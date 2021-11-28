Cyber Monday at GameStop: The best Nintendo Switch video game deals right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gift them a new Nintendo Switch and games this holiday season. Best Buy

If you're shopping for a video game fan this holiday season, we have great news. Black Friday isn't the only time to find deals on Nintendo Switch games. There's also, well, right now. Best Buy, GameStop and Target have all sorts of great Nintendo Switch games at reduced prices through Cyber Monday.

But if you're more about the console this season, that's OK, too: The Walmart Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale and the Best Buy Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale are great places to shop for a Nintendo Switch system this holiday. Even better: Both retailers are offering a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299. At that price, it's like getting a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free when you buy a Nintendo Switch.

But back to those Switch games. GameStop is the place to shop for those. You can pick up some of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, including Splatoon 2 for $40 at the GameStop Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. And Ring Fit Adventure, a 4.8-star game that's all about getting healthier, is just $54 at GameStop, reduced from $80.

And that's not all. Here's a sampling of some of the other games you can pick up at a big discount at GameStop right now. (Prices shown are for new condition games -- pre-owned prices may be lower.)

Nintendo Switch bundle: $300 at Best Buy and Walmart

GameStop

First things first: If you don't have a Nintendo Switch console, now's a good time to pick one up. They normally retail for $299, but during Black Friday, both Best Buy and Walmart are offering the console bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the same $299 price.

Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $300

Ring Fit Adventure: $54 at GameStop

GameStop

Don't just sit on the couch and game -- work up a sweat with the 4.8-star-rated Ring Fit Adventure. Perform exercises in real life to defeat in-game enemies (including a body-building dragon).

Ring Fit Advenure: $54 (reduced from $80)

Super Mario Maker 2: $39 at GameStop

GameStop

Super Mario Maker 2 lets players design and play their own side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. courses, and then share their creations with the world, so others can play too. Let the creative juices flow. (Note: You need to add the game to your cart to see the Black Friday price.)

Super Mario Maker 2, $39 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $50 at GameStop



Best Buy

Mario Kart is a classic, and this version allows you to race friends or battle them in full HD. It has both new and returning battle courses, plus all-new guest characters.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $50 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Odyssey: $33 at GameStop

Best Buy

Explore the world with Mario and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser in this 4.7-star-rated 3D Super Mario game. Collect Moons so you can power up your airship, and use your hat to take control of certain baddies, from chain chomps to a T-Rex.

Super Mario Odyssey, $33 (reduced from $60)

Related content from CBS Essentials