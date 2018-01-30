State of the Union 2018: Corey Adams, welder from Ohio, receives praise

During President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night, he touted the Republican-sponsored tax overhaul that he signed into law in December. He highlighted one of the immediate beneficiaries, a first-time homeowner and father, Corey Adams.

Mr. Trump also mentioned Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger of Staub Manufacturing, the small business in Ohio where Adams is employed.

"They have just finished the best year in their 20-year history," Mr. Trump said. He said that because the company can now deduct 20 percent of their business income, they were able to hand out raises and hire an additional 14 people.

Adams, one of Staub Manufacturing's welders, was an invited guest to the State of the Union at Capitol Hill.

"Corey is an all-American worker," Mr. Trump said. "He supported himself through high school, lost his job during the 2008 recession, and was later hired by Staub, where he trained to become a welder. Like many hardworking Americans, Corey plans to invest his tax‑cut raise into his new home and his two daughters' education."

The commander-in-chief urged everyone to congratulate Adams and went on in his speech to tout the benefits of the tax cut bonuses some companies have handed out.