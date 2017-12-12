Kirsten Gillibrand proposes "Family Bill of Rights"
Gillibrand said her plan "levels the playing field starting at birth" for children and parents
Gillibrand said her plan "levels the playing field starting at birth" for children and parents
The following is a transcript of the interview with Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York that aired Sunday, May 19, 2019, on "Face the Nation"
"As president of the United States, I wouldn't use the dentition system at all," Gillibrand said on "Face the Nation"
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joins moderator Margaret Brennan to talk about the anti-abortion law passed in Alabama and the Trump administration's immigration policies.
Presidential hopeful lays out plan to protect abortion access nationwide
Gillibrand's announcement came on the same day that Georgia's governor signed a restricted abortion bill into law
Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful has said Bill Clinton should have quit the White House over the Monica Lewinsky scandal
Kirsten Gillibrand has officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign. Sean Sullivan, a CBSN political contributor and reporter for the Washington Post, joins CBSN to discuss.
Gillibrand announced the launch of a presidential exploratory committee in January
Most Democratic senators who are gunning for the White House in 2020 have locked down a few major endorsements. But New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand hasn't notched a single one. Laura Nahmias of Politico New York joins CBSN to discuss why she's lagging behind.
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is defending her office's handling of a claim of sexual harassment by a former staffer, stating that her Senate office took the allegation seriously "every step" of the way.
"These are challenges that affect all of our nation's workplaces, including mine," Gillibrand said of claims of sexual harassment
New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spent years fighting sexual assault and harassment in the military and on college campuses. She is also pushing for a national paid family and medical leave policy, as well as legislation to address the country's high rate of maternal deaths. Gillibrand, who launched a presidential exploratory committee for 2020, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she thinks she would be the best candidate against President Trump.
Gillibrand is on a campaign swing through New Hampshire this weekend
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited New Hampshire over the weekend as she considers running for the Democratic presidential nomination. CBS Boston's political analyst Jon Keller and CBSN political contributor Michael Graham speak to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about Gillibrand's reception in the Granite State.
Democratic presidential candidates celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at memorial events marking Monday's holiday. Sens. Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders spoke about the civil rights leader's impact as the primary race kicks into high gear.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spoke with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan from Des Moines, Iowa, for the Jan. 20, 2019, broadcast.
"If he really cares about this, he would open up the government ... It just shows the callousness that is unacceptable," Gillibrand said
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, joins Margaret Brennan to discuss President Trump's proposal to end the government shutdown and why she's exploring a run for president.
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on Trump's border security offer.
Read a full interview transcript of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on "Face the Nation" for Jan. 20, 2019
Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand formally announced her entrance into the 2020 presidential race Wednesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Politico reporter Laura Nahmias join CBSN's "Red and Blue" with analysis.
As the New York Senator announces her bid for president, take a look back at her February 2018 interview with Sharyn Alfonsi
As the New York senator announces her bid for president, take a look back at her February 2018 interview with Sharyn Alfonsi.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, announced she will run for president, joining a growing list of Democrats who hope to take the White House in 2020. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.
Heavily edited clips appeared to show the House speaker drunk and stumbling over her words
The pope's comments come amid a national conversation around abortion in the U.S.
The trip marks President Trump's second visit to Japan since taking office, and the country is once again rolling out the red carpet
Trump administration blocked from moving $1 billion that was previously appropriated for other areas within the Defense Department o fund the border wall
District judge Carlton Reeves said in his ruling that the law "prevents a woman's free choice, which is central to personal dignity and autonomy"
Experts worry the world's two biggest economies are plunging headlong into an economic cold war that could last years
The announcement comes the same day the president confirmed he's approving sending 1,500 troops to the Middle East
The move would curtail access to critical care for many women, as well as gay and transgender patients including transition-related and reproductive care
He's sparring with the House speaker and ordering more troops to the Middle East
Legal challenge expected for law that bans abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest
The order comes as Trump is departing for Japan over Memorial Day weekend
The package includes much-needed assistance to states struck by floods, storms and fire as well as storm-battered Puerto Rico
Multiple highly edited videos of Pelosi have been circling the internet
"I knew this was a bad guy when I did the book," Tony Schwartz said on "The Takeout" podcast
Seventy-four years after Japan's defeat in World War II, the world's third-largest economy is in the midst of a quiet military buildup, at U.S. urging
Owen Jones, 4, has been missing since Thursday
"The vehicle became airborne, landed in the waterway, and sank to the bottom," Louisiana State Police said
It's been a busy year so far for the Grammy-winning musician who just released a new album and launched a national tour
Heavily edited clips appeared to show the House speaker drunk and stumbling over her words
Amanda Eller, 35, was last seen on May 8, and was believed to be lost during a hike
Heavily edited clips appeared to show the House speaker drunk and stumbling over her words
The pope's comments come amid a national conversation around abortion in the U.S.
The trip marks President Trump's second visit to Japan since taking office, and the country is once again rolling out the red carpet
Trump administration blocked from moving $1 billion that was previously appropriated for other areas within the Defense Department o fund the border wall
District judge Carlton Reeves said in his ruling that the law "prevents a woman's free choice, which is central to personal dignity and autonomy"
The pope's comments come amid a national conversation around abortion in the U.S.
The trip marks President Trump's second visit to Japan since taking office, and the country is once again rolling out the red carpet
Experienced Everest climbers said it's particularly busy this year, because weather conditions provided only five days where the skies were clear enough to summit
Experts worry the world's two biggest economies are plunging headlong into an economic cold war that could last years
The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known
It's been a busy year so far for the Grammy-winning musician who just released a new album and launched a national tour
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Anderson .Paak won his first Grammy earlier this year and this month began a national tour that includes a headlining show at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter also recently released his fourth studio album, "Ventura."
Anderson .Paak won his first Grammy earlier this year and this month began a national tour that includes a headlining show at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter also recently released his fourth studio album, "Ventura."
It's been a busy year for singer-songwriter Anderson .Paak. In February, he won his first Grammy for best rap performance and in April, released his fourth studio album. This month he began a national tour and will be headlining Madison Square Garden next Thursday. "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason sat down with Paak to discuss his difficult childhood, early influences and career.
Heavily edited clips appeared to show the House speaker drunk and stumbling over her words
The retailer's super-fast shipping and ubiquitous cloud-computing service have a high environmental cost, activists say
Alex Stamos said Zuckerberg should hire a replacement as chief executive—but disagreed with calls to break up company
About 5% of its users — some 120 million accounts — are fake, according to new estimates from the social network
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
The retailer's super-fast shipping and ubiquitous cloud-computing service have a high environmental cost, activists say
Another dolphin with plastic in its stomach washed ashore in Florida
NASA is moving ahead with plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
The asteroid will be visible until May 27
The Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour, made by Archer Daniels Midland, was sold in Aldi stores across 11 states
The newly approved treatment targets defective gene that weakens a child's muscles so quickly they're unable to move
District judge Carlton Reeves said in his ruling that the law "prevents a woman's free choice, which is central to personal dignity and autonomy"
Drug's price has doubled in five years, so state is capping co-payments for diabetics with private insurance at $100 a month
The FDA backs an industry-supported phrase that addresses food quality, but says nothing about safety
The Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour, made by Archer Daniels Midland, was sold in Aldi stores across 11 states
The newly approved treatment targets defective gene that weakens a child's muscles so quickly they're unable to move
Lawsuits claim Cento's famed San Marzano tomatoes aren't true San Marzanos grown at the base of Italy's Mount Vesuvius
The retailer's super-fast shipping and ubiquitous cloud-computing service have a high environmental cost, activists say
Alex Stamos said Zuckerberg should hire a replacement as chief executive—but disagreed with calls to break up company
Police discovered several victims inside and around the Ramoneros Liquor & Bar
SEASON PREMIERE: NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget -- The murder of a Navy communications officer after using an ATM leads NCIS agents and police on a trail of twisted relationships, lies and secret double lives. Watch Wednesday, May 29 at 9/8c on CBS.
The Wisconsin man who killed a couple, kidnapped their daughter and held her captive for 88 days was sentenced Friday
The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known
The series, hosted by Rocky Carroll, looks at some of the biggest cases handled by the real-life agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service
NASA is moving ahead with plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
"It formed in an environment free of life, then was preserved in the cold and vacuum of space for 4.56 billion years, and then dropped in Costa Rica"
While disappointing, SpaceX was taking no chances with launch of its heaviest payload to date
NASA is gearing up to send American astronauts back to the moon by 2024, and it hopes to include a woman for the first time. The Trump administration has asked Congress to approve an additional $1.6 billion for NASA's budget. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joined CBSN to discuss the ambitious plans.
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Prince Harry's new baby Archie is the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
See what all your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night
In 1998, Dale Pike came to Miami to discuss a business deal with Enrico Forti -- the next day he was dead, and Forti was the prime suspect
These are the lowest-rated sequels this century, according to Metacritic's rankings
Amanda Eller, 35, was last seen on May 8, and was believed to be lost during a hike in Maui. She was found alive two weeks later after waving down a helicopter from a creek bed between two waterfalls.
Police said at least 10 people were injured in a shooting at a New Jersey bar. Trenton police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anderson .Paak won his first Grammy earlier this year and this month began a national tour that includes a headlining show at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter also recently released his fourth studio album, "Ventura."
Anderson .Paak won his first Grammy earlier this year and this month began a national tour that includes a headlining show at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter also recently released his fourth studio album, "Ventura."
Anderson .Paak won his first Grammy earlier this year and this month began a national tour that includes a headlining show at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter also recently released his fourth studio album, "Ventura."