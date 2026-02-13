Slovak fugitive arrested after arriving at Olympics to watch national hockey team

A Slovak fugitive who had been on the run for 16 years was finally arrested when he turned up in Milan to support his national ice hockey team at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, police said Friday.

The 44-year-old man, who was not named, was wanted by Italian authorities for a series of thefts committed in 2010.

The carabinieri managed to track down and arrest the man on Wednesday after he checked into a campsite on the outskirts of Milan, thanks to an automatic alert from the campsite reception.

The man was taken to Milan's San Vittore prison to serve a pending sentence of 11 months and 7 days, according to the carabinieri, Italy's military police.

He was arrested before he could see Slovakia's hockey team take the ice in the opening game at Milan's Santagiulia Arena. Slovakia beat Finland 4-1.

Slovakia also beat Italy in a preliminary match on Friday.