The safest vehicles for teen drivers and how much they cost
Ready to hand over the car keys to a teenager for the first time? The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports are out with a list of cars to help get them safely from point A to point B.
The annual ranking, released Wednesday, lists 96 of the safest new and used vehicles for teens based on crash protection, brakes, headlights, display systems and other features, such as how they handle in emergencies.
"We curate this annual list specifically for teens because driving holds extra risk for them," Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Senior Research Scientist Rebecca Weast said in a statement.
The first batch of top-ranked cars includes 29 used vehicles priced below $20,000 and equipped with highly rated headlights and automatic emergency braking. A second grouping features 45 used cars priced under $10,000 that offer "good crash protection" for teen drivers, according to IIHS and CR. Model years for the used vehicles range from 2012 to 2025.
For those in the market for a new vehicle, the list also includes some two dozen 2026 models. These vehicles have all undergone IIHS's most recent crash tests and have earned safety recognition from IIHS and CR.
The organizations left vehicles off their lists if they were judged to have excessive horsepower relative to their weight, or if cars were marketed for performance. The ranking also excludes minicars, which don't offer adequate protection in crashes, according to IIHS and CR, as well as large SUVs and large pickups, which they say are more challenging to handle and pose greater risk to others on the road.
Top choices starting under $20,000
SMALL CARS
- Mazda 3 (hatchback: 2019-25; sedan: 2020-25): $13,200
- Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid (2019-23): $13,600
MIDSIZE CARS
- Nissan Maxima (2020-23): $15,200
- Subaru Legacy (2020-25): $16,500
- Nissan Altima (2021-24): $17,000
- Toyota Camry (2019-25; including hybrid): $17,300
- Kia K5 (2021-24; built after November 2020): $17,500
- Subaru Outback (2020-25; built after October 2019): $18,700
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 (2023-25): $19,400
LARGE CAR
- Genesis G80 (2019-20): $19,700
SMALL SUVS
- Mazda CX-5 (2018-25; built after March 2018): $13,100
- Mazda CX-3 (2020-21): $13,600
- Mazda CX-30 (2021-25; built after September 2020): $15,900
- Subaru Forester (2019-25): $15,900
- Chevrolet Trailblazer (2021-23): $16,700
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2022-24): $16,700
- Nissan Rogue (2021-23): $17,200
- Subaru Solterra (2023-25): $17,700
- Audi Q4 e-tron (2022-25): $18,100
- Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron (2022-24): $18,100
- Ford Bronco Sport (2021-25): $18,100
- Volkswagen Tiguan (2022-24): $18,200
- Kia EV6 (2022-24; built after August 2022): $18,700
- Hyundai Tucson (2022-25; including hybrid): $19,100
MIDSIZE SUVS
- Mazda CX-9 (2020-23; built after December 2019): $16,200
- Nissan Murano (2021-25): $18,000
- Ford Explorer (2020-24): $18,400
- Mitsubishi Outlander (2022-25; built after June 2021): $18,700
- Acura RDX (2019-25): $19,600
Good choices starting under $10,000
SMALL CARS
- Mini Countryman (2012-24): $4,600
- Nissan Sentra (2015-25): $4,700
- Chevrolet Sonic (2015-19; built after February 2015): $5,300
- Kia Soul (2015-25): $5,300
- Hyundai Elantra (2017-25): $6,100
- Mazda 3 hatchback or sedan (2014-18; built after October 2013): $6,900
- Hyundai Elantra GT (2018-2020): $8,000
- Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2014-25): $8,000
- Honda Civic coupe or sedan (2014-25): $8,100
- Kia Forte (2019-24): $8,900
- Subaru Crosstrek (2016-25): $9,000
MIDSIZE CARS
- Chevrolet Malibu (2014-25): $5,800
- Volvo S60 (2012-25): $6,700
- Hyundai Sonata (2016-25; built after October 2015; including 2017-25 hybrid): $6,900
- Nissan Altima (2016-20): $6,900
- Subaru Legacy (2015-19): $7,700
- Acura TL (2012-14; built after April 2012): $8,200
- Honda Accord sedan (2013-25; including 2014-25 hybrid): $8,300
- Mazda 6 (2016-18): $8,400
- Ford Fusion (2017-20): $9,000
- Alfa Romeo Giulia (2017-25; built after May 2017): $9,100
- Audi A3 (2015-25): $9,100
- Nissan Maxima (2016-19): $9,300
- Lincoln MKZ (2017-20): $9,500
- Audi A6 (2016-19; built after January 2015): $9,900
LARGE CARS
- Volvo S80 (2012-15): $5,600
- Acura RLX (2014-20): $9,700
SMALL SUVS
- Chevrolet Equinox (2014-24): $5,700
- Fiat 500X (2016 -18; built after July 2015): $5,700
- Nissan Rogue (2014-20): $5,900
- Hyundai Tucson (2016-21): $7,100
- Audi Q3 (2015-25): $7,200
- Jeep Compass (2017-22; built after December 2016): $7,600
- Kia Niro Hybrid (2017-22): $7,800
- Mazda CX-5 (2014-17; built after October 2013): $8,400
- BMW X1 (2016-25): $8,600
- Kia Sportage (2017-25): $8,600
- Mazda CX-3 (2016-19): $9,000
- Nissan Rogue Sport (2017): $9,100
MIDSIZE SUVS
- Volvo XC90 (2013-24): $6,000
- GMC Terrain (2014-20): $6,400
- Volvo XC60 (2013-21): $6,400
- Nissan Murano (2015-20): $8,100
- Kia Sorento (2016-18): $8,200
- Audi Q5 (2015-25; built after January 2015): $9,800
New vehicles for teens (2026 models)
SMALL CARS
- Mazda 3 hatchback or sedan
- Toyota Prius
SMALL SUVS
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Hyundai Kona
- Hyundai Tucson (including hybrid)
- Mazda CX-30
- Mazda CX-50 (including hybrid)
MIDSIZE CARS
- Hyundai Sonata
- Toyota Camry
MIDSIZE SUVS
- Ford Explorer
- Honda Passport
- Hyundai Palisade (built after November 2025; including hybrid)
- Hyundai Santa Fe (including hybrid)
- Kia Sorento (built after September 2025; including hybrid)
- Mazda CX-70
- Mazda CX-70 PHEV
- Mazda CX-90
- Nissan Murano
- Nissan Pathfinder
- Subaru Ascent
- Volkswagen Atlas
- Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport