11 injured in shooting in Savannah, Georgia

Police in Savannah, Georgia, are investigating a shooting that injured 11 people in the city's downtown area on Saturday night.

The shooting broke out just before midnight in Ellis Square, a fixture of Savannah's historic district and a popular tourist attraction. Several precincts responded at 11:55 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the area, the Savannah Police Department said in a news release issued Sunday morning.

At the time, detectives were probing the incident and had interviewed witnesses as part of their investigation, which was still ongoing. Savannah police have not identified suspects or announced any arrests in the case.

Everyone hurt in the shooting, including the people who suffered gunshot wounds, are adults, according to the police department, and some were transported from the scene to Memorial Health University Medical Center. Police did not share details about the nature or extent of those injuries but said in Sunday's news release that "as of now, no deaths have occurred because of the incident."

They told CBS affiliate WTOC that at least 10 people were believed to be hurt as a result of the gunfire. All 11 people received treatment overnight for their injuries, which police said were not considered life-threatening, WTOC reported.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.