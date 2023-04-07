Monos carry-on luggage review: Is it worth the splurge for your next trip?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Monos

Monos is one of the most popular luggage brands of 2023 -- so if you're in the market for a new carry-on or luggage set for upcoming spring or summer vacations, you've probably come across the bestselling Monos Carry-On. If you've been debating whether or not to pull the plunge and purchase the sleek, aesthetically-pleasing carry-on, I'm here to help. I took a vacation last week with my brand new Monos luggage set, and I'm back to give you all the rundown on whether the Monos carry-on is actually worth your money.

Monos has been called "the Apple of luggage," thanks to the brand's sleek product designs and high quality -- but as with Apple, Monos products do come at a premium price (though thankfully, there is a sale going on right now on Monos' website!). So, before you splurge on a new luggage set for spring break or summer vacation, I'm here to let you know whether Monos luggage is worth the splurge.

What we love about Monos luggage

Monos

Before we dive into my experience, lets discuss why Monos luggage is so beloved. The first thing is the design. Monos suitcases come in a bunch of great colors (including some new spring colors) and have features like an effortless telescopic handle, lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock.

Monos luggage is also popular because of its durability and high-quality, vegan-friendly materials. Every Monos suitcase comes with a lifetime limited warranty, and Monos bags come with a two-year limited warranty, so you can be confident that your purchase will last. If you're someone like me, who prefers eco-conscious and cruelty-free bags and luggage but still wants premium, trendy options, then Monos is a great choice.

My experience traveling with the Monos carry-on

The first thing that I noticed while traveling with my new Monos carry-on was how easy it was to manuever. It glided along perfectly, expertly handling sharp turns, abrupt stops and uneven flooring. If you travel with pets or small children, you'll enjoy how lightweight this luggage is and how smooth and effortless it is to roll. You can basically forget about it and focus on your family while you're walking through the airport or hotel.

I was also pleased with the durability. The outer material of the Monos carry-on does not feel as heavy as many other brands' luggage, but it is surprisingly sturdy. The polycarbonate shell made it through some bumps and falls without any scratches or damage to the suitcase itself or the contents inside it.

Overall, I definitely found a new appreciation for Monos luggage after taking this carry-on on vacation. Sometimes, social-media-loved brands like this that focus heavily on aesthetics don't back up the premium look with premium quality, but that is clearly not the case with Monos. It's definitely a fun, stylish brand that will look great in your Instagram photos -- but the easy maneuverability and durable, lightweight design also make Monos luggage a really strong option for parents, pet parents and seniors who need that truly effortless luggage experience and can't be bogged down by heavy luggage or wheels getting stuck.

Monos carry-on luggage options

Monos has a couple of different carry-ons to choose from. I have the standard carry-on and love it for my personal travel style, but other travelers may want to take advantage of some additional space or features included with the Monos carry-on Plus or Monos carry-on Pro.

Monos Carry-On

Monos

The Monos Carry-On features an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. It offers an ultra-strong polycarbonate hard shell exterior and a TSA-approved locking system. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

This carry-on is more compact than the other carry-on I own. It measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches. I tend to go on a lot of shorter weekend trips, and this size was great for me for my recent four-day vacation. I like that it's smaller and lightweight, as that makes it easier to roll and lift into an overhead bin or the car. However, if you are someone who mostly takes longer trips, I'd recommend upgrading to the Monos carry-on Plus.

Monos carry-on, $255 (reduced from $284)

Monos Carry-On Plus

Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus offers all of the benefits of the standard carry-on but in a larger size. It measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches, giving you extra space to pack for longer trips.

Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $275 (reduced from $306)

Monos Carry-On Pro

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the "pro" model of the Monos carry-on, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets.

Monos Carry-On Pro, $295 (reduced from $311)

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus

Monos

Enjoy the added gadget protector of the "pro" model in a larger size.

Though one thing to note before buying this model is that it may not fit in the overhead bin of smaller planes.

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus, $315 (reduced from $332)

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

