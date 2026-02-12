James Van Der Beek's "Dawson's Creek" co-stars, including Katie Holmes and Busy Philipps, react to his death

James Van Der Beek's "Dawson's Creek" co-stars are sharing memories and tributes to him after his death this week at 48 years old.

Katie Holmes, who played co-lead and love interest Joey Potter, said that Van Der Beek's death is a "lot to process," and she shared a handwritten note where she remembered him as a "hero."

"I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it," Holmes wrote, in part.

In a paragraph addressed to Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly, Holmes said she would always "be there to shower you with Love and Compassion."

James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2000. Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty

"I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James' journey," Holmes wrote in the caption of her post. "He is beloved."

Busy Philipps, who joined "Dawson's Creek" in its fifth season, said her "heart is deeply hurting" for "every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister."

"James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don't know what else to say. i am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and i'm so grateful for our friendship all these years," Philipps wrote, alongside a photo of Van Der Beek.

Chad Michael Murray, who also joined "Dawson's Creek" in Season 5, said Van Der Beek "inspired all of us."

"His words, art and humanity inspired all of us — he inspired us to be better in all ways," Murray wrote, in part, in a comment under the post announcing Van Der Beek's death.

Mary Margaret Humes, who played Dawson's mother on the show, remembered Van Der Beek as a "gracious warrior" who "fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity."

Philipps and Murray highlighted a GoFundMe that the Van Der Beek family has shared to raise money to pay off his medical costs. Van Der Beek said in November that he was auctioning off memorabilia from throughout his career to help pay for care. The online fundraiser has raised over $1.3 million as of Thursday morning.

Van Der Beek announced in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer and was undergoing treatment. His official cause of death has not been shared.

Colorectal cancer has become a leading cause of cancer-related deaths for Americans under the age of 50, and cases have been rising in that age group in recent years.