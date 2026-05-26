Star NFL running back Josh Jacobs arrested on domestic violence charges in Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday in Wisconsin on domestic violence charges, officials said.

The incident unfolded just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, when officers were called to a "disturbance complaint" involving Jacobs, according to a news release from the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department obtained by the NFL Network.

On Tuesday, police said Jacobs was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of battery — domestic abuse, criminal damage to property — domestic abuse, disorderly conduct — domestic abuse, strangulation, and suffocation and intimidation of a victim.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs following his arrest and booking on domestic violence charges in the Brown County Jail in Wisconsin on May 26, 2026. Brown County Jail

Hobart and Lawrence are adjacent towns located in the Green Bay metropolitan area. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The Packers told CBS News in a statement, "We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment."

An NFL spokesperson also told CBS News in a statement that it was "aware of the report" and had been "in contact" with the team.

The 28-year-old just completed his seventh NFL season. A first-round draft pick out of Alabama by the Oakland Raiders in 2019 just ahead of their move to Las Vegas, he spent his first five years with the Raiders before signing as a free agent with the Packers in the 2024 offseason.

One of the NFL's premier running backs, Jacobs was a first team All-Pro in 2022, when he led the league in rushing, and has been a three-time Pro Bowl selection.