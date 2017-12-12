Another vaping-related death reported; illnesses top 500 nationwide
The Food and Drug Administration revealed that its criminal investigations unit started tracking leads early on
The Food and Drug Administration revealed that its criminal investigations unit started tracking leads early on
Cuomo's executive action comes as the Trump administration is trying to ban flavored vaping products from the market
According to the lawsuit, the 18-year-old had been vaping for about a year and a half but was recently hospitalized for severe lung damage
According to the CDC, at least 380 people have had vaping-related illnesses
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials have been investigating an outbreak that began materializing in the Midwest in July
"There'll be legal challenges, 'cause this is a big market," one expert said
Its online storefronts in China are selling devices and flavored pods, now under fire in the U.S. for luring teens
Kansas becomes at least the sixth state to report a death possibly related to e-cigarettes since last month
The billionaire philanthropist is pledging $160 million to the fight against vaping and flavored e-cigarettes
The college freshman, who'd been vaping for more than two years, vows she will never vape again after ending up in the ICU
Federal watchdog says vaping company hasn't proven that its products are less harmful than cigarettes
U.S. health officials said they've identified hundreds of possible cases in 33 states
Illinois teen says after vaping with the primary ingredient of marijuana he now has the lungs of a 70-year-old
CBS News spoke to an 18-year-old whose lungs were severely damaged by marijuana vaping
Oregon health officials say they are investigating the death of a person who had severe respiratory illness after using an e-cigarette
Attorneys general in Illinois and Washington, D.C. are looking into how the company's vaping device became so popular with teens
Three New Jersey high school students spoke with "CBS This Morning" about whether new measures to curb teen vaping would actually work
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 193 people in 22 states have contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping
The student's father said the hospital did not report the case to the CDC, which has not yet confirmed any cases in Florida
Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns acknowledges we don't yet know the long-term effects of vaping. Dr. Tara Narula has tips for parents who may be concerned for their kids
Juul CEO Kevin Burns says people with no preexisting relationship with nicotine shouldn't be using his company's product and acknowledged the long-term effects of vaping are unknown
The Utah Department of Health confirmed there are now 21 cases of lung disease connected to e-cigarettes
At least 22 people have developed some type of respiratory illness after vaping or using e-cigarettes
Officials are investigating 193 possible cases of severe lung illness associated with vaping in 22 states
Healthy non-smokers who vaped just once showed signs of reduced blood flow in their femoral artery
The National Weather Service radar showed the large blob extending from Virginia to North Carolina
The Food and Drug Administration revealed that its criminal investigations unit started tracking leads early on
"Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete," a spokesperson from the company told CBS Boston
Collin, Ryan and Austin Gill decided to start a candle company in order to make some pocket money. But they've decided to give back
CBS News spoke to women inside the camp who said they came to the camp to live under Islamic law
Winnie, Texas, was one of the hardest-hit areas during Hurricane Harvey
Company has been under pressure from employees to get off fossil fuels and cut ties with extraction companies
Lush, Patagonia and Ben & Jerry's are closing locations, while others are shutting offices or offering paid time off
"With 1 million contributors, this is the only Democratic campaign that has more supporters than Donald Trump," said campaign manager Faiz Shakir
The Boston Red Sox legend was shot in the back on June 9 in the Dominican Republic
After a public uproar, the administration said it was reinstating a temporary reprieve from deportation offered to immigrants with life-threatening medical conditions
The shocking loss could be a sign of an ecological crisis, scientists said Thursday
Democrats on Capitol Hill are frustrated they can't get their hands on a whistleblower complaint involving the president
Consumers should invest in water filters, a research group said, citing 22 contaminants found in U.S. water systems
The 22-year-old killed two students and injured four others in the school shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in April