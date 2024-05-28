CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon / Rimowa / Amazon

Just like a new piece of carry-on luggage can upgrade your travel experience, a reliable checked bag can make packing and transporting your belongings a breeze. We scoured the top suitcase retailers to find the best check-in luggage you can buy in 2024, including some stunning aluminum pieces and majorly marked-down suitcases ahead of your summer travel plans.

Below are top-rated luggage options based on user reviews, features and CBS Essentials testing. The luggage pieces come in a variety of siding styles, including traditional fabric, hard polycarbonate and aluminum. All of the featured bags boast telescopic handles, pockets and TSA-compliant locks.

Best of all, we discovered checked luggage options at a wide range of price points, from under $100 to over $1,000. These choices come from both trendy and well-established luggage brands, such as Samsonite, Rimowa and Away -- all of which are favorites among CBS Essential readers.

The best checked luggage in 2024

Checked bags can provide extra space for larger items, such as clothing, shoes, toiletries and other travel essentials. They also help reduce congestion in the overhead bin, making it easier for everyone to stow their smaller carry-on items. We've rounded up the best check-in suitcases of 2024.

Choose the checked luggage according to your design preferences and travel needs below. All of this luggage has a four-star rating or higher and includes tons of positive reviews.

Best aluminum checked luggage: Rimowa Classic check-in

Rimowa

While Rimowa's Classic aluminum collection may cost more than your flight's roundtrip, consider the line's timeless, grooved suitcases an investment for the long haul. Features include TSA-approved locks, a height-adjustable flex divider (to organize your smaller items) and a telescopic handle. The larger bag, noted as the "L" bag on the Rimowa site, measures a little more than 30 inches, while the slightly smaller medium, or "M" bag measures 27.6 inches.

The check-ins feature a durable anodized aluminum alloy hardshell, riveted high-gloss aluminum corners, and hand-made leather handles. Plus, this Rimowa piece comes with a complementary leather luggage tag.

Why we like the Rimowa Classic Check-In:

Its aluminum construction protects your belongings much better than soft-sided or polycarbonate luggage.



This suitcase comes with a lifetime warranty.



Its sleek metallic material gives this checked bag a trendy, high-end look.

Best-selling checked luggage on Amazon: Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in

Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under 7 pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.



It comes with a 10-year warranty.



It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.



Best medium checked luggage: Away The Medium

Away

Away's hard-sided, polycarbonate bags offer great protection for all your belongings. The suitcases boast 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable, washable liner. They're available in two models: The Medium (26 inches) and The Large (29 inches). The price below is for the medium version.

"Away luggage provides so much versatility and dependability that I don't own any other luggage brands anymore," one reviewer shares. "I've used the Medium on two-week vacations and it carried enough clothes and toiletries for the duration. Just amazing quality of luggage as well as customer support, when my previous Medium had a zipper issue, they replaced it right away."

Need more room for all your souvenirs? Away offers an expandable "Flex" version of the check-in bag, which boasts two more inches of space.

Why we like Away The Medium check-in:

The suitcase is made with a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so even larger sizes aren't super heavy.

The compression panel helps you fit more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Best large checked luggage: Monos Check-In Large

Monos

The Monos Check-In is covered with an aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shell made from partially recycled materials. It features a TSA-approved combination lock, 360-degree spinner wheels and an anti-microbial lining. Have a Monos carry-on? Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

"The bag has the largest size in its category. Despite that, it feels light and looks classy. I am also impressed with its durability and the way it rolls," a reviewer on Monos' website shares.

While we like the large bag for international travel or long domestic trips, there's also a medium version available on the site for shorter trips.

Why we like the Monos Check-in Large suitcase:

It offers a spacious interior for your items.

This luggage is made with a high-quality polycarbonate shell.

It comes in thirteen color options. Price varies by color.

Best expandable checked luggage: Quince expandable hardshell check-in suitcase

Quince

Quince, the price-transparent brand famous for $50 cashmere, also offers premium luggage at budget-friendly price points. Like the brand's leather jackets and luxurious but affordable sweaters, the minimalist travel bags are beloved by customers and social media users.

This ultra-light check-in bag features a polycarbonate shell, interior compartments with a built-in compression panel, a removable laundry bag, 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, a telescopic handle and YKK zippers. Reviewers compare it to Monos luggage but for a fraction of the price.

Why we like the Quince expandable hardshell check-in suitcase:

It expands to an additional inch.



The checked bag features an Interior compression system to maximize space.



It features an aluminum telescopic handle with a soft rubber handle for a comfortable grip.

Best checked luggage with a USB port: Delsey Paris Chatelet check-in

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. The lightweight polycarbonate suitcase offers durability and several great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

"This is the prettiest luggage I've ever owned. It's spacious and comes with two laundry bags in it. It's heavy-duty, lightweight and rolls smoothly," an Amazon reviewer says.

Why we like the Delsey Paris Chatelet check-in:

It has earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

It offers a sleek design and four stylish color options.

The suitcase's dual-density, double-spinner wheels provide a smooth ride.

It has a USB port for charging electronics, a feature many travelers can't live without.

Best eco-friendly checked luggage: Paravel Aviator Grand

Paravel

It's all in the details with the carbon-neutral Paravel Aviator Grand. The 28-inch polycarbonate shell suitcase with vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim is made with recycled materials inside and out. It's perfect for packing 8 to 10 days' worth of clothing -- plus, four pairs of shoes!

"This suitcase is not only sleek but it is functional and can hold so many things," a reviewer on Paravel's website says.

To complete your Instagram-ready luxe travel aesthetic, order a monogrammed cabana tote, or a cabana bundle (featuring a monogrammed luggage tag, card case and passport case).

Why we like the Paravel Aviator Grand:

Paravel luggage is carbon neutral, meaning that the company offsets the expected emissions from the manufacturing and delivery process as well as your first trip with the suitcases.



The suitcase is made of recycled materials.

The checked bag features 360-degree spinning wheels for smooth rolling.

What are the size limitations for checked luggage?

A standard check-in bag, as most major airlines categorize it, is a bag that comes in under 62 linear inches (in combined length, width and height) and weighs 50 pounds or less. A bag larger than this can usually still be checked -- so long as you're willing to pay an additional fee for it.

Most luggage companies offer check-in luggage in at least two sizes: a medium version that falls into the under-62-inch category; and, a larger option for those who need extra packing space (and don't mind paying for it). Note: Luggage size limits and fees vary by airline and ticket class, so be sure to do your homework in advance.