hundreds more federal agents are on their way to Minneapolis.
- The Department of Homeland Security on Saturday posted another video from moments before the shooting. The grainy video, which was verified by CBS News, shows roughly three-and-a-half minutes leading up to the confrontation.
- Thousands of people were at an "ICE out of Minnesota" rally and march in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.
- Three Democratic Congress members from Minnesota were denied access to an ICE facility at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on Saturday.
- Minneapolis city officials said 30 people were detained, cited and released during demonstrations downtown on Friday night. One police officer suffered minor injuries while responding to the protest, though they did not need medical attention.
- Mayor Jacob Frey said on Saturday morning that protests have been mostly peaceful.
- Minneapolis leaders, along with Gov. Tim Walz, are pushing for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to be part of a joint investigation with the FBI. While they were originally slated to work together, the BCA accused the federal agency of cutting off their access to case materials, such as scene evidence and interviews, forcing them to withdraw from the probe. The case will now be investigated exclusively by the FBI.
- The killing and the influx of ICE agents in the city has led to several protests over the last few days. Thursday evening, hundreds of people marched in freezing rain chanting "ICE out now." Tensions also boiled over at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, where ICE is running their operation. Several people have been arrested. Late Friday evening, police say at least 30 people were detained and later released amid protests in downtown Minneapolis.
- Minneapolis Public Schools and Fridley schools are closed on Friday. Educators with Minneapolis called on federal agents to stay away from school property following reports of ICE agents tackling people on the grounds of Roosevelt High School on Wednesday, hours after Good's killing.
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized Good's actions as an "act of domestic terrorism." President Trump claimed that Good "ran over" an officer, sharing a video that does not show any officer being run over. Other videos posted to social media of the deadly encounter corroborate witness accounts over Trump and DHS claims. Mayor Jacob Frey said he's seen the videos of the incident as well and called the federal agency's narrative of the events "bulls**t." Walz added, "Don't believe this propaganda machine."
Law enforcement breaks up crowd at Whipple Federal Building with pepper balls, tear gas
Moments after warning a crowd at the Whipple Federal building in Minneapolis on Sunday night, law enforcement shot tear gas canisters, pepper balls and other chemical agents.
The actions were meant to break up the group of around 65 people. It was part of a night of heightened tensions between protesters and counterprotesters within the group.
Nearly six times throughout the evening, federal law enforcement was outside the building, ready to act. At one point, federal agents tackled protesters after clashes and took them inside.
Protesters demonstrating against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be seen throwing snowballs at a vehicle leaving the area, which led to sometimes tense clashes. Several, including Barisa Iresso of St. Paul, Minnesota, maintained they were in the area to protest peacefully.
"It's sad. It shouldn't have to be like this," Iresso said. "People are still not afraid. We're standing here and standing our ground. This is what it means to be a Minnesotan. This is what it means to be an American. Helping each other."
Similar tense protests outside the federal building took place on Thursday morning.
Family of Renee Good: "She was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic"
The family of Renee Good said in a written statement that she was "the beautiful light of our family and brought joy to anyone she met."
Read the full statement from the Ganger family:
"We want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of Renee and our family. The kind of unending care we've been given during this time is exactly the kind that she gave to everyone. Nae was the beautiful light of our family and brought joy to anyone she met. She was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic which was contagious. We all already miss her more than words could ever express.
"She was our best friend with a seemingly infinite capacity for love. Nae-Nae gave everything she had to take care of her friends and family, and indeed people she never met. If there was any celebration for any one of us, Nae amplified it. If there was sorrow, she was with you for all of it. Nae found joy in others being comforted and was herself a fountain of comfort. She was our protector, our shoulder to cry on, and our scintillating source of joy.
"She edited all of our writing, and we feel her absence deeply as we struggle to compose this statement without her gentle guidance. Knowing we can't match her eloquence, we are remembering Nae in all the little things she'd be doing for us today. She is in the tight hug we offer each other as we lean on the counter. She's in the goofy cackles we elicit in each other as we recall sweet memories, and she's in the tears we leave on each others' shirts. She is in the flow state that comes when your spirit is creating something passionate to share with others. Her voice is the one singing the song stuck in your head. More than anything, she is there when your heart breaks and fills for another person."
"When we remember Nae, we remember her abundant heart, and we will move forward imitating that unending care. We appreciate your privacy as we continue to mourn at this time.
Timothy Ganger, the father of Renee Good, spoke with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil Thursday, and said he will remember her as the kind of person who, from the very beginning, always cared deeply about other people.
Community members gather for Native prayer in Minneapolis
Outside Pow Wow Grounds in south Minneapolis on Sunday, Native groups gathered for a prayer vigil for Renee Good, as well as the entire community.
Members of the native community said legal citizens live with a now-every-day fear of apprehension by ICE.
"As indigenous people here... ICE can't tell us apart, whether we're Northern and tribal people, or whether we're Indigenous from the South," said Lisa Bellanger, executive director of the American Indian Movement (AIM) Interpretive Center.
"There's a fear for the children; a lot of the children are afraid. The single mothers, they're afraid," Mitch Walking Elk said.
Walking Elk, who works with both the Native community and AIM, came to Minneapolis from Oklahoma out of concern for his children and grandchildren who live in Minnesota. He worries about his daughter, an only parent, should she get apprehended and her children aren't notified.
During the prayer, one of Good's friends, who didn't want to share her name, read a message from Good's wife, remembering a woman who sparkled, who radiated kindness and found a home in welcoming Minneapolis.
Bellanger said Good's friend, who spoke Sunda,y is a distant relative.
"It was very important, you know, because we do send our thoughts and prayers out to her family. That was senseless, needless and those children should not be without a mom," Bellanger said.
As protests build, Justice Department has scrapped its "Peacemakers" office
The Justice Department has a playbook ready for responding to emergencies like the one unfolding in Minneapolis, including containing unrest and defusing community anger or distrust in law enforcement.
In the civil rights era, the agency formed its Community Relations Service, a group of dozens of federal specialists who were informally referred to as "America's peacemaker."
For the type of crisis emerging in Minneapolis, the Community Relations Service had a long-time, fulltime staffer based in Minnesota, and would also immediately deploy its specialists from Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Indianapolis and Madison to get on the ground promptly to assist.
At a time when relations between federal agents and the Minneapolis community, Portland and other U.S. cities have been deteriorating, the Justice Department is being criticized for scrapping its playbook, and turning away its "peacemakers."
Several sources, including current and former Justice Department employees, said the Trump administration has shuttered the office and has begun pushing out many of the approximately 60 employees who served in the Community Relations Service.
Omar says it's important for Americans to document law enforcement activity
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota's 5th Congressional District says it's important for Americans to document law enforcement activity happening around the country.
Margaret Brennan interviewed Omar on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Sunday. She explained to Omar how President Trump has said Renee Good's partner was "a paid agitator" and that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called Good's actions moments before the fatal shooting an "act of terrorism."
Brennan then asked if, given the Trump administration's scrutiny, it's too dangerous to demonstrate and document, as Good and her partner were doing.
"I think it is really important for Americans to record, to create the level of accountability and transparency that we need," Omar said. "What we have seen in Minneapolis is ICE agents oftentimes jumping out of their cars. These are unmarked cars. Oftentimes, they're wearing a mask."
Brennan later asked for clarification about what Omar meant by accountability.
"I just want to be abundantly clear, because the administration says that their officers are being stalked and harassed. When you say accountability, you are only describing recording, like she was doing?" Brennan asked.
Omar responded, "I think it is fair for citizens to document what law enforcement is doing in their communities, yes."
Hundreds of additional federal agents coming to Minneapolis, Noem says
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday that hundreds more federal agents are coming to Minneapolis.
Noem told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that more agents will arrive in the state Sunday and Monday to help officers already there continue to do their work "safely."
When asked why the DHS has been targeting Minnesota so aggressively, Noem called the state "ground zero for stealing of taxpayer dollars and protecting criminals."
"As we uncover more of this criminal activity, we're going to continue to surge resources to make sure this abuse of government funds and government power no longer continues in Minnesota," Noem said.
Minnesota officials sharply at odds with the Trump administration
Minneapolis public schools have cancelled classes. Vigils have popped up citywide. And demonstrators are taking to the streets with familiar outrage.
The protests sparked by Good's death have revived memories of another scene that played out more than five years ago, when George Floyd was killed at the hands of police less than a mile from where Good was murdered.
Former Minneapolis Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton was at a vigil being held outside her church, less than two blocks from the site of Wednesday's shooting. "I'm feeling angry, frustrated, but I don't feel hopeless," Belton said.
This weekend, anti-ICE protests nationwide took their cues from Minneapolis — a city that has time and time again forced the nation to face itself.
Frey: "If he was hit and run over by a car, how the hell is he still holding on to his cell phone afterwards?"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appeared on WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy, alongside Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, and called into question claims federal immigration enforcement agencies have made in the wake of the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer.
"The story that's coming out of this from the federal government is that this ICE agent was hit and run over by a car," Frey said.
On Wednesday, President Trump responded to the shooting by claiming that Good "ran over" the ICE officer who shot her, later identified as Jonathan Ross. On Friday, new video was released and shared by Vice President JD Vance showing the interaction from the point of view of Ross, who was recording the incident from his cell phone.
"If he was hit and run over by a car, how the hell is he still holding on to his cell phone afterwards?" Frey asked. "I mean, I've dropped my cell phone numerous times by barely getting brushed, yet he can get hit by a car, and he's still hanging on, hanging on to it?"
Frey said that he has seen no indication of ICE actions equivocating or altering course since Good's killing.
"You would hope that, especially following some form of awful and horrific event like that, that they would take a step back, take a pause, and then, even better, leave. We have not seen that," he said.
Frey and O'Hara both said they are concerned ICE's continued crackdown could result in further violence.
Man arrested for spray painting businesses during Lake Street protest
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers arrested a man seen spray painting multiple businesses during a protest on Saturday.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers had been monitoring a group marching along Lake Street around 7 p.m. when they saw a man spray painting a Metro Transit bus stopped in traffic.
As the march continued, police say the man was also seen spray painting multiple businesses, including a theater, church, a Minneapolis school building, a Hennepin County health care building and a Target.
Other people monitoring cameras in the area helped direct officers to the man, but he allegedly fled on foot when they attempted to arrest him. The 24-year-old man was arrested a short time later for damage to property.
"This is exactly what I had predicted: damage being done would affect the heart of our immigrant community along Lake Street," O'Hara said. "The MPD is ready to respond to all criminal activity and find and arrest those who come and commit crimes."
Mourners pay respect to Renee Good at memorial in south Minneapolis
Mourners gathered around the memorial for Renee Good in south Minneapolis Saturday night, the fourth consecutive night they have done so.
Residents who live near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue said the past few days have been tough.
"I saw somebody die," said Trevor Heitkamp, who lives nearby. "I've had a few hard nights of sleep."
Heitkamp has watched his neighborhood become a global epicenter for anger and grief as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations are questioned. He joined Saturday's protest because he said he needed a space to yell and let it all out with his community.
DHS releases video showing moments before fatal shooting of Renee Good
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security posted another video Saturday from before the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in south Minneapolis on Jan. 7.
The grainy video, which was verified by CBS News, shows roughly three-and-a-half minutes leading up to the confrontation. It appears to have been recorded from a home overlooking the residential street where the shooting occurred.
DHS claims the video shows Good was allegedly impeding agents before the confrontation on Portland Avenue.
The video footage posted by DHS shows several drivers honking their horns as ICE agents walk up and down the street. Sirens blare and people yell out, but the video cuts off before the moment of the shooting.
"ICE out of Minnesota" rally and march held in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee hosted an "ICE out of Minnesota" rally and march in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.
Minneapolis police estimate that "tens of thousands of people" were at Powderhorn Park, where the event started, around 1 p.m. Speakers at the rally called for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to leave the state.
The crowd marched on Lake Street and then to Portland Avenue, where they passed the area where Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer on Wednesday. Peaceful is an adjective many attendees used to describe the movement.
"I'm here with my 4-year-old and feel very comfortable," Sami Krause of Minneapolis said during the march. "It feels fantastic to be part of yet another unfortunate movement."
A woman at the event said she came on behalf of her immigrant parents.
"Right now they haven't left their house since August because they're afraid," she said. "They're just afraid to leave, get groceries, go to their kids' sports and events. You know, it's sad. They want to support their children and the things they want to do."
Some told WCCO they also marched in 2020 after George Floyd was killed.
"Just be human. Just be kind," a protester told WCCO. "Just treat people the way you want to be treated."
Democratic Congress members from Minnesota denied access to Minneapolis ICE facility
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, says she and two other Congress members from the state were "denied access to the ICE processing center" at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District said in a social media post that she, Omar, Rep. Kelly Morrison were exercising their "right to conduct oversight" on the ICE detention center in the facility.
"Shortly after we were let in, two officials came in and said that they received a message that we were no longer allowed to be in the building, and that they were rescinding the invitation to come in and declining any further access from the building," Omar said.
Craig added, "The response was that, since the funding for this center came from the 'big, beautiful bill,' not the congressional appropriations bill, that they were denying our access."
Morrison said Minnesotans "don't want ICE here right now" and that there needs to be "a thorough and transparent" investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good.
Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in response to their visit, in part, "For the safety of detainees and staff, and in compliance with the agency's mandate, the Members of Congress were notified that their visit was improper and out of compliance with existing court orders and policies which mandate that members of Congress must notify ICE at least seven days in advance of Congressional visits. Because they were out of compliance with this mandate, Representative Omar and her colleagues were denied entry to the facility."
McLaughlin added that Omar, Craig and Ferguson "must follow the proper guidelines" if they want to tour the facility.
The building has been the command center for federal agents in Minnesota. Concrete barriers were set up near the facility on Friday morning, less than a day after a tense protest where federal officers fired pepper balls and surged into a crowd of demonstrators. CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman was reporting in the area during Thursday's protest when officers pushed into the crowd behind a cloud of chemical irritants, triggering shoving, panic and screams among the protesters.
Richfield community members speak out after CBP arrests at Target
Richfield community members spoke out Saturday afternoon after they said two Target workers were "assaulted and abducted" by Customs and Border Patrol agents.
In a widely-seen video, two men appear to be wearing Target uniforms, and can be heard telling federal agents they are U.S citizens.
State Rep. Michael Howard, DFL-Richfield, told WCCO on Friday that he spoke to both men. He said they are both citizens and were "roughed up" and released.
"It's madness to see workers just doing their jobs be arrested in our community is jarring," Howard said.
Several community members who spoke said that "it's unacceptable that Target has not issued a statement after what happened."
The nonprofit group ISAIAH, which organized the event, is demanding that every Target store only let U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement onto private property with a signed judicial warrant, and for the company to teach employees about their rights.
"We want them to post signs about people's Fourth Amendment rights," Ben Whalen, former member of the Richfield City Council, said.
Advocates are also calling on Congress to put a halt to ICE arrests that they say are targeting people simply based on the color of their skin.
WCCO has reached out to Target about the incident and what protocols it has when ICE agents come to its stores, but has yet to hear back.
Minneapolis police chief praises law enforcement response to large protest; 1 officer injured
Police Chief Brian O'Hara, like the mayor, said protests have remained mostly peaceful, with the exception of Friday evening.
O'Hara said that during protests in downtown Minneapolis at the Depot Renaissance Hotel, a group broke off from the crowd and caused "some damage to the hotel," including window and graffiti damage. City officials estimated there was around $6,000 worth of damage to the facility.
When the crowd returned to the Canopy Hotel, O'Hara said police responded with "well over 200" officers, Minnesota state troopers and Minnesota DNR officers.
One officer suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, according to the city.
O'Hara estimated that there were "well over 1,000" demonstrators downtown. By 1 a.m., police had dispersed the crowd.
O'Hara praised the law enforcement response, and said it was a "disciplined and restrained response" by officers.
Minneaplis mayor says protests have been mostly peaceful
In a Saturday morning news conference, Mayor Jacob Frey said he's "inspired" by community members who have stepped up to help, including providing food and resources to those who have immigrated to Minnesota.
Frey also said that a vast majority of people have protested peacefully, despite what he calls "agitators" trying to get people to "take the bait."
"We will not counter Donald Trump's chaos with our own brand of chaos here," Frey said. "We in Minneapolis will do this right."
To first responders, Frey said they have been working "tirelessly" to keep people safe, and "showing a true juxtaposition" from what ICE is doing.
To those who have caused damage, Frey said, "we're not going to let that happen," adding that they will be arrested.
Frey says the detainments overnight in downtown Minneapolis will be reviewed.
MPD: At least 30 people detained, cited and released in downtown Minneapolis protests
The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed to WCCO early Saturday morning that at least 30 people were detained, cited and released during demonstrations in downtown Minneapolis.
According to police, a "large crowd of several hundred people" gathered around 8 p.m. near the Canopy Hotel on the 700 block of Third Street South. That group later moved to the Depot Renaissance Hotel on the 200 block of Third Avenue South, where police say property damage was reported.
Police say they responded to the report at 8:30 p.m. of a "vehicle being driven toward a building" and found a vehicle parked on the sidewalk, but no visible damage. While officers were investigating, police say a crowd formed around them.
"Additional officers responded to assist, and all officers were able to leave the area. One officer sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention," police said.
Police did not disclose how the officer was injured, but did say that people "threw snow, ice, and rocks at officers" throughout the night, as well as at police vehicles and other vehicles on the road.
Around 9:45 p.m., the crowd returned to the Canopy Hotel, where police said some people forced their way into the building through an alley entrance.
Soon after, police declared unlawful assembly and ordered demonstrators to disperse. Some people were detained, cited and released.
"The main crowd began to disperse. A smaller group continued moving through downtown. Others remained near the Canopy Hotel, where additional dispersal orders were issued, and more individuals were detained and cited," police said.
Overall, police said at least 30 people were detained, cited and released with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Minneapolis police declare unlawful assembly at downtown protest
The Minneapolis Police Department on Friday night declared an unlawful assembly at a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside a downtown hotel.
Demonstrators believed federal agents were staying at Canopy by Hilton on South Third Street. Most left the area before 11 p.m.
Police said in a statement to CBS News that they were "monitoring" the protest but didn't disclose whether any arrests had been made.
How a surge in federal agents is impacting Twin Cities businesses
The growing surge in federal agents in Minnesota is taking a toll on local businessowners.
At El Tejaban Mexican Grill in Richfield, sales have dropped by as much as 50%, forcing reduced hours and staffing shortages.
Dianna Hernandez is the general manager and says the kitchen is fully stoked, but employees are afraid to come to work out of concern for their safety, and customers are opting to stay home.
"It is sad. I have no words," Hernandez said, looking at the empty restaurant.
That fear has been amplified as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations surge and videos, like the now widely-seen ICE arrests at the Richfield Target, circulate. In the video, two men appear to be wearing Target uniforms, and can be heard telling federal agents they are U.S citizens.
State Rep. Michael Howard, DFL-Richfield, told WCCO he spoke to both men. He said they are both citizens and were "roughed up" before being released.
WCCO has reached out to Target for comment on the company's policy surrounding ICE access in and around store locations.
Business owners say increased ICE activity has created an atmosphere of anxiety that has deeply affected their bottom line.
"For us as a business, we just hope we will be able to come out of this," Hernandez said.
For business owners looking for guidance, the city of Minneapolis has a dedicated section with information on what to do if there is an ICE raid. The link includes city services and legal resources. Click here for more information.
Dozens protest against ICE in downtown Minneapolis
Dozens of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Friday night to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota.
Several people in the area of South Third Street and Park Avenue could be seen with signs asking ICE to leave, while others played instruments and flashed lights at Canopy by Hilton, where protesters believed federal agents were staying.
Hundreds of people, including elected officials, gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul earlier on Friday for a separate protest against ICE. Speakers demanded a response from Target stores as to how they will protect employees and customers after ICE arrested two young adults in Richfield earlier this week. WCCO has reached out to Target for comment on the company's policy surrounding ICE access in and around store locations.
Prosecutors in DOJ's Civil Rights Division will not investigate Minneapolis ICE shooting, sources say
Prosecutors in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division were told they will not play a role in the ongoing investigation into the shooting, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Leadership in the Civil Rights Division, overseen by Harmeet Dhillon, informed staff in the division's criminal section that there would not be an investigation, two sources said. Normally, after a high-profile incident involving a fatal shooting by an officer, attorneys from the criminal section fly out to the scene. Multiple career prosecutors offered to do so in this case, but they were told not to do so, one of the sources added.
A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.
Hundreds gather outside Minnesota State Capitol in protest against ICE
Hundreds gathered at the state capital in St. Paul Friday evening as local clergy and community leaders shared words of comfort.
Elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and newly elected St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, were in attendance, along with other state legislators.
Speakers demanded a response from Target stores as to how they will protect employees and customers after ICE arrested two young adults in Richfield earlier this week. WCCO has reached out to Target for comment on the company's policy surrounding ICE access in and around store locations.
They also demanded an end to congressional funding for ICE and for individuals to join rapid response networks in their own neighborhoods.
There are more ICE officers in Minnesota than "combined forces" of Twin Cities, Klobuchar says
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota told WCCO on Friday afternoon that there are more U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the state than there are "combined forces of Minneapolis and St. Paul."
"That feels completely out of balance," Klobuchar said.
The St. Paul Police Department employs around 800 people, including more than 550 sworn officers, according to the city's website. The Minneapolis Police Department said last January that it had 579 sworn officers.
Multiple law enforcement officials said to CBS News that the Trump administration started a massive deployment of hundreds of Department of Homeland Security agents to the Twin Cities on Sunday. Federal officials on Monday said the crackdown could involve roughly 2,000 agents and officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement's deportation branch and Homeland Security Investigations.
Agents from HSI during the 30-day surge are expected to investigate alleged cases of fraud, building on last month's inspection of dozens of sites in the Minneapolis area.
Klobuchar and Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota have sent a joint letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi urging her Department of Justice to include the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the FBI's investigation of the killing of Renee Good.
The BCA was originally slated to work with federal officials, but on Thursday, it said the U.S. Attorney's Office "reversed course" on the decision, and that it was informed "the investigation would now be led solely by the FBI."
Minneapolis Public Schools to offer online learning through Feb. 12
Minneapolis Public Schools will offer optional online learning for students and families until Feb. 12.
In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday at all sites, the district said. More information about online learning has been shared with families and staff.
The school district canceled classes on Thursday and Friday out of an abundance of caution after witnesses said federal authorities swarmed Roosevelt High School in south Minneapolis during dismissal. Online learning wasn't an option, as it is typically only available for severe weather conditions.
Ex-Gov. Jesse Ventura calls U.S. "a third-world country"
Ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura visited his alma mater, Roosevelt High School, after ICE activity at the school. He called ICE "the draft-dodging coward's Gestapo" and told the public to "start comparing the tactics of what happened in 1930s Germany to what's happening here."
Ventura also hinted at another run for Minnesota governor.
Renee Good's wife shares statement: "Kindness radiated out of her"
Becca Good, the wife of Renee Good, shared a statement to Minnesota Public Radio, which was posted to the organization's website on Friday morning.
"First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family," Becca Good said in the statement. "This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her."
She went on to say that Renee Good lived with the belief that "there is kindness in the world."
"Renee was a Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole," Becca Good said.
She also discussed her wife's three children.
"Renee leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father," she said. "I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way."
Read the full statement here.
Renee Good's father, Timothy Granger, told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil that she was the kind of person who always cared deeply about other people. He described her as warm, witty, and with a bubbly personality.
A GoFundMe campaign established in the wake of the shooting, which is asking the public to "support the wife and son of Renee Good," has raised over $1.5 million as of Friday afternoon.
White House shares video appearing to be from angle of ICE agent who shot, killed Renee Good
Vice President JD Vance has posted new video on X, showing a new angle of the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis Wednesday.
Vance shared the new video, which a source said comes from the ICE agent who fired the shots, Jonathan Ross, with a comment repeating his argument that the officer's life was "endangered and he fired in self defense."
The White House rapid response account reshared Vance's post.
The video clip depicts a brief interaction between Good, her wife (who was outside of the vehicle in the clip) and the person recording the video, whose reflection can be seen as he walks around the vehicle.
In the clip, after the agent fatally shoots Good, a voice can be heard saying "f***ing b***h" as her vehicle accelerates away.
CBS News has confirmed that Ross was not wearing a body cam.
Vigil planned at Minnesota State Capitol
An early evening vigil is planned at the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday for members of the community to "collectively mourn" the killing of Renee Good.
The vigil is slated to begin at 4 p.m., with community members, faith leaders and lawmakers scheduled to start speaking around 4:20 p.m. It's not immediately clear who will attend or speak.
Organizers say the vigil will allow the Minnesotans to "join together in taking concrete actions in the days and weeks to come to protect and support our community."
Minneapolis releases photos of city employee uniforms
Minneapolis officials released photos on Friday of uniforms worn by various city employees, from traffic control to police.
"Nobody in a City uniform will ever ask you for your immigration status or participate with any federal immigration enforcement activity. Our officers do not wear masks to hide their identity," the city said.
Minneapolis educators, families want ICE agents away from schools
Leaders from Minneapolis Public Schools said on Friday morning that the district will offer families remote learning amid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city.
Officials and families with the district spoke at a news conference around 10 a.m. in Hiawatha Park. Many of them discussed the intimidation and fear they've felt since ICE agents have shown up at schools. Others talked about organizing rides for kids of immigrant families because parents are afraid to leave the house, and ICE's presence at Roosevelt High School where they said a teacher was tackled by federal agents.
"We have seen ICE agents in Roseville circling school property just waiting for families to pick up their children," said Monica Byron, President of Education Minnesota. "Every moment ICE remains near our schools endangers children, educators and families."
In St. Paul Friday morning, members of Education Minnesota talked about how ICE activity near schools has incited anxiety and fear.
"Grown men use pepper spray on terrified high school students on school property," said Catina Taylor, Minneapolis Federation of Educators.
Chris Erickson said the presence of ICE has been felt beyond the Twin Cities. He says it's changed how St. Cloud teachers approach each day.
"The fear as they load their students onto the bus at the end of the day, not knowing whether that child will return to their family or to an empty house," said Erickson, president of the St. Cloud Education Association.
Miles from St. Paul, Minneapolis parents and teachers gathered at Hiawatha Park with a similar message.
They chanted and held signs and demanded accountability for the shooting of Renee Good. Members of the Minneapolis teachers' union also talked about ICE activity at Roosevelt High School on Wednesday, in which federal agents came onto school property while trying to make an arrest.
"While on school property they deployed chemical irritants and detained an educator and MFE member who was doing their job at dismissal," said Natasha Dockter, Minneapolis Federation of Educators.
Clara, who has kids in Minneapolis Schools, said her daughter has observed federal agents outside her elementary classroom.
"Meanwhile many agents and vehicles were circling the perimeter of the school," said Clara.
Minneapolis educators talked about organizing networks of care and protection to give students of immigrant families rides to school and delivering groceries to those too scared to leave their home.
"Let me be very clear. Immigration enforcement should never, under any circumstances, be on school grounds," said Dockter.
A statement from DHS on that incident at Roosevelt High says officers used targeted crowd control for the safety of law enforcement and the public. They also said no tear gas was deployed, which contradicts a witness account.
Sen. Tina Smith calls for more congressional oversight of DHS
While visiting the memorial for the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Sen. Tina Smith on Friday called for more congressional oversight of the agency.
"The other thing that I think I'm focused on is how we can use the power of Congress to provide some oversight over the Department of Homeland Security," Smith said. "There are serious questions about the training and the preparation that these ICE officers have."
Smith also called on the FBI to bring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension back into the investigation, after blocking the state agency from accessing evidence in the case. She said she hopes to "get a fair and unbiased investigation of exactly what happened here."
"Well, it's really despicable, because of course, they can't control what investigation the state does. But they can withhold information and evidence, which would basically neuter the state's investigation," she said. "So I think the most important thing that we can do is to put public pressure on them."
The Democratic senator chided DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for defending the shooter before the investigation is complete.
"We also know that if you are working in an organization where it appears that there is going to be no accountability for what you do, then behavior changes," she said.
HCAO launches portal to collect evidence for Good shooting investigation
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said that her office has launched a portal to collect evidence related to the shooting of Renee Good in an effort to support an investigation.
As of Friday morning, the evidence collected in the case so far is in the FBI's hands, and federal authorities are refusing to share that evidence with state investigators. The FBI currently has Good's car, shell casings and witness interviews, Moriarty said.
"While I respect the FBI's process, our community's expectations are much different in terms of transparency. The community, this community expects to understand what the evidence is and the justification for any decision that might be made. To that end I cannot overstate the importance of a local investigation, or at least access to that investigation by the BCA," Moriarty said.
Her office announced it's launching a portal for witnesses to share any videos or information related to the shooting. The evidence submitted will be shared with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to ensure that local authorities are on the same page, Moriarty said.
Moriarty said she has no preconceived decision on what the evidence will show, and added that she is concerned that there won't be enough evidence to make a charging decision.
"But the law is clear: We do have jurisdiction to make this decision," she said, as Good was killed in Hennepin County.
She ended the conference by saying that she can't "speak to why the Trump administration is doing what it's doing or saying what it says, but I can say that the ICE officer does not have complete immunity here."
The BCA said as of Friday afternoon it is not conducting an independent use-of-force investigation into the shooting, but is working with Moriarty's office to catalogue and preserve evidence. BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said the office would provide the community's evidence to the FBI, as it is leading the investigation.
"The BCA remains open to conducting a full investigation of the incident should the U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI reconsider their approach and express a willingness to resume a joint investigation or to share all evidence and evidentiary reports held by FBI investigators," Evans said.
AG Ellison, Hennepin Co. Attorney Moriarty speak out on ICE shooting investigation
Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty are holding a press conference Friday morning, speaking out after the FBI blocked the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from accessing case materials on the ICE shooting probe.
How to watch
- Who: Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty
- When: 11 a.m.
- How to watch: You can watch live in the player above or on YouTube.
Rochester mayor: We don't "want or need ICE in Rochester"
Mayor Kim Norton of Rochester, Minnesota, which is about 90 minutes southeast of Minneapolis, said on social media she was "informally notified on an ICE presence" in the city on Wednesday.
"We have not asked for, nor do we want or need ICE in Rochester," Norton, a Democrat, said. "We live in a wonderfully caring and safe community...but they are here anyway."
Norton said local authorities "were not notified of the ICE presence, are not coordinating with them and are focused on keeping the public safe."
Norton also said she has been in contact with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
Sens. Klobuchar, Smith call on Bondi to include local investigators in ICE shooting case
Minnesota's U.S. senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, have sent a joint letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi urging her Department of Justice to include the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension into the FBI's investigation of the killing of Renee Good.
"It is critical there be a thorough, objective, and impartial investigation. That requires full cooperation with state investigators and local authorities," the senators wrote.
The senators noted the local-federal cooperation that occurred this summer in the investigations into the politically-motivated assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, and the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School.
"As in those cases, state law enforcement and investigators can bring extensive expertise to this critical investigation," the senators wrote.
Klobuchar and Smith said transparency and collaboration are essential, especially in light of the Trump administration's narrative that directly conflicts with what multiple videos show in the deadly encounter between Good and ICE officer Jonathan Ross.
"The administration's decision raises serious questions about its objectivity, particularly after administration officials have made statements that conflict with the video and other evidence that has already become public," the senators wrote. "Therefore, we strongly urge you to reverse your decision and coordinate with state and local officials."
Mayor Frey calls on FBI to include BCA in Good killing investigation
Several Minneapolis, Hennepin County and state leaders gathered Friday morning at Minneapolis City Hall in a joint call for President Trump's FBI to bring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension into the fold for the investigation into the killing of Renee Good.
Minneapolis Mayor Frey said he has a "simple ask" for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and her Department of Justice: "embrace the truth" and include "local experts in the process."
"The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the state of Minnesota has consistently run these investigations before. They have done so without bias. They've done so with a great deal of expertise," Frey said. "This is not some radical, way out-there group. This is a group that is formed by experts who understand how to investigate. Many of them have been police officers themselves."
Frey also pushed back against the narrative that Minneapolis is a "dangerous … post-apocalyptic hellscape."
"Let me give you a statistic. Fifty-percent of the shootings that have happened thus far in Minneapolis this year have been ICE. In other words, we've only had two shootings. One of them has been ICE," Frey said. "We are a safe city. ICE is making it less so. We are a city of unity, but ICE is trying to divide us and tear us apart."
Education leaders decry ICE's "terrorizing" impact
Leaders from several Minnesota educators unions gathered Friday morning in St. Paul to discuss the ongoing crisis involving the surge of federal agents in the state, and the devastation it's been causing for students, teachers and families.
"This constant worry is actively harming our staff and our students. It has changed the shape of our work day as we've put new protocols in place to try and keep everyone safe," said Chris Erickson, president of the St. Cloud Education Association.
Erickson said his educators are preparing to find alternate ways to hold parent-teacher conferences.
"Many parents do not feel safe coming to our schools because of the fear of being taken away from their schools, their homes and their workplaces. I had a special education teacher who works with students with physical and cognitive disabilities, and she shared with me that one of her students stated in a message to her, 'I'm afraid to go to school,'" Erickson said. "Public education is a right, and every child in Minnesota deserves to attend a public school that is safe and welcoming — but that cannot happen as long as ICE remains in Minnesota. They need to leave our state and they need to leave our schools now."
Wendy Marczak, president of the Bloomington Federation of Teachers, said federal agents are "terrorizing families" in her schools.
"We train for school shootings. We do not train for our own federal government to terrorize children. Ask yourself, would you want your child going through this? An entire student body is being traumatized by witnessing ICE activity around their schools. When ICE operates near schools, those schools feel under threat, and that is unacceptable," Marczak said. "In Minnesota we value education, yet right now, the federal government is scaring students, families and school staff. That makes one thing painfully clear: our children's safety and education are not being treated as priorities."
Educators and families with Minneapolis Public Schools are also expected to hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m.
State, city leaders to call on Trump to bring BCA into investigation
Minneapolis city and state leaders will be holding a press conference Friday at 9 a.m. to call on President Trump's FBI to allow the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to coordinate in the investigation of Renee Good's killing.
City crews removing makeshift barrier around Good memorial
Minneapolis city crews began dismantling the makeshift barriers near Renee Good's memorial off Portland Avenue and East 34th Street on Friday around 4 a.m.
Several police squad vehicles, officers and SWAT team members are also at the scene.
The city says they want people to hold space for Good's memorial, but blocking a public street is a public safety hazard.
Fire officials also say it's important to remove the barriers so their crews could get through, especially with snow banks on each side of the street.
The city says the actual memorial, along with flowers, candles and notes, will not be touched.
Barriers being set up outside Whipple Federal Building
Friday morning, crews are gathered outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, the command center of federal agents in the state that was the site of a tense protest on Thursday.
WCCO sees crews setting up concrete barriers near the building, which comes as other crews are dismantling barriers set up by community members around the memorial for Renee Good, the woman killed by ICE officer Jonathon Ross on Wednesday morning.