CEO of Dubai's largest port replaced after ties to Epstein revealed

The head of one of the world's largest port operators has been removed from his position, following revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein files about the extent of his ties to the convicted sex offender.

On Friday, Dubai's government media office announced in a statement that it had appointed a new chairman of the board of directors and a new CEO of the company, DP World, replacing Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, one of the Middle East's most prominent business figures. The company, which is overseen by Dubai's ruling family, operates ports in the Gulf and all over the world.

Bin Sulayem has served as chairman of DP World since 2007 and was named joint chairman and CEO in 2016.

The statement does not mention bin Sulayem by name. CBS News has reached out to DP World for comment.

Bin Sulayem's ties to Epstein were well publicized during the newest release of Epstein files by the Justice Department. According to a department spokesperson, bin Sulayem's name appears in the files more than 4,700 times.

In one email from bin Sulayem to Epstein, he asked Epstein, "where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video." In a separate email exchange, Epstein called bin Sulayem "one of my most trusted friends in very sense of the word," and added that "I greatly appreciate the time we spend together."

"Thank you my friend I am off the sample a fresh 100% female Russian at my yacht," Bin Sulaymen replied to Epstein.

Documents indicate the relationship between the men dates back to the early 2000s and involved consulting each other for business input and arranging meetings with influential people, including former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew), and investor Tom Barrack, who is now the ambassador to Turkey.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, former chairman and CEO of Dubai's DP World (left), with Jeffrey Epstein, in May 2014. Justice Department release of Epstein files

Other email correspondence shows the men discussing different masseuses and a possible visit to Epstein's island. One exchange shows bin Sulaymen helping to arrange for one of Epstein's masseuses to be trained at a luxury hotel in Turkey, for "better experiences."

In one email to bin Sulayem from a redacted sender, the sender wrote "Jeffrey is wondering what time you would like your massage today in new york." Epstein offered to take him to his island after an event he referred to as "the Clinton Forum." Bin Sulaymen asked Epstein about Sept. 15-20, 2005, and that year, the annual Clinton Global Initiative took place from Sept. 15-17.

In a speech on the House floor Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna read the names of six "wealthy, powerful men" that the Justice Department had initially redacted in its most recent release of Epstein-related files. One of them was bin Sulaymen. The redactions have since been removed and all six names revealed.

The files referenced by Khanna and reviewed by CBS News do not appear to directly implicate the six men in any crimes, and Khanna did not allege any specific criminal wrongdoing.

When previously contacted about the communications between Epstein and bin Sulayem, DP World declined to comment.