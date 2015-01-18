America's Pets: Health & Happiness
Health trends, heartwarming stories and expert advice about caring for the animals you love
Latest
-
Are our pets joining America's obesity epidemic?
While porky animals may look cute, the extra fat can cause life-threatening conditions
-
Keep your pet safe from summer health hazards
The warmer weather brings with it health risks for pets. Here's how to keep them safe
-
A service dog in the dugout at UNC baseball
He's the rookie of the year on UNC's baseball team and he's never hit a baseball
-
Laser therapy makes dogs look cool, feel even better
It all happens with a light you can't see, but the results are visible almost immediately
-
Golden retriever's roof-jumping routine goes viral
"We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door... we know he's up there!"
-
Hydrotherapy rehab making a splash with dogs
Charlie couldn't use her hind legs, but all that changed with the help of an underwater treadmill
-
DogTV keeps pets amused when owners are away
The average American dog stays home alone roughly 6 hours per day, and a service called DogTV wants to help fill that downtime
-
Sick pet? Here's the cost of treating cats and dogs
The costs of keeping a dog and cat in good health can vary significantly depending on where you live
-
What you need to know about Lyme disease in dogs
It's a mysterious and dangerous disease in humans, but did you know it poses a serious threat to pets as well?
-
Anxiety may give dogs gray hair
A new study examines the impact of different canine personality types
-
Pet care costs can top human medical bills
Pet health care bills can climb into the tens of thousands of dollars as new technologies and treatments drive up costs
-
Rescue cat saves owner's life by biting his toes during seizures
Not long ago, Glen Schallman adopted a one-year-old cat from a local PetSmart. Since then, that cat has been rescuing him right back on a daily basis
-
What your dog’s vet bill says about America’s health care
The pet health care industry is similar to the human health care system – for better and for worse
-
Are you feeding your cat all wrong?
New research suggests the average kitty will be healthier and happier if you do this
-
Smiling golden retriever is one-of-a-kind therapy dog
This 7-year-old dog is bringing smiles – and big, wet kisses – to clients at a Connecticut rape crisis center
-
Your dog does understand what you say, study suggests
“Dog brains care about both what we say and how we say it," the lead researcher behind the new study confirmed
-
The arf-ful truth: Pricey dog food won't extend Fido's life
FTC says pet food maker Eukanuba falsely claimed that its pricey product could add years to a canine's lifespan
-
Beloved dog breed may disappear due to health problems
Respiratory issues and a slew of other heath problems are putting a favorite dog breed in jeopardy
-
New law supports first responders who treat injured pets
Ohio legislation will allow emergency workers to administer life-saving treatment to pets, companion animals and police dogs in crisis
-
The 7 foods most likely to make your pet sick
You probably know chocolate is toxic for dogs, but that's not the only pet health hazard lurking in your kitchen
-
FDA warns sweetener used in gum can be deadly to dogs
If ingested, the sweetener, xylitol, can have devastating consequences for dogs
-
Should you share your bed with your pet?
Millions of Americans curl up in bed with their dogs or cats, but does it interfere with a good night's sleep?
-
Dog flu outbreak: How to protect your pet
Experts offer some advice to help keep your dog safe from illness that can spread "like wildfire"
-
Dangerous strain of dog flu spreads concern across U.S.
Around 2,000 dogs in 24 states have been infected with the highly contagious virus
-
The FIDO Project: Training dogs to be lifesavers
Scientists at Georgia Tech are teaching dogs to use touch-screen computers and other technology that could help in emergencies
Highlights
-
Keep your pet safe from these summer health hazards
-
Laser therapy makes dogs look cool, feel even better
-
Hydrotherapy: The cutting-edge rehab technique making a splash with dogs
-
10 things you need to know about Lyme disease in dogs
-
The FIDO Project: Training dogs to be lifesavers
-
Dangerous strain of dog flu spreads concern across U.S.
-
7 tips to protect kids from dog bites
-
Worried about dog flu? Tips to protect your pup
-
Why dogs and cats need dental care, sometimes even braces
-
Raw food diet for pets: Trendy, but is it safe?
-
Pets find pain relief using ancient method of acupuncture
-
Implants and facelifts for your pet? Inside the pet plastic surgery industry
-
Obesity epidemic affecting millions of pets
-
The Smartest Dog in the World
-
Anderson Cooper: Does your dog really love you?