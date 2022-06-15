Best backpacks and shoulder bags for travel in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One of the most versatile pieces of travel gear, a great backpack or over-the-shoulder travel bag can serve a variety of purposes. We found the best, top-rated backpacks and shoulders bags you can buy for summer 2022.

If traveling by air, a backpack or shoulder bag is typically considered a personal item if it's small enough to fit underneath the seat in front of you. This makes the right-sized backpack or shoulder bag a convenient way to keep your travel essentials on hand at all times. (For other carry-on options, check out our guide to the best carry-on luggage in 2022. And be sure to check out our picks for the best checked luggage bags for your next vacation, too.)

So, which backpacks and shoulder bags would be perfect for your next summer trip? Glad you asked.

Best backpacks for travel

We found a number of top-rated backpacks at Amazon and other online retailers. All are available to buy right now.

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack

Fjallraven

A sturdy, roomy backpack that doubles as a carry-on and carry-all, the Fjallraven Kanken offers versality. This backpack is 16 inches tall -- large enough to fit most laptops, tablets and any other personal belongings. The zippers are covered by thick, water-resistant flaps; they make it that much harder for water (and pickpockets) to get in your bag. Available in 39 colors.

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack, $65 (reduced from $80)

State Kane kids travel backpack

State

This cleverly constructed backpack for kids seamlessly transitions from a school bag to a travel backpack. The main compartment holds a 13-inch laptop, along with books, pencils and folders. Side pockets can house two water bottles, while a front pocket adds even more storage space.

Looking to purchase a matching piece of luggage? Add on the Logan suitcase ($220), available in 12 coordinating colors and patterns.

State Kane kids travel backpack, $95

Amazon Basics carry-on backpack

Amazon

In case your checked luggage doesn't make it to baggage claim, this carry-on backpack from Amazon Basics can be called on to store a day or two worth of your clothes. Its padded pockets help protect your laptop, while zippered pockets keep everything from water bottles to your passport easily accessible.

Amazon Basics carry-on backpack, $55

Dagne Dover Dakota neoprene backpack

Dagne Dover

This stylish neoprene backpack is perfect for everything from trips to the gym to jaunts across the world. The Dagne Dover Dakota offers tons of storage space for all your essentials. Stash your electronics in the external zipper laptop pocket, and/or in the interior slip tablet sleeve. Available in several colors, and in small, medium and large sizes. The price listed below is for the large model.

Dagne Dover Dakota neoprene backpack (large), $200

Dakine Split Adventure 38L

Dakine

The Dakine Split Adventure backpack offers tons of space and compartments for all your belongings. Its unique, split-level design makes organizing your items a breeze. Compartments include a laptop sleeve (big enough for a 17-inch computer), a tablet pocket, a shoe pocket, organizer pockets and a bonus storage compartment. The pack is made of recycled nylon and polyester, and features a water-repellent finish -- handy in case you get caught in the rain. Prices vary by design.

Dakine Split Adventure 38L (cascade camo), $112 (reduced from $150)

Travelpro Platinum Elite women's backpack

Travelpro

The Platinum Elite women's backpack coordinates with the popular Travelpro Platinum Elite luggage collection. The slender backpack boasts a roomy interior with a built-in padded laptop and tablet sleeve, lots of organizing compartments, multiple exterior pockets and a special pocket with magnetic closure (that can be used to keep your smartphone secure).

Travelpro Platinum Elite women's backpack, $250

Prince Herschel Heritage Backpack Pro

Prince vs Herschel

Going on a tennis trip? Herschel Supply collaborated with Prince on this court-inspired backpack. It offers everything from a racquet compartment to a laptop sleeve (big enough for a 16-inch screen). Once you get to the court, hang up the bag with a removable carabiner.

Prince Herschel Heritage Backpack Pro, $140

Away The Everywhere Zip backpack

Away

Looking for a backpack to coordinate with your Away luggage? The similarly styled Everywhere Zip offers a minimalist look. It's constructed of water-resistant nylon material with leather trim, and is available in navy, black and asphalt gray. As for functionality, an interior, padded laptop pocket holds a 15-inch computer (with the help of a magnetic locking zipper). Other pockets hold water bottles, travel documents and miscellaneous essentials.

One of the coolest features? The backpack zips open like a clamshell, offering easy access to all your items.

Away The Everywhere Zip backpack, $195

Monos Metro backpack

Monos

Constructed out of water-repellent nylon twill, the Monos Metro features a convenient clamshell design, and boasts lots of pockets and compartments (including a 15-inch laptop sleeve). The front of the bag has a detachable modular kit system -- the better to keep small items, such as electronics and liquids, organized.

Monos Metro backpack, $195

Athleta Kinetic backpack

Athleta

Wherever your destination, this recycled nylon backpack gets you there in style. Organizational features include a laptop back pocket, a zippered front pocket, a shoe storage bag and compartments for two water bottles.

Athleta Kinetic backpack, $139

Bellroy Transit backpack

Bellroy

This extra roomy backpack boasts enough space for a weekend trip. Its organizational perks include a padded, 16-inch laptop sleeve, internal compression straps (to keep everything secured) and discrete external pockets for your travel essentials. Available in four colors.

Bellroy Transit backpack, $249

Best shoulder-style bags

If a shoulder bag is more your style, good news: You can bring one on your next flight as a personal item (just as you would a backpack). Here are some top-rated shoulder bags for your consideration.

Bellroy Weekender

Bellroy

The roomy Bellroy Weekender shoulder bag offers lots of compartments: a front zipper pocket for toiletries; a padded sleeve for a laptop; internal pockets for water bottles or shoes; and, a side zipper pocket for travel documents and magazines. Carry the bag however you please -- either via its leather handle straps, or detachable shoulder strap.

Bellroy Weekender, $269

Paravel Cabana Tote

Paravel

This great Paravel carry-on doubles as a beach-slash-pool bag. The roomy, chic tote holds everything needed for a day of traveling. The bag is available in three sizes and four color combinations -- each with a preppy stripe down the side. Get it monogrammed with your initials for as little as $25 extra. The price listed below is for the small tote (with no monogram).

Paravel Cabana Tote (small), $165

Filson Pullman suitcase

Filson

Designed to fit under the seat of a Pullman railroad car, this vintage-inspired carry-on from Filson features a roomy interior and elastic straps to keep everything in place. The bag, with a rugged, water-resistant twill exterior, has bridle leather straps and accents.

Filson small rugged twill Pullman suitcase, $450

