After 33 years on the route, a New Jersey mailman who loved helping people retires

Demarest, New Jersey — Residents in Demarest, New Jersey, packed into a local restaurant recently, all of them wanting a picture — or better yet, a hug — from Joe DiTore.

For the past 33 years, DiTore has really delivered for people in this community, both in their mailboxes and their personal lives.

But now DiTore, a mailman, is retiring.

Residents in Demarest said DiTore is more than just a mailman. Neighbors will tell him when they have medical issues, or DiTore will let a resident know when a garage door is open at the wrong time. One says they would even list him as an emergency contact.

Before DiTore became a mailman in 1992, he owned a small business painting houses. And although he loved helping people, he hated charging them. So, he found a job where he could still be the person he wanted to be just for free.

"I always tell people I'm around if you need me," DiTore told CBS News.

DiTore said he also helps residents in the neighborhood with errands around town.

But beyond being a helpful hand and watchful eye, DiTore has been a real source of comfort for many in Demarest, like Erin Kitzie.

When her dog Cooper died, she told DiTore first, and he gifted her a bracelet with her dog's name on it.

"I love my dad, but I honestly see him as sort of a father figure," Kitzie said of DiTore.

And for all of those years of seemingly small kindnesses, residents wanted to make sure DiTore knew just how much it truly meant. Residents say that because he genuinely cares, they, in response, care for him.

DiTore said he hopes he can come by and check on the residents occasionally despite his retirement.

"They say you get back what you give, but in my case, I received it tenfold," DiTore said. "I will miss you more than I can say."