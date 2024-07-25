Harris accuses Trump of "backpedaling" on Sept. 10 debate: "I'm ready"

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Donald Trump of walking back his previous agreement to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, telling reporters, "I'm ready."

"I'm ready to debate Donald Trump. I have agreed to the previously agreed upon Sept. 10 debate. He agreed to that previously. Now it appears he's backpedaling," she told reporters after arriving in Washington following a speech before the American Federation of Teachers in Houston. "But I'm ready. And I think the voters deserve to see the split-screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. And so I'm ready. Let's go."

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on July 25, 2024. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump and President Biden, when he was still in the race for the White House, agreed back in May to participate in two presidential debates, the first on June 27 and hosted by CNN, and the second on Sept. 10 that would be hosted by ABC News.

But Mr. Biden's poor performance during the first debate last month sparked calls for him to end his reelection bid, and he announced Sunday he would be forgoing his campaign for a second term. Following his exit from the race, Harris announced her candidacy and has since received the backing of a majority of delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

Trump has said he would debate Harris, and face off against her "more than once." But he said on his social media platform that he believes it should be hosted by Fox News, instead of ABC News. The former president called ABC "fake news" and a "joke."