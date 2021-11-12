Omicron variant sparks global concerns

CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann discusses growing concerns over the Omnicron variant of the coronavirus. These concerns are coinciding with a rising number of cases in the U.S. and soaring travel numbers over the holiday season. Also, John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, sits down with CBSN's Lana Zak to answer pressing questions about this variant and how it could impact life in the U.S.