Trump campaign offers donors chance to see their names on screen during State of the Union

The Trump campaign is offering its donors a chance to see their name in lights as President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. A donation window featured on the Donald J. Trump for President site offers supporters the opportunity to display their names -- for a price -- during a livestream broadcast of Mr. Trump's speech.

"This is a movement. It's not about just one of us. It's about ALL of us," the donation pop-up says. "Which is why your name deserves to be displayed during Tuesday night's speech."

The campaign pop-up window calls for $35 to $2,700 State of the Union contributions to see their name flash during the campaign's livestream.

Mr. Trump's son Eric released a statement through a campaign email pushing the donation opportunity saying, "We're sick of hearing the media say that our movement is losing support. Today that ends. You can prove them wrong while the world watches my father's first official State of the Union address."

He goes on, saying "Even if you choose to only give $1, the proof of your support will send shockwaves around the world as they see every American who proudly stands behind our president."

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the president participated in a formal run-through of his speech in the Map Room on Monday and another is expected sometime today, CBS News' chief White House correspondent Major Garrett reports.

A White House official said that Mr. Trump has been heavily involved in the writing the speech.

"I hope it's going to be good, we worked on it hard," said Mr. Trump of his address on Monday, calling it a "big" and "important" speech that covers "a lot of territory" including the administration's success in overhauling the nation's tax code as well as immigration.

Sanders told NBC News' "The Today Show" on Tuesday that "the economy will be front and center" in his address tonight, along with national security and immigration

"I think you're going to see a lot of the president's hear in this speech, I think that you're going to see a lot of the patriotism of this country and I think it's going to be an incredible and powerful night not just for the president but for the entire country," she added.