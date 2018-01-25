State of the Union 2018
President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address in 2018
Latest
-
Trump's foreign policy approach in year one
Ahead of the president's first State of the Union address, CBSN's "Red and Blue" spoke to Mike Morell and Fran Townsend about Mr. Trump's approach to foreign policy
-
Lawmakers to wear black to State of the Union address in support of Me Too movement
A group of lawmakers are planning to wear black to President Trump's first State of the Union address to show solidarity for the Me Too and Time's Up movements.
-
What will Trump talk about in the State of the Union address?
President Trump is set to give his first formal State of the Union address. But what, exactly, will he say?
-
-
How to watch the State of the Union Address 2018
The president will address a joint session of Congress in his first official State of the Union address next Tuesday
-
At least 5 members of Congress to boycott State of the Union
In the wake of President Trump's reported remark about "sh*thole countries," five House Democrats have said they are opting out of attending the presidential address to Congress on January 30.
