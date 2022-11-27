Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and moreget the free app
Black Friday 2022 may be over, but there are still plenty of Black Friday weekend deals to shop. Plus, there are a whole bunch of new Cyber Monday deals. So many deals, in fact, that your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have launched this Black Friday and Cyber Monday live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah or another occasion, we'll help you save money this year.
Walmart Cyber Monday: Score a sweet deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts today -- and you can get a great deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box while supplies last.
Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen. This deal goes live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
Walmart just unveiled its best Cyber Monday deals, available tomorrow
Walmart Deals for Days sale is entering its final week, with one last batch of must-see Cyber Monday deals going live tomorrow at noon EST for Walmart+ members (and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else).
Here's a quick look at some of the best deals to come tomorrow:
- Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)
- 50" QLED Roku 4K TV, $288 (reduced from $378)
- Apple Watch SE (1st generation) GPS + Cellular, $229 (reduced from $249)
- Magical Mixies Misting Cauldron toy, $45 (reduced from $64)
- Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)
- 18-piece Rubbermaid food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)
- 55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
- Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
- Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $497)
These deals -- like other Walmart Deals for Days sale items -- are likely to sell out. So if you want to shop this final slate of deals, sign up for Walmart+ now. You'll also get free two-day shipping on Walmart.com purchases, free same-day delivery from your local store (where available), discounts on prescription drugs and fuel and a free subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service.
Black Friday deal: The most popular men's watch on Amazon was just marked down to $48 for Cyber Monday
There are plenty of great watch deals this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, but Amazon has some of the best. Right now, you can get a 4.5-star-rated Invicta men's watch -- an Amazon No. 1 bestseller -- for less than $50.
This scratch-resistant 40 mm steel watch by Invicta features a black dial and luminous hands. It's water proof to 200 meters (656 feet).
Says one Amazon reviewer: "The gold and stainless steel two-tone styling is dressy, formal and elegant without being too flashy. It looks like a professional's watch and anyone wearing it will instantly be perceived as professional."
Invicta Men's Diver Collection watch, $48 (reduced from $75)
Belated Black Friday fitness deal: Get the Amazon Halo View for over 50% off
Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.
Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.
Save $300 on the Samsung Book2 Pro
In the market for a new laptop? Then you won't want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.
The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,050 (regularly $1,350)
Belated Black Friday deal: save $300 on The Peloton Bike at Amazon
Looking for a big ticket luxury fitness gift to really wow a loved one -- or even treat yourself -- this year? You couldn't be shopping at a better time, because The Peloton Bike is now on sale at Amazon for a whopping $300 off. Check out this great fitness deal below.
Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.
A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.
Original Peloton Bike, $1,145 (reduced from $1,445)
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Get the Furbo dog camera for 30% off
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out this post-Black Friday deal on the Furbo dog camera.
This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.
The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.
Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)
Save $500 on a new MacBook Pro
On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 5
Black Friday may be over, but you can still take advantage of this sweet Cyber Weekend deal on the Fitbit Charge 5.
The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
Android users can even respond to text messages.
Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)
You can get the Theragun Pro for $150 off with this last-minute black Friday deal
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $600)
Walmart Deals for Days: Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car is $79 for Black Friday
The electric bumper car can reach up to 1 MPH, make 360 degree turns and features flashing LED Lights. The car is made with a soft rubber bumper to protect walls and furniture, and features an adjustable safety belt.
It's on sale now for $79 at Walmart.
This pint-sized car comes fully assembled. All you have to do is attach the bumper and charge and connect the integrated 6V battery with the included 120V wall charger.
This bumper car spins 360 degrees and can support children up to 66 pounds.
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car, $79
Not a Spidey fan? Walmart has themed bumper cars for a variety of shows and characters, all for $79.
Minnie Mouse 6V bumper car, $79
Gabby's Dollhouse 6V bumper car, $79
This 26-piece Rubbermaid container set is only $8 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
Now this is a Black Friday deal!
During Walmart's Deals for Days sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly, BPA-free, dishwasher-safe set has all of the food storage you could ever need.
For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids.
Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8
Walmart Deals for Days: This 30-piece glass food storage set is the ultimate Black Friday kitchen deal
Struggling to put away all those Thanksgiving leftovers? You probably need a new kitchen storage set. And Walmart has one heck of an amazing deal on food storage containers: You can get a 30-piece glass storage set for just $20 this Black Friday.
These glass storage containers are microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe and even oven-safe up to 425 degrees. The set includes one 7-cup round container with lid, three 4-cup round containers with lids, three 2-cup round containers with lids, six 1-cup round containers with lids and two 4-cup rectangular containers with lids.
This Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle is just $49 for Black Friday
This cute-looking Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle is just $49 during Walmart's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days. The on-sale set includes everything you need to snap an instant photo.
The photo bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.
"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)
Walmart Deals for Days: This Squishmallows luggage set is perfect for holiday travel, and it's just $38 for Black Friday
If you're planning holiday travels with young children, this Walmart Black Friday deal is not to be missed -- you can get an adorable two-piece Squishmallows luggage set.
The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.
Black Friday surprise: PlayStation 5 is back in stock at Walmart now
Here's a pretty big surprise out of the Walmart Black Friday sale: The once hard-to-find PlayStation 5 console is in stock at the Walmart website. It was out of stock earlier today, but new quantities just showed up online.
We don't know how long quantities will last, though. If you're planning on putting a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year, don't wait -- head over to the Walmart website now.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday
Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible deal on the 4.8-star-rated 85" Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (QN90B). It's a whopping $2,400 off for Black Friday.
This high-end Samsung Neo QLED is loaded with features: Quantum HDR 32, Dolby Atmos and 3D object-tracking sound, a powerful AI-driven processor that upscales content to 4K resolution, an eye-comfort mode for low-light viewing and a 120 Hz refresh rate (ideal for gaming). It's roughly half price during the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale.
Save $500 on a whisper-quiet Samsung dishwasher for Black Friday
Noticed that your dishwasher is a little noisy? Why not buy a new, practically silent dishwasher today? We've found the best Black Friday deal on a 39 dBA Samsung Bespoke smart linear dishwasher.
Stop worrying about stubborn holiday leftovers leaving residue on your dishes. This top-rated Samsung dishwasher is quiet and powerful. Plus, it's on sale for Black Friday.
Running at 39 decibels, the Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.
Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator. Available shades include navy blue and "Tuscan steel."
The dishwasher is on sale now at Best Buy and Samsung.
Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,299)
Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,170)
Lululemon's most popular yoga pants are deeply discounted for Black Friday, but they're selling out quick
When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular with shoppers right now than the Lululemon Align. Today's Black Friday sale may have something to do with it: Lululemon Align pants normally sell for $128 and up, but today, you can get a pair for as low as $29.
Yes, really.
These ultra-lightweight, buttery soft yoga pants feature side drop-in pockets, a back drop-in pocket for your phone, and added Lycra fabric for stretch and shape retention. These normally retail for $128 - $138, but today, you won't pay more than $99. And, for some color and size combinations, you'll pay much less -- as little as $29 during Black Friday.
25" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $29 and up (reduced from $128 and up)
This 4.9-star-rated Samsung washer and dryer duo is $1,150 off for Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your laundry room. We've found an impressive Black Friday deal on a 4.9-star-rated Samsung washer and dryer duo.
Right now, you can save $1,150 on a Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair.
The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.
Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.
Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)
Right now, you can save $1,150 on a Samsung Bespoke laundry set.
Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)
The washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.
Best Buy has the best deal on the Bespoke washer and Bespoke dryer right now.
New Samsung Bespoke washer, $950 (regularly $1,689)
New Samsung Bespoke dryer, $950 (regularly $1,689)
Save $40 on a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush during the Amazon Black Friday sale
Keep your teeth nice and clean after your holiday meals with this top-rated Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush. It's on sale now for only $60.
This electric toothbrush has clean, white and gum-care modes. It also has a pressure sensor that protects your teeth and gums from excess brushing. This smart toothbrush offers a replacement reminder when you need to swap out your brush head.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush, $60 (reduced from $100)
Save on Ancestry DNA testing kits during the Amazon Black Friday sale
AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity tests make a fun holiday gift for the family. They can help you and your family members learn more about their family history and background. Right now, you can get a DNA test for only $59 during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The AncestryDNA genetic test is an at-home test connected to the popular website Ancestry.com. You collect a saliva sample to mail back to a testing lab. Results take approximately six to eight weeks and include information on ethnicity, including historical insights on your family's ancestry.
AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test, $59 (reduced from $99)
Black Friday Amazon Prime exclusive: Get a Luna cooling weighted blanket for 49% off
Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help people sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 49% off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.
Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $64 (reduced from $125)
The Shark steam and scrub mop is only $79 during the Walmart Black Friday sale
Walmart has an unbeatable deal on this Shark steam mop right now. The mop is normally priced at $179, but during the Walmart Black Friday sale you can get it for only $79.
The Shark steam and scrub steam mop gently scrubs and sanitizes simultaneously for a thorough clean. The combination of steam and rotating pads removes stuck-on stain removal better than traditional steam mops.
Shark steam and scrub steam mop, $79 (reduced from $179)
Save $125 on this robot vacuum and mop
Looking for a robot vacuum and mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, on sale on Amazon now.
This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck.
Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $225 after coupon (reduced from $350)
Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $74 more.
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $299 (reduced from $450)
Get a new espresso maker for only $99 now at Walmart
Investing in an espresso maker is a great idea if you're looking to cut down on your spending at Starbucks and make delicious lattes and other espresso drinks at home. Right now, you can snag this Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine for only $99.
The Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine features a 15-bar pump, a built-in milk frother, and a user-friendly digital interface. You can make all kinds of delicious espresso drinks with this machine including lattes, mochas and more. It even has a built-in internal cleaning system. Grab this top-rated espresso machine now while supplies last.
Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine, $99 (reduced from $139)
These best-selling leggings are on sale now on Amazon
These reader-favorite Lulu Lemon dupes are on sale now as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale. Grab a pair for as low as $12.
Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The full-length high-waisted option, which comes in 21 colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket. Prices vary by size and color.
Colorfulkoala high-waisted leggings, $12 and up (reduced from $30)
This IonVac stick vacuum is only $20 during the Walmart Black Friday sale
If you're in the market for a new vacuum but not looking to splurge then Walmart has you covered with this deal. The IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum is only $20 right now at Walmart.
This lightweight corded stick vacuum has an impressive 4.9-star rating on Walmart's website. You can use the vacuum upright or remove the handle and use is as a handheld vacuum. It also comes with a slim nozzle for corners and other hard-to-reach areas.
IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum, $20 (reduced from $40)
Get a Roku Ultra LT streaming device for only $30
Walmart has a killer deal going on right now on the Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device.
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
Nordstrom Black Friday: Save on the Our Place Always pan
The Nordstrom Black Friday sale is going on right now. One of our favorite deals from the sale is this Our Place pan set. You can currently get the popular Always Pan set for $50 off.
This set from the popular cookware brand Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. It includes the multi-functional Our Place Always pan, a pan lid, a steamer basket and a spatula.
Our Place Always Pan set, $95 (reduced from $145)
Get the Instant Pot Duo Plus for only $80
Instant Pots are one of the most popular kitchen gadgets this holiday season. The 9-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Plus makes holiday cooking a breeze thanks to its wide range of settings and functions.
This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer; and, a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature.
The machine has 15 customizable programming options.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)
Save $40 on a SodaStream machine on Amazon
This SodaStream machine typically lists for $150, but right now you can get it foronly $110 during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The retro-styled manual sparkling water maker comes with a carbonation cylinder and a 1-liter, dishwasher-safe bottle. Choose from four colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the blue SodaStream Art. Right now, you can get it for 27% off.
SodaStream Art sparkling water maker, $110 (reduced from $150)
Govee smart outdoor string lights are up to 42% off on Amazon
Now that it's getting dark outside fairly early, you might want to light up your backyard with a set of outdoor smart lights. The Govee smart outdoor string lights are currently on sale during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
These smart outdoor string lights are a great decorative lighting option for backyards. The color, lighting mode and brightness of the string lights can be controlled via the Govee smartphone app or an Amazon Alexa device.
Govee smart outdoor string lights (48 feet), $48 (reduced from $70)
For larger outdoor spaces, there is also a longer option. It's currently on sale on Amazon -- be sure to apply the coupon before checkout.
Govee smart outdoor string lights (96 feet), $58 (reduced from $100)
Save over $100 on a SaluSpa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa during Walmart's Black Friday sale
If you've always wanted to have a relaxing hot tub in your backyard, now's your chance. This 71-inch x 26-inch Saluspa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa can be controlled via smartphone and features 120 bubbling jets with two intensity levels.
The SaluSpa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa comes with a reinforced cover to lock in heat and prevent contamination from debris while not in use and a ChemConnect dispenser to maintain clean, healthy water. This hot tub holds up to 177 gallons of water and can reach up to 104 degrees.
Bestway SaluSpa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa, $298 (reduced from $400)
Save $180 on the Le Crueset deep dutch oven
This Le Crueset deep dutch oven is deeply discounted during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Save a whopping $180 on this versatile cookware item.
This 5.25-quart cast iron deep dutch oven can be used for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying. Its enameled surface minimizes sticking and staining and makes it easy to clean.
Le Crueset deep dutch oven, $200 (reduced from $380)
Amazon Black Friday deal: Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
We've spotted a terrific Black Friday deal on Bose headphones -- $50 off. These top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade, or a gift for Christmas or Hanukkah.
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They boast the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation.
If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessors. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of using your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)
The Funko Pop Harry Potter advent calendar is 54% off
Looking for a fun advent calendar for the Harry Potter fan in your life? Then look no further. This Harry Potter Funko Pop advent calendar is 54% off now during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Potterheads will appreciate this cute calendar filled with Harry Potter themed Funko figurines. The packaging's artwork doubles as an enchanting scene in Diagon Alley to place figurines in front of.
Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $27 (reduced from $60)
Save $600 on this Razer gaming laptop
If you are in need of a new gaming laptop check out this hot Black Friday deal on the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook.
Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks a whopping $600 off the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook. Among the thinnest gaming laptops around, the Blade 13 boasts a 4K display, a core i7 processor and plenty of memory.
13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)
Walmart Black Friday deal: This $99 Ninja Foodi air fryer has 2 baskets so you can make 2 things at once
If you have company coming over for Thanksgiving, you'll want to pick up this 8-quart Ninja air fryer: It has two baskets, so you can cook up two delicious food items at the same time. It's just $99 at the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Each of the two 4-quart basket compartments has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); the crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99
Cricut Black Friday deal: The Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle is on sale for $169 at Walmart
Get crafty this holiday season with this Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle. The bundle is on sale now for $169 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
Amazon Black Friday: Save $120 on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer
KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most popular kitchen gadgets on the market right now. During the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can save $120 on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus. The sale ends tonight, so don't wait too long to take advantage of this deal.
The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a great option for people with limited counter space. The device weighs less than the larger model, making it easier to move around your kitchen.
It features 10 speeds. According to the brand, its 3.5-quart bowl can mix up to five dozen cookies at once.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $260 (regularly $380)
Walmart Black Friday: Score a Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller for $49
Now is a great time to pick up an extra controller (or two) for your PS5: Walmart has marked the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller down to $49 for Black Friday.
The controller features a stylish two-tone design and a reimagined light bar. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. Get it now while supplies last during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $75)
Amazon Black Friday deal alert: Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $80
Apple AirTags are great for tracking your luggage during holiday travels -- and they're on sale now during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Your friend or family member who is constantly losing their keys, wallet or Apple AirPods could really use some Apple AirTags this Christmas. These tiny trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map.
If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).
Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $80 (reduced from $99)
You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon.
Apple AirTag, $25 (reduced from $30)
Beats Studio Buds are 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale
The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
These IPX4-rated earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelation and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.
Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Black Friday for $49
The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print. The best part is that it's currently only $49 at Walmart.
The set includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.
"This is an excellent, high quality, cooking and bakeware set," wrote a Walmart customer. "It's also a great looking set. I absolutely love the beautiful baking dish, and measuring cups! It really helps to cheer everything up, and adds some charm to my kitchen. Everything feels very sturdy and durable and well made. The pots and pans feel heavy and not at all flimsy or cheap. They all function great and make cooking a breeze."
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
Get a cookware upgrade with this 16-piece set Ninja NeverStick set -- on sale now for Black Friday
If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 16-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. The set is on sale now for only $300 during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 16-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating. This set makes a great Christmas gift, wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 16-piece cookware set, $300 (reduced from $530)
The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is 50% off on Amazon now
The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is one of the best robot vacuums on the market -- and for a limited time, you can get it for 50% off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.
Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.
Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $399 (reduced from $799)
Walmart Black Friday: The Ninja professional blender is only $50
The Ninja professional blender is on a doorbuster deal right now at Walmart. The top-rated blender is currently half-off. Walmart's deals have been selling out quickly, so take advantage of this deal before it's gone.
This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.
Get the Ninja professional blender now for $50% off right now.
Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)
The best-selling Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush is 58% off
This popular hair-drying brush is often touted as a budget-friendly Dyson AIrwrap alternative. Right now, it's even more affordable thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.
Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $29 (reduced from $70)
Get your smile ready for the holidays: the Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now
The best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now during the Amazon Black Friday sale -- but hurry, the deal ends tonight.
Save $25 right now on Amazon on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips teeth-whitening strips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises its strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as being safe on enamel.
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $55)
Robot vacuum deal alert: Save $220 on the Roborock Q5+ now
Amazon is currently offering a major discount on the popular Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum during its Black Friday sale. Get the self-emptying vacuum for 31% now.
This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.
Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 (reduced from $700)
If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit more money.
Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 (reduced from $430)
Save $250 on the Vitamix 5200 blender during Amazon's Black Friday sale
This Vitamix 5200 blender is one of the most-wanted gifts of the holiday season. Right now, you can snag it for $250 off during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.
The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends. The blender is on sale now during Amazon's Black Friday sale, but the deal currently only extends to the black model.
Vitamix 5200 blender, $300 (reduced from $550)
The most popular toy of Christmas 2022 is back in stock at Amazon
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is the No. 1 bestselling toy among CBS Essentials readers this year. What makes it so popular? When you care for the cute guinea pig toy, it gives birth to three babies. The included hutch can be reloaded, so kids can repeat the unique toy experience as often as they'd like.
The toy is so popular, in fact, that it's been sold out at Amazon recently. But we just spotted a restock of this most wanted holiday gift for girls of 2022. Buy this toy now, while you still can.
Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.
This is the best air fryer on Amazon. And it's $55 off during Black Friday
One of the most popular air fryers on Amazon, the 4.8-star-rated Cosori Dual Blaze, is on deep discount for Black Friday.
The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.
The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.
Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $125 (reduced from $180)
Score a Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop for only $149
This two-in-one device features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $149 at Walmart for Black Friday.
"Excellent laptop for the price," writes a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "It runs Roblox and RuneScape Classic, old school RuneScape, very well. I have no complaints with it. It's an amazing laptop, especially for such a low price!"
11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $149 (reduced from $199)
Black Friday TV deal: Get a stunning 70" Samsung 4K TV for $548 at Walmart
The television deals at Walmart Deals for Days sale have been hot, hot, hot -- so hot that they've been selling out, and fast. So, you'll want to hop on this Walmart Black Friday TV deal while you can: The retailer is offering a 70" Samsung 4K TV for $548.
This smart television automatically upscales your favorite TV shows and movies to 4K. It features a clear, crisp picture with HDR and an auto game mode that minimizes input lag.
70" Samsung 4K TV with HDR, $548 (reduced from $628)
The Apple Watch Ultra is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday
There's no question: The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's most powerful smartwatch, ever. Right now, for Black Friday, you can save $60 on this 4.7-star-rated wearable.
The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge with standard use or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.
Apple Watch Ultra, $739 (reduced from $799)
Watching FIFA World Cup soccer today? There's a Black Friday deal for that
Today is Black Friday, sure. But it's also the day of the big England vs. USA game in the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.
If you want to stream the game at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST, we recommend Sling TV. Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the World Cup, Sling's Blue tier will get you both Fox and FS1 at the relative bargain of $40 a month.
Plus, as a Black Friday deal, Sling is offering new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier. So, you can watch all the FIFA games through the Dec. 18 final for just $20.
Top Nordstrom Black Friday deal: Save 61% on Urban Decay mascara (while supplies last)
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is going on now with tons of deals on shoes, cookware and more. Nordstrom's best sale items -- such as this 4.6-star-rated Urban Decay mascara -- tend to sell out quickly, so shop now before they're gone.
This volumizing mascara by Urban Decay promises to deliver feathery, fanned-out lashes. The deep black mascara doesn't clump or get brittle. Get it for 61 percent off at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.
Says one Nordstrom reviewer: "I have used this mascara since the week it first released. It is my number one favorite!"
Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara, $10 (reduced from $25)
Black Friday deal: Get a 4.4-star-rated robot vacuum for just $99 at Walmart
It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- nevermind a top-rated, voice-activated one, like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.
The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.
Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $99 (reduced from $249)
The Google Nest Thermostat is a winter must-have -- and it's on sale now
The Google Nest thermostat is the bestselling programmable thermostat on Amazon. We found the device for as little as $90 on Amazon now during the site's Black Friday sale.
The Google Nest looks out for your energy bill and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) It's the perfect smart home gadget for staying warm and reducing your energy bill this winter.
And this deal might get even better: Some utility companies will offer you a rebate for installing an energy-saving smart thermostat in your home.
Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (reduced from $130)
Save $100 on the Apple iPad Mini this Black Friday at Amazon
Apple iPads are always a most-wanted holiday gift. If someone on your list is asking for an iPad Mini this year, you'll want to head over to Amazon and grab this bestselling tablet while it's on sale for $100 off.
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It also boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Walmart Deals for Days: Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 8
The newest Apple Watch just came out a couple months ago, but it's currently $50 off at Walmart during the retailer's Deals for Days Black Friday sale. It's the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 all year.
The waterproof Apple Watch Series 8 tracks your activity and your vitals -- it takes ECGs, warns against irregular heart rhythms, measures blood oxygen levels, provides ovulation estimates and can warn others when a serious fall or car accident is detected. It comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
Save 25% on all Casper mattresses for Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for a comfy new mattress. Get a great deal -- and a great night's sleep -- when you shop Casper's Black Friday sale today.
Casper is having a massive Black Friday sale. The brand's most-loved mattress, the Casper Original Hybrid, is 25 percent off now.
This mattress features three support zones to comfortably cradle your upper, middle and lower body. It's made with foam and springs. The foam layer is designed for comfort, while the springs add more lift and airflow to the mattress.
Casper Original Hybrid mattress (queen), $1,271 (regularly $1,695)
Apple AirPods are $79 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)
Walmart Black Friday deal: The Barbie Dreamcamper is $64
The Barbie Dreamcamper play set is on sale for $64 during Walmart's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days. The 4.7-star-rated toy is on Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List, a slate of 55 toys the retailer predicts will be the hottest of Christmas 2022.
The Barbie vehicle typically retails for $100. During Black Friday, you can snag one for $36 off.
The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.
Barbie Dreamcamper, $64 (reduced from $99)
The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is just $299 for Black Friday
Walmart just dropped a new batch of Black Friday deals during the retailer's Deals for Days event. The major deals event includes $100 off a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale and save $100 on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
This Black Friday deal includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, two Joy-Con controllers, two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch AC adapter, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download insert and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299 (regularly $399)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday
Don't buy the new second generation Apple AirPods Pro through Apple -- Walmart and Amazon have the best price right now. You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200, a savings of $50. That's the best price we've seen for these 4.7-star-rated earbuds, ever.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Black Friday deal: This on-sale Space NK beauty Advent calendar includes full-size products
Space NK's on-sale beauty Advent calendar features 25 mini and full-size beauty, skincare and hair surprises. The coveted calendar is currently $56 off for Black Friday.
One of the most-wanted Advent calendars of the season, the Space NK Beauty Advent calendar features $1,002 worth of beauty products from top brands: La Mer, Olaplex, Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
Space NK Beauty Advent calendar, $224 (regularly $280)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get an LG 4K smart TV for $298 on Black Friday
LG makes excellent televisions, but they can often be pricey. Not so at Walmart Deals for Days -- you can get a 55" LG LCD 4K smart TV for $298, while supplies last.
This inexpensive TV from LG features 4K resolution, virtual surround sound, a "game optimizer" setting and active HDR for a stunning picture. This TV is a good choice for those who have a Google-based smarthome -- it works with "Hey, Google."
The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum is $299 at Walmart's Black Friday sale
You likely won't find a better deal on an Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum than this one at Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days. The robot vacuum is more than 50 percent off right now.
Looking to clean up after all that holiday company -- or better yet, clean up before they arrive? You can save on a 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum with an auto-empty station at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum features 2,300Pa of suction, plus laser navigation and mapping with 110-minute battery life.
An auto-empty cleaning base is included.
Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station, $299 (reduced from $699)
This adorable cookware set from The Pioneer Woman includes 19 kitchen essentials for just $49
Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, and equip your kitchen with some sweet new cookware for under $50.
The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.
It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
Shop the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $25 during Amazon's Black Friday sale
Amazon's Black Friday sale features some impressive Black Friday deals, including 50 percent off the 4.4-star-rated Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen). The Amazon smart speaker is on sale for just $25 right now.
The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).
Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $25 (regularly $50)
Walmart's best Black Friday TV deal: Get a stunning 70" Vizio for $448
Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals are selling out fast, but there's at least one must-see deal still available: You can get a 70" Vizio 4K smart TV for just $448 right now at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
This 4.4-star-rated Vizio TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a stellar picture. There's a dedicated gaming mode, too.
We like that this Vizio TV easily integrates into your Apple Home or Google Assistant smart home -- you can control the television via voice commands. You can even use your TV to check in to see who's ringing your smart home doorbell.
Save 50% on the NYX Professional Makeup beauty Advent calendar
Black Friday beauty alert: The NYX Professional Makeup advent calendar is half off. Get a new look for the holidays, and save big while doing it.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar
'Tis the season to try new makeup! There is lots of lipgloss, eyeshadow and blush to enjoy in this box set from NYX Professional Makeup, a great option for beauty junkies of any age.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar, $33 (reduced from $65)
Walmart Deals for Days: This 1,500-piece Lego set is today's hottest Black Friday toy deal
Walmart has a Black Friday deal you won't want to pass up -- a 1,500-piece Lego Classic Bricks and Animals set for only $25.
Build 10 animals with this Lego set for ages 4 and up. The animals are a peacock with a stand, a bull, a penguin with ice, a dinosaur with rocks, a unicorn, an ostrich with a nest, a snail, a hippo with a bird on its back, a panda bear with bamboo trees and a giraffe with a tree.