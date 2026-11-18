South Florida flooding live updates: States of emergency declared, roads flooded after more than a foot of rain falls
What to know about South Florida flooding today:
- Schools closed: Broward public schools canceled classes and all district activities Wednesday and Thursday because of widespread flooding. Miami-Dade public schools are also closed on Thursday. Some universities have also announced closures. Palm Beach County schools are open Thursday.
- Roads flooded: Several inches of rain fell in parts of South Florida, leaving drivers stranded and flooding major roads, including I-95 and Florida's Turnpike.
- Major disruptions: Flooding prompted a temporary ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, suspended visitation at Memorial Regional Hospital, and caused a synagogue roof to collapse.
- More rain ahead: A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, with additional heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds expected.
South Florida cities see more than a foot of rain
Several cities in South Florida saw rain totals of more than a foot over the past 72 hours:
- Plantation: 15.32 inches
- Hollywood: 15.37 inches
- Sunrise: 15.44 inches
- Davie: 13.16 inches
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport saw nearly 10 inches of rain, and Coral Gables picked more than a half-foot.
The NEXT Weather Alert will continue in South Florida on Thursday as more rain moves in, and with the ground already saturated additional flooding will be possible.
Some Broward County Transit bus routes seeing delays, detours
Broward County Transit bus service continues to operate amid heavy rain and flooding in parts of Broward County, but some routes are seeing delays and detours as roadway conditions change.
Those current impacts include:
- Route 12: Nova Drive is flooded between University Drive and Davie Road. Flooding is also reported from N 68th Street to U.S. 441/SR 7.
- Routes 09 and 12: Broward College Central Campus is closed due to flooding. Buses will serve the campus from outside, in both directions, at Davie Road and Broward College Road.
- Route 30: Peters Road is closed due to flooding between Pine Island Road and University Drive, affecting eastbound travel.
Passengers are being urged to check the riders alert page here, RideBCT App or call BCT Customer Service at 954-357-8400 for real-time bus information before heading to the bus stop.
Floodwaters receding in Hollywood but many roads still remain covered
The flooding situation that has been ongoing in Hollywood since late Tuesday night and Wednesday appears to be improving as floodwaters continue to recede across the city.
Some areas remain underwater, however, like Liberty Street and North Park Road. While the water levels have dropped, the road remains covered and cars have been attempting to make it through the water.
Crews work overtime to pump flooded Hollywood streets as stalled cars line roads: "Turn around, don't drown"
City crews and water pumps worked overtime Wednesday night to drain submerged streets in Hollywood after heavy rain and wind turned major thoroughfares into rivers, leaving dozens of vehicles stalled in high water.
Near the intersection of Stirling Road and North 56th Avenue, rows of disabled cars remained stranded along the flooded roadway. Some residents told reporters they have had to pay tow truck companies hundreds of dollars to haul their waterlogged vehicles off the street.
For longtime residents, the recurring street flooding has become a frustratingly familiar sight after intense South Florida downpours.
"I mean, it's crazy, but if you live down here, you're like, 'Oh, it happened again,' essentially," said Humberto Abrill, who lives nearby.
Another resident, Jamie Avery, said watching neighbors lose their vehicles to the floodwaters has been difficult, even though her pickup truck has had an easier time navigating the wet conditions than smaller passenger cars.
"I feel really bad for all the people that it's happening to," Avery said. "I mean, this is an issue here. I don't really know if there's anything we can do about it."
Despite driving a higher-profile vehicle, Avery said she refuses to risk crossing deep standing water.
"I just don't go through it. I just go around, if I can—turn around, don't drown, right?" she said.
Officials continue to remind motorists across Broward County not to drive through flooded intersections while pumping operations continue overnight.
Standing water remains in Dania Beach into the night: "It's not looking nice out here"
Standing water showed little sign of receding across neighborhoods off Stirling Road in Dania Beach on Wednesday night, even after hours without rainfall, leaving residents stranded at home and commuters wading through submerged streets across southern Broward County.
Intersections across the region continued to disrupt travel through the evening rush hour. In Dania Beach, resident William Martin parked his vehicle on higher ground and took a ride-share to work Wednesday night after learning a costly lesson from a previous storm.
"Last time it flooded, I had to buy an all-new starter," Martin said. "It rusted it out because it's too deep of water."
Commuters Wade Barefoot Through Flooded Streets
Further south in the Hollywood area, workers walked home through standing water during the evening rush after major arteries became impassable. Siblings Nancy and Francisco took off their shoes to wade down flooded streets toward their parents' home.
"Sheridan is beyond flooded," Nancy said as her mother called to check on their progress while navigating the flooded roads to pick them up.
"We are trying to get to our kids now," their mother said over the phone. "We are on the way, but it's not looking nice out here."
Rising Water Reaches Within Feet of Back Doors
In Dania Beach, several homeowners remained trapped inside their properties with standing water pooling just outside their back doors. Homeowner Itay Arrous, whose backyard had been dry just days earlier, said any additional rainfall could push water inside his house.
"The water you see behind you is a few feet away from our house," Arrous said. "One more day of rain, and that's it—the water is going to be inside."
Sandbag Distribution Set for Thursday
City of Dania Beach officials announced that sandbags will be available again Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the public services facility off Stirling Road. Most municipal operations are expected to resume normal schedules Thursday.
Floodwaters linger into night in Cutler Bay as stranded cars require towing
Hours of persistent rain left major neighborhood entrances flooded in Cutler Bay well into Wednesday night, creating hazardous driving conditions and stranding multiple vehicles even after the downpours stopped.
Water still covered portions of Southwest 216th Street between Old Cutler Road and Southwest 87th Avenue at 11 p.m., after the rain had stopped. Some larger vehicles made it through, while other drivers needed a tow. CBS News Miami saw multiple tow trucks on the street, including one hauling away a larger vehicle.
Alfred Montaner, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, warned drivers not to underestimate the water depth along the corridor.
"Whatever you do, if you live in the Cutler Bay area, do not come down 216th Street," Montaner said. "If you have a small car, you may get flooded, and you may have to get towed out of here."
Montaner said homeowners should also keep an eye on drains in their neighborhoods.
"We have to be vigilant as homeowners to ensure that all the drains are clear," he said.
Other neighbors pointed to a lack of drainage infrastructure along the stretch as a recurring culprit whenever heavy rain saturates South Florida.
"This weather has been a mess," said resident Lasasha Swane. "There's no drain here. If we had drains, none of this would be happening."
With saturated ground unable to absorb the excess runoff, many Cutler Bay residents went to bed Wednesday night with the main road out of their neighborhoods still underwater.
Will South Florida get any rain relief? What the NEXT Weather Team is forecasting for Thursday
Following a historic round of rainfall that left parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties underwater, the CBS Miami NEXT Weather Team continues to track the potential for additional heavy rain. This may result in renewed pockets of flooding, especially in Broward County, where the soil remains oversaturated.
A Flood Watch remains in effect across South Florida through Thursday evening.
What the NEXT Weather Team is tracking into Thursday morning
Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected, with periods of heavy rainfall that could produce renewed flash flooding. This is not expected to be as widespread or as impactful as storms going into early Wednesday morning.
Our greatest concern is for the communities that have already experienced substantial rainfall, particularly across eastern Broward and northeastern Miami-Dade counties, where saturated ground and standing water leave little room for additional runoff. Even a relatively modest rainfall could worsen flooding conditions. Should thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same neighborhoods, additional significant flooding is possible.
How much more rain is expected on Thursday?
An additional 2-4 inches is possible across South Florida through Thursday, with locally higher amounts where persistent storm bands develop. If this scenario develops, highly localized and concentrated rainfall maximums may approach 8-10 inches.
Not every community will experience renewed heavy rain, and additional rainfall totals will vary greatly from one community to the next.
When will conditions improve?
Periods of heavy rain will remain possible through Thursday, with a lesser chance of additional storms into Friday. However, a gradual transition toward drier conditions is expected heading into the weekend. Rain chances should decrease Saturday and Sunday, bringing much-needed relief to flood-affected communities.
Floodwaters will be very slow to recede as ground soil remains fully saturated across South Florida.
All Miami-Dade courts and clerk offices close Thursday due to flooding
All Miami-Dade County courts and Clerk of the Court and Comptroller's offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 19, due to heavy rain and widespread flooding across South Florida.
In a joint statement Wednesday night, Chief Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan and Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Juan Fernandez-Barquin said the closures were ordered to keep residents and staff off hazardous roadways.
"The safety of the community and our judges and staff comes first," Fajardo Orshan and Fernandez-Barquin said. "We do not want anyone having to drive through flooding to have to come to court."
First appearance hearings will still be held on a weekend and holiday schedule.
Court and clerk officials said they will continue monitoring weather conditions and issue updates as more information becomes available.
South Florida universities announce class cancellations Thursday due to flooding
Both Florida International University and Broward College have announced class cancellations on Thursday due to the continued rainfall and flooding across South Florida.
Broward College issued a statement saying that all classes at all of the college's campuses and centers will be canceled due to flooding throughout Broward County. They explained that it is due to "the expectation of continued rainfall and flooding."
FIU also announced that all classes and university operations will be suspended at all of its locations, including its campuses in Sweetwater, Biscayne Bay, and Miramar. They note in a statement about the closure that the FIU Health Ambulatory Care Center site for Baptist Health and Nicklaus Children's Ambulatory Surgery Center at MMC will remain open.
"The decision to close the university is being made out of an abundance of caution, as ongoing rainfall and localized flooding continue to impact roadways and travel conditions throughout the region. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains our highest priority. We ask all members of the university community to take the necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. Please do not attempt to drive or walk through flooded roadways, and remain alert to changing weather conditions, downed power lines, and other potential hazards. We also ask that professors and supervisors communicate with students, faculty, and staff as needed regarding any academic or work-related matters affected by the closure," FIU said in a statement to CBS News Miami.
Both schools said it is unclear whether the campuses will remain closed on Friday, with FIU adding in its statement that a decision will be made Thursday based on the latest forecasts.
Students for both FIU and Broward College are asked to check their university communications emails for updates.
Standing water in Key Biscayne reaches up to 9 inches
Heavy rainfall moving south into Miami-Dade County left streets submerged in Key Biscayne on Wednesday evening, prompting at least one resident to paddle a kayak down a flooded roadway while motorists navigated standing water measuring up to 9 inches deep.
Along West Heather Drive near Hampton Park and roughly two minutes from Key Biscayne K-8 Center, saturated ground and intense earlier downpours left neighborhood streets inundated. Standing water measured between 8 and 9 inches deep near the curb, pushing onto lawns as passing trucks sent wakes across the pavement.
While higher-profile trucks managed to navigate the flooded stretch, smaller passenger cars struggled—including one vehicle spotted with a damaged piece hanging from its undercarriage after driving through the deep water.
Local residents warned drivers against attempting to push through the submerged streets, citing the risk of water entering exhaust systems and stalling engines.
"I think a lot of people don't realize that if your exhaust goes underwater, the gas—what waterlocks the car," one Key Biscayne resident said. "So definitely would rather just walk outside. I think the risk of walking isn't too bad, so definitely just walk, I'd rather, I'd say."
Although rainfall had paused by Wednesday evening, officials continue to urge residents in Key Biscayne and across Miami-Dade County to remain indoors and avoid driving through flooded streets until standing water recedes.
Rising lake waters surround Dania Beach homes, leaving residents trapped
Homeowners in parts of Dania Beach say they feel trapped inside their properties as persistent floodwaters submerge neighborhood streets and an overflowing lake creeps within feet of their back doors.
Standing water along local roadways reached ankle- to shin-deep levels on Wednesday evening, rising to knee-deep just around the corner—where several drivers became stranded earlier in the day. Abandoned vehicles remained parked along flooded front streets, while residents whose cars were spared kept them stationary rather than risk driving through high water.
Behind the properties, water from an adjacent lake pushed deep into backyards that had been dry just days earlier. One resident waded through waist-deep water overnight to tie a heavy-duty outdoor table to a tree so it would not float away, noting the rising water had stopped only a few feet shy of entering his house.
"I didn't know I was going to get a free swimming pool, but yeah, that's too much," the homeowner said. "The water, as you can see behind me, is like a few feet away from my house. So like one more day of rain, and that's it—the water is going to be inside."
With roadways impassable and standing water yet to recede, residents said daily routines have ground to a halt as they wait for municipal drainage crews to intervene.
"I'm really hoping that the city will show up, because that's the only thing that can save us," one resident said. "You buy your property, you want to live a good life, and you don't expect to see this."
City officials also reminded motorists that owners of any vehicles stalled or abandoned in floodwaters are responsible for arranging to have them towed.
Flooding moves south to Miami-Dade, with Cutler Bay commuters feeling the impacts
Hours of persistent afternoon rain flooded major roadways in Cutler Bay on Wednesday, creating hazardous conditions for evening commuters and prompting tow trucks to respond to stranded vehicles.
Along Southwest 216th Street between Old Cutler Road and Southwest 87th Avenue, passing trucks and SUVs pushed wakes across the submerged roadway as drivers returning home from work encountered deep standing water that had not been there when they left Wednesday morning.
With tow trucks spotted working the area by early evening, local residents urged neighbors—especially those driving smaller sedans—to avoid the flooded corridor altogether.
"Whatever you do, if you live in the Cutler Bay area, do not come down 216th Street—especially if you have a small car," one resident warned. "You are going to be flooded, and you might have to get towed out of here."
Another resident echoed the warning, urging drivers to stay home after high water stalled vehicles and backed up evening traffic.
"Everybody keep your cars out of the road because it is messing up with the cars and making cars smoke," the resident said. "If you go down there far enough, it got us in a traffic jam. All this rain is not okay. Stay home, relax."
While the heaviest rainfall initially targeted Broward County on Tuesday night, bands of heavy rain shifted south into Miami-Dade County on Wednesday, inundating low-lying streets across Cutler Bay and surrounding communities.
Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood residents warn of contaminated water, downed lines
The city of Fort Lauderdale has declared a state of emergency as stubborn floodwaters remain pooled across several neighborhoods, including Edgewood, where standing water has crept inside some homes despite around-the-clock pumping operations.
According to city officials, 13 vacuum trucks and 14 portable pumps have been strategically deployed across hard-hit areas, including Edgewood, with crews working 24-hour shifts over the next two days to drain submerged roadways.
"I bought a little blowup pool to put stuff in," Anna Rysedorph said.
Rysedorph said this is the ninth time her home has flooded.
"The water in here is all contaminated; it's just gross water from the outside," she said.
Waist-deep water pooled outside her front door. She questioned why her street, S.W. 32nd Court, frequently floods.
"They should fix this; there's no reason that we should live like this," Rysedorph said.
City officials said this area of Edgewood is not yet on the new pump system, though it is on the list to be added. The public works director estimated it could take at least a year before construction begins.
"Anytime you get an event similar to what happened last night and two rain bomb events where you have an extraordinary amount of rain in a very small matter of time, it doesn't matter what kind of system you have, it's inevitable," said Bradford Kaine, City of Fort Lauderdale public works director.
Public safety leaders urged residents to remain off flooded streets while cleanup and pumping efforts continue.
Fort Lauderdale's fire chief asked residents to immediately report any downed power lines by calling 911 and warned the public—especially children—to stay out of standing floodwaters due to contamination risks. The police chief echoed that message, urging drivers to stay home and avoid flooded areas.
To help residents protect their vehicles from rising water, the city is offering free parking on the second floor and above at the Riverwalk Center Garage through 9 a.m. Friday.
Tow trucks operating around the clock after overnight rains flood Hollywood streets
The streets of Hollywood were a flooded mess Wednesday, with cars stalled and tow trucks operating around the clock following heavy overnight rains.
"We've been nonstop since last night, 11 o'clock. We've got two trucks on the road. We've been going 24/7 since last night when the storm started," a tow truck driver said.
The city received 300 calls for help from midnight to 4 a.m., including several requests for assistance for people trapped in stranded vehicles.
"It looked like an apocalypse. Everything breaking down. Got cars in the middle of the street," Hollywood resident Bryan Hart said.
The city declared a state of emergency.
"I just want everyone to know that we are fully responding to this. We have all of our crews deployed, working to try to clear floodwaters where we can," Hollywood City Manager Raelyn Storey said.
Jose Figuerroa woke to severe flooding shortly after midnight.
"At 12:15, I woke up and went to the bathroom. I put my feet on the ground. It was what I was thinking: 'Did I spill water?' I turned on the light. There was a lake in here," Figuerroa said.
Figuerroa, who has mobility issues, attempted to clean up the water before a friend arrived to assist.
"All the leaves like ran into here. Trash everywhere. The bathroom started leaking through the roof, and I was up from 12:15 till 10 o'clock, sweeping the water and pushing it out," he said.
Flooded streets persist into the night in Fort Lauderdale's Melrose Manors neighborhood
Streets remained submerged as night fell Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale's Melrose Manors and neighboring Melrose Park, capping a day of high-water rescues and emergency pumping operations after roughly a foot of rain inundated the southwest Fort Lauderdale communities.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue conducted dozens of water rescues across the city, including in Melrose Park and Melrose Manors. To clear the impassable roadways, city crews deployed portable pumping stations and vacuum trucks. Along Southwest First Street, a city worker measuring standing water in the middle of the roadway recorded a depth of 10 inches.
With water pooling deep enough to flood vehicles, many residents left their cars parked in their driveways and navigated the neighborhood on foot.
Barbara White, a Melrose Manor resident who cares for a disabled family member who needs to reach medical appointments, spent the day stranded inside her house—though she expressed relief that floodwaters did not breach it.
"I thank God I have a house to stay in," White said. "I feel like they are trying to do something. It's nobody's fault. We weren't expecting this much rain, but we are alright, and I thank God for that."
While the city of Fort Lauderdale has long-awaited plans to construct a modern stormwater drainage system for the flood-prone neighborhood, construction remains years away.
South Florida catholic schools will stay open on a "school-by-school" basis, Archdiocese said
The Archdiocese of Miami has announced that it will make decisions on closing Catholic schools across South Florida on a "school-by-school basis" on Thursday, they said in a statement to CBS News Miami.
"We continue to monitor the current weather situation and will make any closure decisions on a school-by-school basis depending upon local conditions," the statement said.
Parents at any closed school will be informed directly, they said.
This comes after both Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools announced they will close all schools on Thursday due to heavy rain causing street flooding across South Florida.
Ankle- to knee-deep floodwater trap cars in Fort Lauderdale's Melrose Manors neighborhood
Heavy overnight rainfall left block after block submerged in Fort Lauderdale's Melrose Manors neighborhood on Wednesday, trapping residents in their driveways and with standing water creeping up to front doorsteps.
Located west of Interstate 95 off Broward Boulevard, the neighborhood was inundated by ankle- to knee-deep water after roughly a foot of rain fell across parts of the city overnight.
While water levels approached the thresholds of several homes, residents faced an immediate obstacle simply trying to leave their properties, fearing that backing out of their driveways into the submerged streets would flood and ruin their vehicles—a scenario that has already stranded numerous drivers across Fort Lauderdale.
Melrose Manors lacks a modern stormwater drainage system, making the low-lying community chronically vulnerable to prolonged standing water after intense downpours.
For newer residents unfamiliar with the neighborhood's drainage limitations, waking up to flooded yards and impassable streets came as an alarming surprise.
Yaniel Contreras, who moved to Melrose Manors with his wife a couple of years ago, said he never anticipated seeing floodwaters surround his property.
"It's kind of scary. I don't want my house to get flooded," Contreras said. "This is a no-flood zone, so we did not expect this. It's crazy."
Officials continue to advise drivers across Fort Lauderdale to stay off flooded neighborhood streets until standing water recedes.
Miami-Dade schools to close Thursday as flooding threat continues
Miami-Dade County Public Schools will close all schools and district operations Thursday, Nov. 19, due to the threat of additional heavy rainfall and flooding across South Florida.
The School Board of Miami-Dade County made the decision during a meeting Wednesday afternoon as the region continued to deal with widespread flooding following hours of torrential rain.
The announcement comes as Broward County Public Schools also confirmed that schools and district offices would remain closed Thursday for a second consecutive day because of severe flooding.
While Broward experienced some of the worst flooding, with nearly 12 inches of rain reported in parts of the county, Miami-Dade has also seen flooded streets, stranded vehicles and water entering homes in communities including Miami Gardens.
A flood watch remains in effect across South Florida through Thursday evening, with additional heavy downpours expected before conditions begin improving Friday.
The Miami-Dade closure is a precautionary measure as officials prepare for the possibility of worsening conditions.
With both Miami-Dade and Broward public schools closed Thursday, students across South Florida will remain home as the region braces for another round of potentially dangerous weather.
Major tourist areas in Miami Beach among streets impacted by flooding
Persistent rainfall inundated major thoroughfares in Miami Beach on Wednesday afternoon, slowing traffic across Miami-Dade County as more intense storms threatened the region overnight.
In Miami Beach, standing water pooled along Collins Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Street, along Fifth Street near the MacArthur Causeway entrance, and near 11th Street. High water also slowed drivers along Biscayne Boulevard near Aventura Mall and along southbound Interstate 95 heading toward downtown Miami.
Despite the soggy conditions, tourists visiting Miami Beach said they were trying to make the best of their trips amid the wind, thunder, and downpours.
"This is crazy right now," said Jolene Bill, a tourist from Arizona. "All of this is going on, and we traveled here for this vacation. This is something right now."
"The wind, the rain," said Alexia Six, another tourist from Arizona. "Oh my God, this is unbelievable."
Dave Bawden, a tourist from Plymouth, England, said: "Believe it or not, in England we are used to this. But this is not what we expected on our holiday. It restricts what you can do."
CBS News Miami spoke with them on Collins Avenue at 23rd Street, where there was street flooding. Flooding was also reported on Fifth Street.
The city of Miami Beach said it was opening ten parking garages for residents who want to keep their vehicles away from the flooded streets. The garages will be open free of charge until 8 a.m. Friday.
FWC officials were called to flooded Hollywood neighborhood to evacuate trapped residents
Wildlife officers rescued more than 70 residents and between 20 and 30 pets from a severely flooded Hollywood apartment complex on Wednesday after an Instagram post alerting authorities to stranded neighbors sparked an hours-long evacuation effort.
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission used high-profile vehicles throughout the day to navigate deep floodwaters leading into La Vue at Emerald Pointe Apartments, located near Sheridan Street and Northwest 40th Avenue.
According to FWC Capt. Jeff Carroll, an officer initially spotted a post on Instagram from a resident reporting they were trapped by the rising water—a tip that ultimately led rescue crews to dozens more stranded neighbors inside the complex.
Carroll said torrential rain that began Tuesday night left standing water roughly knee-deep inside ground-floor units, displacing numerous elderly residents and pet owners.
"There's a lot of families that are in a very rough spot right now that have lost everything," Carroll said. "We had a bad rainfall that started last night. In these houses, you've got water at about knee height. These are a lot of elderly families; you've got a lot of animals, things like that. Not a good situation."
Residents told CBS News Miami that floodwaters had been even higher earlier in the morning, submerging vehicles throughout the complex and seeping inside ground-floor units. Dozens of cars are expected to be total losses, and first-floor residents reported losing nearly all of their personal belongings.
Resident Eduard Quitian was among those forced to evacuate after floodwaters rushed into his apartment. Quitian showed CBS News Miami's Manuel Bojorquez how he tried to elevate his car Tuesday night to protect it from the rising water, noting that by 1 a.m. Wednesday, vehicles in the lot were nearly submerged.
With his furniture ruined and only a small amount of clothing packed inside his car, Quitian said he planned to leave the complex Wednesday night for higher ground rather than risk another round of heavy rain.
No injuries or deaths have been reported.
With additional rainfall forecast for Wednesday evening, many residents accepted evacuation orders from FWC crews rather than risk spending the night in the waterlogged complex, while others approached officers at the scene to register for disaster assistance.
Davie among the hardest-hit by the deep water, stranding drivers
In the press conference Wednesday afternoon announcing school closures, Broward County Public Schools reported that floodwaters had breached some school buildings, entering classrooms, specifically in the Davie and Hollywood areas.
Davie was among the hardest-hit municipalities, with deep floodwaters submerging parking lots and roadways near Nova High School, Nova Middle School, and along Nova Drive. Multiple vehicles stalled out in the high water, forcing motorists to abandon their cars overnight.
"This is very dangerous because if you get stuck, you don't know what," said a visitor from Brazil who became stranded in the flooded lot after driving up from Homestead, where rainfall was significantly lighter.
Due to hazardous conditions across the municipality, the Town of Davie closed all town parks, trails, and public facilities for Wednesday and canceled all evening municipal meetings.
Broward schools to remain closed Thursday as widespread flooding continues
Broward County Public Schools will remain closed Thursday, Nov. 19, as widespread flooding continues to affect roads and school facilities across the county.
Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn announced the decision Wednesday afternoon, extending the districtwide closure for a second consecutive day.
"We're making a difficult decision of closing all districts and offices tomorrow," Hepburn said.
The superintendent said the district needs additional time for floodwaters to recede and to address problems caused by the severe weather.
"We're going to have to wait for the water to recede and mitigate our issues so we can get back to full operations as soon as possible," Hepburn said.
Hepburn said some of the worst flooding affecting district schools is in the Davie and Hollywood areas near Nova High School and Middle School, where several schools have reported water inundation.
Hepburn and other district leaders addressed criticism of the timing of the closure announcements, urging parents to treat severe localized flooding as a shared decision-making responsibility and noting that an El Niño weather pattern could trigger recurring flooding across South Florida through the winter and early spring.
The announcement comes after torrential rain dumped nearly a foot of water in parts of Broward, flooding neighborhoods, stranding drivers, and prompting several cities to declare states of emergency.
Tamarac declares state of emergency as heavy rain and flooding hit Broward
The City of Tamarac declared a local state of emergency Wednesday as widespread flooding continues to affect Broward and additional heavy rainfall threatens the region.
City Manager Levent Sucuoglu signed the executive order, citing dangerous weather conditions, flash flood warnings and the potential for continued flooding.
According to the order, areas across Broward, including Tamarac, received between 3 and 8 inches of rain over the previous 24 hours.
The declaration allows the city to activate emergency management procedures, deploy additional personnel and equipment, and authorize emergency purchases to protect residents, businesses and critical infrastructure.
The state of emergency takes effect this Wednesday and will remain in place for seven days unless modified by city officials.
The declaration follows Broward County's countywide state of emergency, which took effect at 7 a.m. this Wednesday.
Officials warned that continued heavy rainfall and flooding pose a threat to public safety and could disrupt essential municipal services.
Flash flood warning issued for Miami-Dade as heavy rain threatens more dangerous flooding
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Miami-Dade County until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday as another round of heavy rain threatens to worsen flooding across South Florida.
The warning, which began at 2:20 p.m., comes after hours of torrential downpours flooded streets, homes and vehicles across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Earlier Wednesday, flooding was reported in Miami Gardens, where more than 6 inches of rain fell over 24 hours, and in Miami Beach, where floodwaters covered portions of 11th Street in South Beach.
In Broward, rainfall totals were even higher, with nearly 12 inches reported near Plantation, between 8 and 10 inches in Hollywood and about 7 inches in Fort Lauderdale over a 24-hour period.
The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team warned that additional rounds of heavy rain could bring another 2 to 4 inches across South Florida, with locally higher amounts possible.
Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and never drive through flooded roads. Floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and may conceal dangerous debris, downed power lines and open drains.
A flood watch also remains in effect across South Florida through Thursday evening, with conditions expected to begin improving Friday.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deploys specialized vehicles to help rescue residents in flooded Hollywood
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has deployed a specialized rescue team to Hollywood to help emergency crews reach residents in neighborhoods where severe flooding has made roads impassable to standard emergency vehicles.
The department announced Wednesday afternoon that a strike team equipped with high-axle water rescue vehicles is assisting Hollywood Fire Rescue with emergency response operations following torrential rainfall across Broward.
The military-style vehicles feature four- or six-wheel drive and are designed to navigate difficult terrain and flooded roads. They carry specialized rescue equipment and can operate in standing water or slow-moving floodwaters when trained operators determine conditions are safe.
According to MDFR, the vehicles are helping firefighters access neighborhoods that conventional emergency vehicles cannot reach, allowing crews to assist residents and support ongoing rescue operations.
The deployment comes after parts of Hollywood received between 8 and 10 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, leaving streets submerged, vehicles stranded and homes surrounded by floodwaters.
With additional heavy rain expected through Thursday, emergency officials continue urging residents to avoid flooded roads and never attempt to drive through standing water.
Photos show flooding on 11th Street in South Beach as heavy rain continues
Floodwaters covered portions of 11th Street in South Beach on Wednesday afternoon as another round of heavy rain moved across Miami-Dade, adding to widespread flooding concerns throughout South Florida.
A viewer shared photos taken around 12:30 p.m., showing flooding along the Miami Beach street.
The images come after torrential rain pounded South Florida overnight, leaving roads submerged, vehicles stranded and homes flooded across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
While Broward experienced some of the worst flooding, with nearly a foot of rain reported in several communities, heavy downpours have also affected Miami-Dade, including Miami Beach, Miami Gardens and other coastal neighborhoods.
The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team warned that additional rounds of rain could bring another 2 to 4 inches across South Florida, with significantly higher amounts possible in areas hit by repeated thunderstorms.
A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, with the threat of additional street flooding expected to continue before conditions begin improving Friday.
Residents are urged to avoid driving through flooded streets, particularly in low-lying coastal areas where water can accumulate quickly.
Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood floods again, leaving residents trapped
The City of Fort Lauderdale declared a state of emergency Wednesday as widespread flooding continued to inundate neighborhoods, leaving dozens of residents trapped in their homes.
The declaration follows a separate state of emergency issued by Broward County earlier Wednesday.
CBS News Miami's Joan Murray reported from the Edgewood neighborhood near Southwest 15th Avenue and 33rd Street, where floodwaters remained ankle- to knee-deep in some areas despite improvements elsewhere in the neighborhood.
Residents expressed frustration as water entered their homes, damaging belongings and furniture. One homeowner, who lost his furniture during devastating flooding about three and a half years ago, said he was facing similar losses again.
Another resident described waking up to her 1-year-old child noticing water surrounding their home.
Some sections of Edgewood have benefited from a new pumping station, but residents in the hardest-hit areas believe their streets may not be served by the system. CBS News Miami is working to verify that information with city officials.
Fort Lauderdale has deployed 13 pump trucks to address flooding across the city, although high tide is complicating efforts to drain standing water.
Residents in Edgewood are calling for additional pumping assistance as they wait for floodwaters to recede.
Flood advisories expand across Miami-Dade and the Keys as heavy rain continues
The flooding threat is shifting toward Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys, where multiple flood advisories were issued Wednesday afternoon as Broward County began seeing a brief break from the relentless rain.
Heavy downpours continue to affect communities across South Florida, with additional rainfall expected through Thursday.
Flood advisories were issued for several areas of Miami-Dade County, including Hollywood, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Opa-locka and North Miami, through 12:45 p.m.
Additional advisories covering Liberty City, West Miami, Coral Gables and areas near downtown Miami were also in effect until 12:45 p.m.
Meanwhile, flood advisories for coastal areas, including Miami Beach and Key Biscayne, as well as the Upper and Middle Keys, remained in effect until 1:45 p.m.
A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, with another 2 to 4 inches of rain possible across South Florida and isolated areas potentially receiving 8 to 10 inches.
Residents should stay off flooded roads and warned parents against allowing children to play in floodwaters, which could contain dangerous debris, contaminants or downed electrical lines.
The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team continues monitoring the storms as additional rounds of heavy rain threaten already saturated communities.
Miami Gardens residents wake up to flooded homes, cars after overnight downpours
Heavy overnight rain flooded cars, garages and portions of homes in Miami Gardens' Coconut Cay neighborhood, where more than 6 inches of rain fell over a 24-hour period.
CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench reported from near Northwest Ninth Avenue, including the area around Northwest 204th Street, where residents described being caught off guard by the flooding after hours of relentless downpours.
One resident said floodwaters reached the garage and veranda of their home, leaving the family facing another costly cleanup.
"It was very bad last night," the resident said. "We have to pay somebody to clean up all the time."
The resident also described how their daughter was forced to wait about 30 minutes in her car because of the high water.
While flooding in Miami-Dade County has generally been less severe than in neighboring Broward County, the Coconut Cay neighborhood was among the areas significantly affected by the overnight storms.
Erika Benitez of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue warned residents that floodwaters can conceal dangerous hazards, including debris, downed power lines and open drains.
"It's important to stay alert and informed. Never drive or walk through flooded areas," Benitez said. "Floodwaters may be deeper than they appear."
Benitez also urged drivers never to go around barricades and to slow down if they must travel during the severe weather.
According to Benitez, the Aventura area was among the hardest-hit locations in Miami-Dade.
With more rain expected, residents are being urged to avoid driving through flooded streets and remain alert for additional flooding.
Hollywood synagogue deemed unsafe after roof collapse, rabbi rescues historic Torah
A Hollywood synagogue that has stood since the 1960s and survived multiple hurricanes has been deemed unsafe after heavy rain caused its roof to collapse Wednesday morning, leaving its congregation facing an uncertain future.
CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor reported from Temple Sinai, where portions of the roof remained at risk of further collapse as heavy rain continued around noon.
Cellphone video from inside the sanctuary captured the extensive damage after the roof and heavy equipment mounted on top of it came crashing down. No one was inside when the collapse occurred, and no injuries were reported.
City code enforcement officials declared the sanctuary unsafe and posted similar notices on the synagogue's school building.
"Honestly, I don't know if it's repairable," the rabbi said, adding that the congregation remains resilient despite the destruction.
Amid the devastation, the rabbi managed to retrieve a treasured Torah that had survived the Holocaust in Europe.
"This Torah survived the worst events of history, and it's in our possession and we cherish it," he said. "That was the one thing I was able to go in and retrieve immediately."
The congregation now faces uncertainty over where it will hold Friday night's Sabbath services and where students will attend classes while the buildings remain unsafe.
Woman sleeps in stranded car overnight before brother reaches her through floodwaters
A woman stranded by severe flooding in Fort Lauderdale's Melrose Park neighborhood was forced to spend the night sleeping in her car before her brother rode a bicycle through floodwaters to reach her Wednesday morning.
Speaking with CBS News Miami's Larry Seward, the woman described how heavy rain and dangerous driving conditions left her unable to get home Tuesday night.
"I could not see a thing. It was so much water," she said. "My car was, like, hydroplaning, and I just tried to drive to the nearest parking lot."
"I literally had to stay there overnight. I slept in my car," she added.
Her brother, Rodney, said he couldn't reach her by car because of the flooding, so he used a bicycle instead.
By noon Wednesday, floodwaters along Jackson Boulevard near Indiana Avenue had begun receding but remained ankle- to knee-deep in some areas, covering several blocks of roadway.
Officials continue urging residents to avoid driving through flooded streets as crews work to drain standing water.
Fort Lauderdale officials urge residents to stay off roads as flooding threatens to worsen
Fort Lauderdale officials urged residents to stay off flooded roads and keep children away from floodwaters Wednesday as emergency crews continue responding to widespread flooding and prepare for additional heavy rainfall.
During an 11:30 a.m. news conference, Mayor Dean Trantalis, Police Chief Bill Schultz, Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan and Public Works Director Brad Kaine outlined the city's ongoing response and warned that dangerous conditions could persist through Thursday.
"Our primary concern is safety of our residents, visitors and anyone who travels through our city," Schultz said, adding that officers are closely monitoring impassable roads and residents should expect additional closures and traffic restrictions.
"Your safety is more important than your ultimate destination," Schultz said, urging drivers never to attempt crossing flooded streets.
Gollan also warned parents to keep children away from floodwaters, which could contain debris, contaminants and potentially dangerous chemicals.
"We see children playing in floodwaters, and that's a recipe for disaster," Gollan said.
The fire chief emphasized that residents should call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies, including medical emergencies, rather than reporting water entering their homes.
"We don't know exactly what the next 24 hours are going to look like," Gollan said, warning that the flooding threat will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday.
Meanwhile, Trantalis announced that the city is offering free parking at the Riverwalk Center Garage, located at 150 SE 2nd St., through 9 a.m. Friday for residents who want to move their vehicles to higher ground. Parking is available on the second floor and above.
"We recognize how frustrating this is for our residents," Trantalis said, assuring the community that crews will continue working to address flooding throughout the city.
City crews have deployed vacuum trucks, portable pumps and emergency contractors to affected neighborhoods, while high-water rescue teams remain ready to respond.
Memorial Regional Hospital resumes visitation as crews address flooding
Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood has resumed visitation for hospitalized patients after temporarily suspending visits Wednesday morning due to widespread flooding.
In a 10:30 a.m. update, hospital officials said crews continue working to address flooding affecting portions of the facility while monitoring surrounding road conditions.
Patients with scheduled procedures that may be affected by the flooding will be contacted directly by their healthcare teams with additional information.
Officials said all other Memorial Healthcare System hospitals, including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, remain fully operational and unaffected by the flooding.
The hospital urged residents to avoid flooded roads and call 911 in the event of a medical emergency.
Fort Lauderdale deploys emergency crews, offers free parking as flooding worsens
Fort Lauderdale crews are working around the clock to combat widespread flooding, deploying emergency pumps, vacuum trucks and high-water rescue vehicles as another 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected Wednesday.
City officials said the full fleet of vacuum trucks has been deployed, emergency contractors have been brought in and portable pumps are being used to drain flooded areas. Meanwhile, the city's wastewater system is experiencing significant strain from the heavy rainfall.
With more rain expected through Thursday, officials warned that additional downpours could trigger flash flooding, particularly in low-lying neighborhoods where the ground is already saturated.
The city is also offering free parking for residents who want to move their vehicles to higher ground. Residents can park on the second floor or higher of the Riverwalk Center Garage, located at 150 SE 2nd St., at no charge through 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay out of floodwaters and drive slowly on passable roads to prevent pushing water into nearby homes and businesses.
Residents can report impassable roads by calling 954-828-8000 or using the FixItFTL app.
Jewish Federation mobilizes to help after synagogue roof collapse
The Jewish Federation of Broward County is coordinating relief efforts following widespread flooding across the county, including a roof collapse at Temple Sinai in Hollywood.
Audra Berg, the organization's president and CEO, said the federation began contacting community partners early Wednesday to assess damage, address safety concerns and offer assistance.
"We are especially concerned for the Temple Sinai community in Hollywood, where the synagogue's roof collapsed," Berg said. "We spoke with Rabbi Goldenholz early this morning and are grateful that no injuries have been reported."
Berg said the organization will work with synagogue leaders as they assess the damage and determine what assistance is needed.
The federation is also partnering with United Way of Broward County and the Community Foundation of Broward through the Broward Cares initiative to coordinate additional relief efforts as community needs become clearer.
Flooding closes roads near Fort Lauderdale airport
Flooding has prompted road closures near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), affecting some access points to the airport Wednesday.
Officials said the Griffin Road entrance and the east side of Perimeter Road are closed due to flooding.
However, access ramps from Interstate 595 remain open.
Travelers are urged to allow extra time and check road conditions before heading to the airport.
Up to 12 inches of rain floods Davie, closing town facilities
The Town of Davie has closed municipal facilities, parks and trails and suspended community shuttle services Wednesday after receiving up to 12 inches of rain in some areas over the past 24 hours.
Town officials said Town Hall, the Pine Island Multipurpose Center, the Fitness and Aquatics Center and all other municipal facilities are closed. The Blue and Green community bus routes have also been suspended until further notice, while garbage collection may be disrupted by flooded streets.
A resident hotline has been activated at 954-797-1122 to provide updates on closures and town operations.
Davie has also opened a temporary horse refuge at Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, located at 4201 Rodeo Way, for residents whose horse stalls have been affected by flooding.
Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect across southeast Florida, with another 2 to 4 inches of rain possible through Friday and isolated areas potentially receiving 8 to 10 inches.
Dania Beach closes city facilities, suspends bus service amid widespread flooding
The City of Dania Beach has closed municipal facilities, suspended community bus service and canceled recreational activities Wednesday as widespread flooding continues to affect Broward County.
City officials announced that City Hall and community centers are closed to in-person visitors, although residents can still contact city staff by phone or email during regular business hours.
Community bus operations and Memorial Healthcare Community Bus Health Services have been suspended, while recreational programs, activities and all board and committee meetings have been canceled.
Garbage and recycling collection services may also experience delays or disruptions.
City officials said crews have been deployed with pumps, vacuum trucks and safety signage to address flooding in the hardest-hit areas.
Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads, never drive around barricades and stay out of standing or flowing water. Officials also warned that beach conditions remain hazardous as more rain is expected throughout the day.
Fort Lauderdale officials to provide update on flooding, preparations for more rain
Fort Lauderdale officials will hold a news briefing at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on widespread flooding and the city's response as more heavy rain threatens South Florida.
Mayor Dean Trantalis, Police Chief Bill Schultz, Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan and Public Works leaders are expected to discuss current flooding conditions, emergency response efforts, resources deployed across the city and preparations for additional rainfall over the next several days.
The briefing will take place at Fort Lauderdale Police Department headquarters.
Officials are also expected to answer questions following the briefing.
CBS News Miami will be streaming the presser live.
Broward declares local state of emergency as major flooding continues
A local state of emergency was declared in Broward County because of the flooding, officials announced Wednesday morning.
The order went into effect at 7 a.m., and normal Broward County government operations were closed, including all Broward County parks and libraries.
As of late Wednesday morning, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades remain open.
"The Broward County Emergency Operations Center was partially activated to Level 2 (virtually)," officials said in a statement. "As conditions vary across the County, Broward County agencies are continuing to monitor the situation.
County officials said Broward County Public Works prepared for the heavy rain by readying pumps and related flood control equipment, and crews were continuing to monitor and respond to roadway conditions.
"Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roads, follow posted closures, and use alternative routes when necessary," county officials said. "Never attempt to drive through standing water, as roadway conditions and water depth may be difficult to determine."
When will the heavy rain end in South Florida?
South Florida could begin seeing some relief from the persistent rain later this week, according to the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team.
While scattered thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday, rainfall is expected to become less widespread.
Rain chances will decrease Friday and into the weekend, although isolated showers could still develop Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s over the weekend.
For now, a flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, and residents should remain alert for additional flooding.
Nearly a foot of rain falls in Broward as more storms approach
Parts of Broward County received nearly a foot of rain over the past 24 hours, according to the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team.
Near Plantation, approximately 11.9 inches of rain fell, while Hollywood recorded between 8 and 10 inches. Fort Lauderdale received about 7 inches.
Rainfall totals were lower across Miami-Dade County, but more heavy downpours are expected throughout Wednesday.
The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a slight risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding, while a flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening.
Wednesday is expected to be the wettest day of the week, with scattered to numerous thunderstorms, wind gusts of 30 mph or stronger and temperatures in the upper 70s.
Broward County schools closed Wednesday due to widespread flooding
Broward County Public Schools announced that all schools and district offices would remain closed Wednesday, Nov. 18, because of widespread flooding.
The closure also includes before- and after-school care programs, extracurricular activities and district-sponsored events.
District officials said a decision on whether schools will reopen Thursday will be announced later Wednesday.
Officials urged families to exercise caution as heavy rain continues across South Florida.
Flooding disrupts airport operations, hospital visitation in Broward County
Heavy flooding has disrupted operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday morning because of the weather. The agency indicated there was a medium chance the ground stop could be extended.
It was not immediately clear how many flights had been affected.
Meanwhile, Memorial Regional Hospital temporarily suspended visitation because of flooding affecting portions of the hospital and surrounding roads.
Heavy rain causes roof collapse at Hollywood synagogue
The roof of a synagogue in Hollywood collapsed early Wednesday morning as heavy rain continued to pound Broward County.
According to Hollywood Fire-Rescue, crews responded to Temple Sinai, located at 1400 N. 46th Avenue, following reports of a roof collapse.
Authorities said the collapse was caused by heavy rainfall.
No injuries were reported.
The incident came after several hours of torrential rain that flooded roads, stranded motorists and caused significant disruptions across Broward County.
Flooded highways leave drivers stranded as Broward transit reports delays
Heavy rain left motorists stranded across South Florida Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, prompting emergency rescues and road closures.
Flooding was reported along Interstate 95 ramps in Broward County and on Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood.
In northeast Miami-Dade County, drivers encountered flooded highways and parking lots Tuesday night. At one shopping plaza, gym patrons emerged from their workouts to find vehicles surrounded by water.
Some motorists pushed stranded vehicles out of flooded areas, while others decided to leave their cars overnight.
Despite the widespread flooding, Broward County Transit said bus service remained operational Wednesday, although some routes were experiencing delays and detours.
Passengers were encouraged to check the RideBCT app or call 954-357-8400 for updated route information.