What's new on Hulu (and what's leaving) in March 2022
March is an exciting month to be a Hulu subscriber. Look for the debut of "The Dropout," Hulu's newest limited series about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes. There's also a new Amy Schumer-led project, and a thrilling Hulu original film featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones of Hulu's "Normal People" and "Pam & Tommy" star Sebastian Stan. Also arriving this month is the highly anticipated third season of Donald Glover's comedy series, "Atlanta," and a new season of "Better Things."
On March 27 the 2022 Academy Awards will be streaming live on Hulu for Hulu + Live TV subscribers. Right now, Hulu subscribers can also stream many Oscar-nominated films, including "Spencer," "Nightmare Alley" and "Four Good Days." if you're looking for more Oscar-nominated films, check out the CBS Essentials guide on where to watch all the 2022 best picture nominees.
Hulu's most basic, ad-supported plan costs $7 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, starts at $70 a month, but for an extra $6, you can get the Hulu + Live TV ad-free plan. If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform free for 30 days.
Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out CBS Essentials' guides on everything new coming to Prime Video, Paramount+ and more this month. Plus, learn more about which streaming service is right for you, and find some family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions.
Here's a few of our favorite new titles coming to Hulu this month:
The Dropout (March 3)
Hulu's new limited series, "The Dropout," tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. The series was inspired by a hit ABC News podcast, which investigated Holmes and her now-defunct company, Theranos. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this twisted series, with a supporting cast that includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.
"The Dropout," streaming March 3 on Hulu
Fresh (March 4)
"Fresh" stars "Normal People" actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and "Pam & Tommy" co-star Sebastian Stan. Noa is just a relatable girl dealing with a relatable issue - she's tired of the dating game and especially sick of all the apps. So when the refreshingly charming Steve approaches her at a grocery store, the pair swiftly head down what appears to be a rom-com road. But Steve has a few unappetizing secrets that could change everything.
"Fresh," streaming March 4 on Hulu
Life & Beth (March 18)
"Life & Beth" is written, directed, executive-produced and headlined by comedian Amy Schumer as the impressive-on-paper but inauthentic Beth. Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life, or so it seems. But when a sudden incident causes Beth to reflect on her past, she starts to question everything about her life and happiness. Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young and Yamaneika Saunders also star in Schumer's new series.
"Life & Beth," streaming March 18 on Hulu
What's new on Hulu this month:
March 1
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days In The Valley (1996)
8mm (1999)
A Madea Christmas (2013)
Another Earth (2011)
Baby Mama (2008)
The Banger Sisters (2002)
Beaches (1988)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Benny & Joon (1993)
The Big Scary S Word (2020)
Blue Chips (1994)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Bringing Down the House (2003)
Brothers (2009)
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Casualties of War (1989)
Center Stage (2000)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
The Choice (2016)
Crash (2005)
Dance Flick (2009)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
Deficit (2007)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descendants (2011)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Disaster Movie (2008)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
The Edge (1997)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Feel the Noise (2007)
The Firm (1993)
Flatliners (1990)
Forever My Girl (2018)
Freedomland (2006)
Fright Night (1985)
G (2005)
Garden State (2004)
Ghoulies (1985)
The Gift (2000)
Gigli (2003)
Glory (1989)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
Green Zone (2010)
Guarding Tess (1994)
Guess Who (2005)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hardball (2001)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Insider (1999)
Juno (2007)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Land of the Dead (2005)
The Last Waltz (1978)
Lawless (2012)
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Look Who's Talking (1989)
Margin Call (2011)
The Meddler (2015)
Moby Doc (2021)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
The Omen (1976)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
People Like Us (2012)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Platoon Leader (1988)
Predators (2010)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Raid 2 (2014)
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Roxanne (1987)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Sahara (2005)
The Saint (1997)
Savior for Sale (2021)
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shine a Light (2008)
Shit & Champagne (2020)
Show Me the Picture (2019)
Single White Female (1992)
Spaced Invaders (1990)
The Square (2017)
St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
Starship Troopers (1997)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Terminal (2004)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
To Catch a Thief (1955)
Transcendence (2014)
Trapped (2002)
Unstoppable (2010)
Vertical Limit (2000)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Woman in Black (2002)
March 3
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Before Midnight (2013)
Oculus (2013)
March 4
Fresh (2022)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta (2021)
Lantern's Lane (2021)
March 5
Stronger (2017)
March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People (2021)
March 8
India Sweets & Spices (2021)
March 9
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4a Premiere
American Refugee (2021)
March 12
Multiverse (2022)
March 14
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury (2021)
March 15
All Good Things (2010)
Nature Calls (2012)
You Can't Kill Meme (2021)
March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step (2017)
March 17
Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (2021)
March 18
Life & Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere
Deep Water (2022)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
March 19
Captains of Za'atari (2021)
I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
My Little Pony (2017)
March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
Bloods: Season 2a
Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)
Wrath of Man (2021)
March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege (2022)
March 26
Mass (2021)
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters And Men (2018)
March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut (2013)
March 30
Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly (2012)
March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
What's leaving Hulu this month:
March 4
Beirut (2018)
Iron Mask (2019)
March 11
I Met a Girl (2020)
March 12
My Best Friend's Girl (2008)
March 13
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
March 14
Love, Simon (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
March 15
The Master (2012)
Quills (2000)
Step (2017)
March 17
Gemini Man (2019)
March 20
G.I. Jane (1997)
March 23
The Addams Family (2019)
March 24
Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
March 25
Judy (2019)
March 31
Airplane! (1980)
Ali (2001)
Almost Famous (2000)
Baby Mama (2008)
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns (1992)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Beaches (1988)
Beerfest (2006)
Beethoven (1992)
Beethoven's 2nd (1993)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Benny & Joon (1993)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Blow (2001)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
Casualties of War (1989)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Crazies (2010)
Cujo (1983)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
Dance Flick (2009)
Date Night (2010)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Dunston Checks In (1996)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
The Firm (1993)
Flatliners (1990)
The Freshman (1990)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
Garden State (2004)
Ghoulies (1985)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
Grown Ups (2010)
Head of State (2003)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
The Holiday (2006)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
The Impossible (2012)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Jagged Edge (1985)
The King of Comedy (1983)
The Last Waltz (1978)
Lawless (2012)
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Look Who's Talking (1989)
Look Who's Talking Too (1990)
Look Who's Talking Now (1993)
Major League (1989)E
Midnight In Paris (2011)
The Missing (2003)
Moon (2009)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Not Easily Broken (2009)
The Omen (1976)
Panic Room (2002)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Phenomenon (1996)
Platoon Leader (1988)
Red Eye (2005)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Safe (2012)
The Sandlot (1993)
Second Act (2018)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Single White Female (1992)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
The Squid and the Whale (2005)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Stick It (2006)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
Sydney White (2007)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
Terms of Endearment (1983)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Victor Frankenstein (2015)
The Wackness (2008)
When in Rome (2010)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Whiplash (2014)
Within (2016)
The Woman in Black (2002)
New on Hulu:
Want even more Hulu recommendations? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in February:
Dollface
Kat Dennings stars as Jules, who has just been dumped by her long-term, pretty terrible boyfriend. Heartbroken and lost, Jules attempts to reconnect with her old friend group, which she had ditched for her boyfriend back in the day, and she gets off to a pretty rocky start. Season two finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this relatable series. The entire second season of "Dollface" is out now on Hulu.
"Dollface," now streaming on Hulu
Pam & Tommy
Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka Hulu's series, "Pam & Tommy." The eight-episode miniseries recounts the real-life rollercoaster that "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked. "Pam & Tommy" boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers. Executive producer Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in this Hulu Original. Catch "Pam & Tommy," out now, with new episodes streaming weekly.
"Pam & Tommy," now streaming on Hulu
Related content from CBS Essentials:
- Ultimate guide to streaming in 2022: Which streaming service is right for you?
- Family streaming guide: New shows and movies that the whole family will enjoy
- How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4
- What to watch while you wait for the new 'Lord of the Rings' series on Amazon Prime Video
- ViacomCBS name change: What's new to stream on Paramount Plus this month (February 2022)
for more features.