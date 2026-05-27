The safest vehicles for teen drivers and how much they cost

Ready to hand over the car keys to a teenager for the first time? The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports are out with a list of cars to help get them safely from point A to point B.

The annual ranking, released Wednesday, lists 96 of the safest new and used vehicles for teens based on crash protection, brakes, headlights, display systems and other features, such as how they handle in emergencies.

"We curate this annual list specifically for teens because driving holds extra risk for them," Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Senior Research Scientist Rebecca Weast said in a statement.

The first batch of top-ranked cars includes 29 used vehicles priced below $20,000 and equipped with highly rated headlights and automatic emergency braking. A second grouping features 45 used cars priced under $10,000 that offer "good crash protection" for teen drivers, according to IIHS and CR. Model years for the used vehicles range from 2012 to 2025.

For those in the market for a new vehicle, the list also includes some two dozen 2026 models. These vehicles have all undergone IIHS's most recent crash tests and have earned safety recognition from IIHS and CR.

The organizations left vehicles off their lists if they were judged to have excessive horsepower relative to their weight, or if cars were marketed for performance. The ranking also excludes minicars, which don't offer adequate protection in crashes, according to IIHS and CR, as well as large SUVs and large pickups, which they say are more challenging to handle and pose greater risk to others on the road.

Top choices starting under $20,000

SMALL CARS

Mazda 3 (hatchback: 2019-25; sedan: 2020-25): $13,200

Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid (2019-23): $13,600

MIDSIZE CARS

Nissan Maxima (2020-23): $15,200

Subaru Legacy (2020-25): $16,500

Nissan Altima (2021-24): $17,000

Toyota Camry (2019-25; including hybrid): $17,300

Kia K5 (2021-24; built after November 2020): $17,500

Subaru Outback (2020-25; built after October 2019): $18,700

Hyundai Ioniq 6 (2023-25): $19,400

LARGE CAR

Genesis G80 (2019-20): $19,700

SMALL SUVS

Mazda CX-5 (2018-25; built after March 2018): $13,100

Mazda CX-3 (2020-21): $13,600

Mazda CX-30 (2021-25; built after September 2020): $15,900

Subaru Forester (2019-25): $15,900

Chevrolet Trailblazer (2021-23): $16,700

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2022-24): $16,700

Nissan Rogue (2021-23): $17,200

Subaru Solterra (2023-25): $17,700

Audi Q4 e-tron (2022-25): $18,100

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron (2022-24): $18,100

Ford Bronco Sport (2021-25): $18,100

Volkswagen Tiguan (2022-24): $18,200

Kia EV6 (2022-24; built after August 2022): $18,700

Hyundai Tucson (2022-25; including hybrid): $19,100

MIDSIZE SUVS

Mazda CX-9 (2020-23; built after December 2019): $16,200

Nissan Murano (2021-25): $18,000

Ford Explorer (2020-24): $18,400

Mitsubishi Outlander (2022-25; built after June 2021): $18,700

Acura RDX (2019-25): $19,600

Good choices starting under $10,000

SMALL CARS

Mini Countryman (2012-24): $4,600

Nissan Sentra (2015-25): $4,700

Chevrolet Sonic (2015-19; built after February 2015): $5,300

Kia Soul (2015-25): $5,300

Hyundai Elantra (2017-25): $6,100

Mazda 3 hatchback or sedan (2014-18; built after October 2013): $6,900

Hyundai Elantra GT (2018-2020): $8,000

Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2014-25): $8,000

Honda Civic coupe or sedan (2014-25): $8,100

Kia Forte (2019-24): $8,900

Subaru Crosstrek (2016-25): $9,000

MIDSIZE CARS

Chevrolet Malibu (2014-25): $5,800

Volvo S60 (2012-25): $6,700

Hyundai Sonata (2016-25; built after October 2015; including 2017-25 hybrid): $6,900

Nissan Altima (2016-20): $6,900

Subaru Legacy (2015-19): $7,700

Acura TL (2012-14; built after April 2012): $8,200

Honda Accord sedan (2013-25; including 2014-25 hybrid): $8,300

Mazda 6 (2016-18): $8,400

Ford Fusion (2017-20): $9,000

Alfa Romeo Giulia (2017-25; built after May 2017): $9,100

Audi A3 (2015-25): $9,100

Nissan Maxima (2016-19): $9,300

Lincoln MKZ (2017-20): $9,500

Audi A6 (2016-19; built after January 2015): $9,900

LARGE CARS

Volvo S80 (2012-15): $5,600

Acura RLX (2014-20): $9,700

SMALL SUVS

Chevrolet Equinox (2014-24): $5,700

Fiat 500X (2016 -18; built after July 2015): $5,700

Nissan Rogue (2014-20): $5,900

Hyundai Tucson (2016-21): $7,100

Audi Q3 (2015-25): $7,200

Jeep Compass (2017-22; built after December 2016): $7,600

Kia Niro Hybrid (2017-22): $7,800

Mazda CX-5 (2014-17; built after October 2013): $8,400

BMW X1 (2016-25): $8,600

Kia Sportage (2017-25): $8,600

Mazda CX-3 (2016-19): $9,000

Nissan Rogue Sport (2017): $9,100

MIDSIZE SUVS

Volvo XC90 (2013-24): $6,000

GMC Terrain (2014-20): $6,400

Volvo XC60 (2013-21): $6,400

Nissan Murano (2015-20): $8,100

Kia Sorento (2016-18): $8,200

Audi Q5 (2015-25; built after January 2015): $9,800

New vehicles for teens (2026 models)

SMALL CARS

Mazda 3 hatchback or sedan

Toyota Prius

SMALL SUVS

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Tucson (including hybrid)

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-50 (including hybrid)

MIDSIZE CARS

Hyundai Sonata

Toyota Camry

MIDSIZE SUVS