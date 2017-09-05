Hurricane Irma
Complete coverage of major hurricane gathering strength over the Atlantic
Latest
-
Florida on notice, evacuations coming as Hurricane Irma nears
"For the Florida Keys, if you were to create the worst case scenario that is what we are looking at," emergency official says
-
Hurricane Irma damage could be "potentially catastrophic" - National Hurricane Center deputy
Deputy director of the National Hurricane Center Ed Rappaport told CBSN that Hurricane Irma is expected to remain a Category 4 or 5 storm by the time it makes landfall in the Caribbean. Rappaport says that Irma could cause "devastating" destruction.
-
Irma now most powerful storm ever recorded in Atlantic Ocean
Hurricane Irma's strength is result of unusually warm water for that part of the Atlantic, experts say
-
There is no such thing as a Category 6 hurricane
National Weather Service is warning people to watch out for fake forecasts after several went viral on social media
-
Hurricane Irma reaches Category 5, with winds of 180 mph
Hurricane Irma is barreling towards the Caribbean with winds reaching 180 mph. The Category 5 storm has prompted hurricane warnings in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Florida is under a state of emergency. CBS News weather producer David Parkinson joins CBSN with the latest on Irma's path.
-
Irma strengthens to Category 5 hurricane as it targets Caribbean, U.S.
Powerful storm intensifies as residents of islands and Florida scramble to prepare
-
Hurricane Irma upgraded to Category 5 storm
Hurricane Irma could reach Florida by the end of this weekend. Its maximum sustained winds are now up to 175 mph. Florida's governor has declared a state of emergency. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
-
How to prepare for a hurricane as Irma moves across the Atlantic
Hurricane Irma may be a threat not only to South Florida but also the Florida Keys and Cuba
-
Florida gov. declares state of emergency as Hurricane Irma strengthens
"In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known ... we cannot afford to not be prepared," Gov. Scott said
-
Hurricane Irma becomes Category 4 storm
"Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion," National Hurricane Center says
-
Strengthening Hurricane Irma likely to impact the U.S.
Meteorologist Jeff Jamison from CBS station KTVT is following Hurricane Irma, a new tropical threat that could impact the U.S. Forecasters say Hurricane Irma could become a category four storm by the end of the week.
-
Hurricane Irma could threaten Caribbean islands
Hurricane watches posted for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Guadeloupe and British Virgin Islands
-
Irma expected to be a "major hurricane"
Far out in the Atlantic, Irma is expected to fluctuate in strength for the next several days
-
New hurricane becomes Category 3 storm
Far out over the Atlantic, Hurricane Irma gained strength as Category 3 storm Thursday
-
