The best luggage in 2023
Traveling more is at the top of many people's 2023 New Year's resolutions. If you're planning a trip, consider investing in a new piece (or set!) of luggage. We have tested some of the best luggage on the market and scoured the web for the best deals.
Choose from polycarbonate and soft-sided carry-on and checked pieces, leather garment bags, nylon weekenders, pet carriers, duffle bags and travel accessories from top brands, like Rimowa, Away, Samsonite, Monos, July, TravelPro, Paravel and more. We even found great sets to help save you money. Whether your budget is under $100 or over $1,000, we've got you covered.
Also, don't forget to purchase some Apple AirTags for all your travel bags in case you get separated from you.
The best carry-on luggage in 2023
Not a fan of checking your luggage? These carry-on options make travel all the more enjoyable and convenient.
iFLY carry-on hardside luggage
Attention, Walmart shoppers! Get this durable carry-on from iFLY, available in six great colors, for less than $90. The lightweight suitcase comes equipped with 360-degree wheels and a telescopic handle.
iFLY carry-on hardside luggage, $89
Paravel Aviator Carry-On and Carry-On Plus
Paravel carry-ons, available in 22- and 23-inch versions, add some prep to your steps down the tarmac. Both come equipped with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels with 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle. In terms of aesthetics, each bag features the brand's trademark stripes and vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim. All Aviator sizes come in five color combinations.
Paravel Aviator Carry-On, $350
Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus, $375
Carl Friedrik The Carry-On
This durable, lightweight polycarbonate piece of luggage feels incredibly luxurious, boasting an aluminum lock frame, leather detailing and whisper quiet Japanese spinner wheels for 360-degree maneuverability. Available in dark grey with the option for black, chocolate or cognac detailing. Another great feature? You can customize your luggage by adding an additional compression pad or power bank for an added fee.
Carl Friedrik The Carry-On, $445
Samsonite Omni expandable luggage
The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps.
On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. Many colors are on sale, but the best deal is for a single, 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.
Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $160)
Delsey Paris Chatelet
Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.
Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (white), $224 (reduced from $321)
Monos Carry-On Plus
The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle and lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).
Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $265 (reduced from $294)
Kensie Alma spinner
Perfect for young travelers, this wallet-friendly (but glitzy!) 20-inch carry-on from Kensie offers spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock system. Currently, get the stylish rose gold travel bag for more than $20 off.
Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage, $71 (reduced from $82)
Away The Carry-On
The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On from Away both feature a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.
Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295
Rimowa original Cabin carry-on
Want to travel like James Bond? Then you'll need his luggage. The sleek aluminum Rimowa Cabin carry-on suitcase's features include 360-degree multi-wheel spinners, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down.
Rimowa original cabin carry-on, $1,400
Beis The Carry-On roller
The Carry-On roller is another popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.
Beis The Carry-On roller, $198
The best checked luggage of 2023
For heavier packers or those going on longer trips, these checked luggage options boast roomy interiors and ample protection for your belongings.
Rimowa Essential
The first polycarbonate to hit the market in 2000, the Rimowa Essential remains one of the brand's bestselling collections. The sleek suitcase, shown above in the medium checked 26-inch size, comes equipped with a TSA-approved lock, telescopic handle and smooth and multiwheel system.
Away checked bags
Away offers a few checked bag options: The Medium, a 26-inch version that holds one to two weeks worth of gear, and The Large, a 29-inch vessel sized for over-two-week trips.
Paravel Aviator Grand
This standout check-in bag offers 28 inches of space -- perfectly sized for eight to 10 days worth of clothes and up to four pairs of shoes. Geared with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels, it offers 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle. Complete with leather-wrapped side handles and trim, the grooved polycarbonate bag matches perfectly with a Paravel monogrammed cabana tote. Purchase a la carte or as a set.
Monos Check-In Large
This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site. Save more if you bundle with another piece of luggage.
Monos 30" Check-In Large, $345 (reduced from $383)
Royce & Rocket The Castle
Anyone who struggles to stay organized while temporarily living out of a suitcase will appreciate the clever built-in shelving of this super-sized 31-inch piece of checked luggage from Royce & Rocket. Keep all of your family's items neatly organized by stacking everything on the two-tier shelves that fold down when the suitcase opens. Available in burgundy, silver and black exterior colors with the option of a pink or tobacco interior.
Royce & Rocket The Castle 31" checked luggage, $595
Quince hardshell suitcase
Quince, the price transparent brand famous for $50 cashmere, recently launched a luggage collection. Like their leather jackets and luxurious but affordable sweaters, the minimalist travel bags keep selling out. The ultra-light check-in bag features a polycarbonate shell, interior compartments with a built-in compression panel, removable laundry bag, 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, telescopic handle and YKK zippers. Reviewers compare it to Monos luggage but for a fraction of the price.
Quince hardshell suitcase , $180
Travelpro Platinum Elite
The roomiest of the popular Travelpro Platinum Elite collection, the 29-inch check-in size offers 143.5 liters of packing space for families. Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the softside suitcase offers durability and protection for your family's items. Keep clothes organized with the internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products, a built-in, foldable suiter and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.
Need more room? The suitcase also boasts a tapered expansion, offering an extra two inches when needed. Prices vary by color.
Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" (black), $365 (reduced from $470)
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk
The 30-inch Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk boasts 99 liters of space and includes two integrated, compressible packing cubes, roomy mesh pockets and X-shaped straps to secure and organize belongings. This suitcase is sustainable, too: It's constructed out of Sorplas, a high-performance, recycled material sourced from plastic bottles.
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 30" trunk, $700
Samsonite Freeform hardside
Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform makes the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.
Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $201 (reduced from $270)
Samsonite Centric
This Samsonite Centric hardside expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips. It is made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability, and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.
Samsonite Centric (blue slate), $210 (reduced from $270)
The best luggage sets of 2023
Purchasing a matching set of luggage, like one of these optiopns, may save you money.
Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.)
Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.
Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.
Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)
July family luggage set
Splurge on a gorgeous set of luggage from July, which includes a carry-on, checked and checked-plus suitcases, all made out of sturdy German polycarbonate. Like all July suitcases, this set is covered under a lifetime warranty. Don't forget personalization. Add your last name or initials on all three suitcases for an additional $150. Available in a rainbow of colors.
July family luggage set, $865 (reduced from $965)
Squishmallows travel set
Perfect for the Squishmallows-loving kid, this set of a Squishmallows plush backpack and carry-on luggage comes in four different character styles.
Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $27 (reduced from $38)
Coolife 3-piece luggage set
Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space, and each comes equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.
Coolife 3-piece set, $160 after coupon (reduced from $300)
Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set
Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale now at Amazon.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $112 (reduced from $340)
The best garment bags of 2023
Traveling with a lot of suits or dresses? These garment bags keep your clothes as wrinkle-free as possible.
Ghurka Packet No. 83
A great garment bag keeps fine clothing from getting wrinkled, including business suits and dresses. This leather, tri-fold offers ample space for hanging clothes and folds up into a carry-on sized bag. Other features include a large exterior zipper pocket for smaller items, an exterior pouch for travel documents and other easily accessible zipper pockets to stash miscellaneous items. Available in vintage black and vintage chestnut leather and khaki twill with leather accents.
Ghurka Packet No. 83, $2,095 and up
The best overnight bags, duffles and weekenders of 2023
Going on a quick trip? These weekender and overnight bags might not even count as a carry-on.
Filson small duffle
Rugged luxury brand Filson makes an impressive line of duffle bags. Constructed of heavy-duty, industrial-strength twill and waxed to prevent abrasion and to wick water, the bag protects your valuables, even when exposed to the elements. Durable bridle leather handles, straps and accents, plus solid brass hardware, add a refined touch.
Beis Weekender bag
This travel tote was at the top of many travelers' 2022 holiday wish lists. If you didn't get one under your tree, you can still treat yourself to a Weekender bag for $98.
The bag is available in five colors.
Away The Everywhere Bag
The line between a carry-on bag and personal item often feels blurred. However, this multi-use bag was designed specifically to fall into the latter category. With a padded laptop pocket, detachable key clip, pockets sized for water bottles, other gadgets and accessories and a detachable padded strap, it makes the perfect travel companion. Slip it onto the handle of your Away suitcase while wheeling around the airport. Also available in two carry-on sizes: medium, big enough for a change or two of clothes, and a larger version for weekend trips.
Away The Medium Everywhere Bag, $225
Away The Large Everywhere Bag, $245
Paravel Weekender
Spacious enough for a long weekend, the Weekender weighs just 2.4 pounds with enough room for up to two days of clothes. It's constructed out of eco-friendly canvas, 12 upcycled plastic bottles and recycled vegan leather. Equipped with smart straps that slip over the trolley of your carry-on and removable, adjustable straps for slinging over the shoulder, the reliable travel companion offers style and functionality.
The best pet carriers of 2023
Those traveling with furry friends should invest in a great pet carrier, like one of these great options.
Away The Pet Carrier
Away's Pet Carrier offers the same sleek look as the brand's luggage, a super cozy interior for your pet to travel in, safety features for their security and interior and exterior pockets for organization. Lined in a water resistant material with removable plush, sherpa bedding, your up-to-18-pound pet can relax in luxury while traveling. Strap the carrier into a car seat belt via latches or attach it to the top of your Away luggage via a trolley sleeve. Available in black and coast, a sea green color.
Wild One travel carrier
Wild One, a brand focused solely on furry friends, has constructed a streamlined and reasonably priced travel carrier that doubles as an on-the-go pet bed. Mesh walls offer breathability during travel, while the shoulder strap detaches to become a travel leash. The interior cushion also folds down completely, so the carrier doubles as a pet bed.
This carrier is airline-compliant and is recommended for use with dogs up to 16 pounds.
Pavavel Pet Carrier
Got pets? Your canine or kitty will fly in style and comfort with this functional pet carrier. Inspired by the Cabana Tote, this carrier for small pets (up to 20 pounds) offers helpful features, including pockets for treats and toys, a washable liner in case of accidents, an interior leash attachment and mesh panels for airflow.
The best travel accessories of 2023
These accessories offer a little added comfort, convenience and security during your travels.
Apple AirTags
Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim.
Away Insider Packing Cubes
Packing cubes help keep clothes organized and compressed in your suitcase to maximize space. This set of six, in various sizes and made out of water resistant nylon, are sized to fit within Away suitcases.
Away Insider Packing Cubes, $65
