Watch Trump deliver his first State of the Union address

Tonight, President Donald Trump is delivering his first official State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, just a little over a year into his presidency. His speech will begin just after 9 p.m. ET before a joint session of Congress.

The president is expected to depart the White House around 8:30 p.m. ET en route to the Capitol and will deliver the address from the chamber of the House of Representatives. Mr. Trump delivered a joint address to Congress last year, a month after the inauguration.

Mr. Trump is expected to tout economic progress under his leadership as well as legislative accomplishments including the Republican-sponsored tax overhaul that he signed into law in December. The president will also likely highlight the need for an immigration fix. Other unfinished items on his agenda include an infrastructure deal, a boost to military funding and a repeal of Obamacare.

In a message shared by The White House this afternoon, it listed several issues the president will talk about in his speech: tax cuts and the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security. It said, for example, that Mr. Trump will outline a $1 trillion infrastructure plan and explain his "framework on immigration reform."

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts, will deliver the Democratic response to Mr. Trump's speech afterward.

Trump speaks at news anchor lunch event

4:05 p.m. Asked what he has learned in his first year as president, Mr. Trump said, "I've really learned a lot. You know, governing -- when you're a businessperson, you don't have to worry about your heart, the heart. You really do what's best for you -- you know, for almost purely monetary reasons. You know, you make your money. You competing against people. In many cases, you don't like them, you want to beat, and all that stuff. And I build a great company -- far better than anybody at this table says. I mean, I have some of the greatest assets in the world. I've built a great company," he said.

"In doing what I'm doing now, a lot of it is heart, a lot of it is compassion, a lot of it is far beyond money -- such as immigration, such as the things we're talking about. From a purely economic standpoint -- if I was doing this purely from an economic standpoint, I would sit down and tell you in one second what I'd be doing, okay? It's so simple."

2:58 p.m. Mr. Trump hosted a lunch with TV news anchors Tuesday afternoon ahead of his address and emphasized that he wants to unite the country.

"There's been tremendous divisiveness -- not in the last year. There's been tremendous divisiveness for many years," he said. "I would love to be able to bring back our country into a great form of unity...Without a major event where people pull together, that's hard to do. But I'd like to do it without that major event because usually that major event is not a good thing. I would love to do it."

White House outlines issues Trump will highlight during speech



