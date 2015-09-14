Stories of Survivors
Inspiring stories of some of the 14.5 million Americans living with a cancer diagnosis
Latest
Cancer survivors more prone to obesity
Weight problems are particularly high among survivors of colorectal and breast cancer
U.S. cancer survivors living longer than ever before
As the American population ages, more adults are surviving cancer and other chronic conditions
Mom-to-be with cancer determined to save baby
Michelle Jahnke knew there had to be another way after doctors said that in order to live she'd need to terminate her unborn child
Number of U.S. cancer survivors expected to jump
Over the next decade, millions more Americans will be living with cancer, and experts say they'll have growing medical and psychological needs
A doctor's unique perspective after cancer and a stroke
34-year-old Diana Cejas tells her story of learning how to walk and talk again, what it was like to be a patient, and how she's become a better doctor
Stage 4 cancer was about to cut her life short, but then...
Mary Elizabeth Williams recounts battle against cancer in "A Series of Catastrophes & Miracles"
Is "chemo brain" linked to breast cancer drug?
Doctors are trying to understand why so many cancer patients complain of feeling foggy-headed and forgetful
Marriage may help fight cancer
Married people seem to have a survival advantage over singles, a new study suggests
Young colon cancer survivor inspired by faith, family
Adalis Martinez was diagnosed with colon cancer the week of her college graduation; faith and her loved ones helped her get through it
Many cancer survivors face financial hardships
Money troubles often come along with a cancer diagnosis, and can have lasting effects on patients' health, new research shows
Jimmy Carter: "I don't need any more treatment" for cancer
The former president shares another positive update with his Sunday School class
Brain cancer survivor thrives on music as therapy
Angel Reynoso spent his 30th birthday in the hospital after brain surgery; today, he's in remission, and music is helping him heal
Racial disparities persist in some types of cancer
Three decades since a government report called health disparities an affront to American ideals, care for many still lags
How couples cope with cancer on Valentine's Day
Forget chocolates and roses: "When you're cancer-free, it just puts a whole new light on everything"
Male breast cancer survivor empowered, not embarrassed
Michael Singer didn't tell friends about his diagnosis for a year; now the Harley-riding Bronx native is an outspoken advocate for male breast cancer awareness
Med student: "Cancer has gotten me where I am today"
A decade after his cancer diagnosis, Jake Prigoff is now a fourth-year medical student, accomplished singer and volunteer
What drives the world's oldest female marathon runner?
Harriette Thompson has run the California marathon 16 times since 1999, and while this one was a record-breaker, that's not what's important to her
Cancer amputee, college athlete: "I can beat anything"
A bone cancer diagnosis at age 11 didn't keep Sean Dever from achieving his dream of playing college lacrosse
How a new kind of treatment kicked Jimmy Carter's cancer
Are the former president's liver and brain tumors really gone for good?
The "Cancer Queen of Comedy" will make you laugh - and cry
Stand-up comedian Nikki Martinez finds humor even in life's darkest moments
Comfort food for cancer patients
Two-time cancer survivor rustles up tasty, healthy recipes in new cookbook
Shop for breast cancer patients helps customers heal
Comfort and style secrets from a store that sells undergarments specially designed for breast cancer survivors
The debate over early breast cancer treatment
There's growing - and controversial - evidence that some women can consider watching and waiting instead of aggressive treatment
Leading doctors push back on new mammogram guidelines
American Cancer Society's recommendation that women start mammograms at an older age sparks controversy in medical community
New mammogram guidelines spark controversy
Some doctors are pushing back against the latest advice from the American Cancer Society
