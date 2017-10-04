All 5 living ex-presidents to attend hurricane relief concert

All five former living presidents will attend a concert in Texas to raise funds for relief from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation announced Wednesday.

The concert, called "Deep From the Heart," will be held at Texas A&M's Reed Arena on October 21 and will feature ALABAMA, Lyle Lovett, the Gatlin Brothers and Robert Earl Keen. The proceeds will benefit One America Appeal, which was launched on September 7 to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were featured in an ad for One America Appeal at the NFL's regular season opening broadcast on September 7.

One America Appeal will distribute funds to Houston Harvey Relief Fund, focusing on the greater Houston region; Rebuild Texas Fund, which distributes funds throughout the state; Florida Disaster Fund; Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico, launched by the terrirtoy's first lady Beatriz Rossello and a private sector coalition; and The Fund for the Virgin Islands.

Tickets for the "Deep From the Heart" concert are now on sale located here.