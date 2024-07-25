RFK Jr. says Biden "tarred" his reputation and career by refusing to let go of power

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asserted President Biden tarnished his legacy by not ending his reelection campaign earlier, comparing it to former President Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I've known Joe Biden for 40 years, and I commend him and respect him for the 50 years that he gave in service to our country, but I think he tarred that reputation and that career over the past year by refusing to let go of power," Kennedy told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an interview Thursday. "And one of the things that a lot of Americans blame Donald Trump for is the January 6 event, which suggested that he was unwilling to let go of power."

"Part of our traditions is that our leaders relinquish power and they do that graciously," he added. "I don't think that President Trump did that graciously, and I don't think President Biden did either."

CBS News’ @MajorCBS sits down with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today for his first interview since President Biden addressed the nation about his decision to leave the 2024 presidential race. See more tomorrow on @CBSMornings and @CBSEveningNews. https://t.co/eLLRRo5UsK pic.twitter.com/xpvSN2oIVw — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2024

Mr. Biden, 81, announced Sunday that he would withdraw from the race after members of his own party raised concerns about his ability to handle another term at his age, putting him under increasing pressure over the last month to step aside.

In an Oval Office address on Wednesday, Mr. Biden acknowledged it was time to "pass the torch" to a new generation of leaders and said that nothing could get in the way of saving democracy — including "personal ambition."

Kennedy said he watched part of Mr. Biden's remarks, which he construed as "more of a statement about what his accomplishments were, rather than a reassurance to the American public about where we are today."

Kennedy, whose presidential aspirations are a long shot, has been trying to gain ballot access across the country. The Democrat-turned-independent candidate previously said he believes he has a path to winning if Mr. Biden were to drop out of the race.

His son recently shared a since-deleted video on social media of Kennedy on the phone with Trump, who tried to persuade him to end his campaign and endorse him.

After repeated requests, Kennedy was recently granted Secret Service protection following an assassination attempt against Trump.

Watch more of CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett's interview with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday on "CBS Mornings," "CBS Evening News." Listen to more of the interview Friday on "The Takeout" podcast.