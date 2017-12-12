Gillibrand on "best candidate" against Trump

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spent years fighting sexual assault and harassment in the military and on college campuses. She is also pushing for a national paid family and medical leave policy, as well as legislation to address the country's high rate of maternal deaths. Gillibrand, who launched a presidential exploratory committee for 2020, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she thinks she would be the best candidate against President Trump.