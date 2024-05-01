The best luggage deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day are sturdy and stylish finds

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Memorial Day is on its way. The holiday is arriving in just a few short weeks, and that means the deals are arriving quicker than you can plan a weekend getaway. Now's the perfect time to shop luggage deals for an affordable upgrade. Choosing the right bags to hold everything your family needs on a trip can make packing easier, and traveling less stressful overall. Suitcases built to hold plenty of clothes, toiletries and other travel necessities can make vacation prep a breeze.

With Memorial Day sales that are already in full force, check out our picks below for some of the best bags you can get for a discount right now.

Monos Mother's Day sale: Save up to 15%

Monos

Monos manufactures high-quality, affordable polycarbonate suitcases for the discerning frequent flyer, plus a line of hybrid suitcases that incorporate aluminum into their construction. Right now, you can save up to 15% on top-quality Monos luggage at the brand's Mother's Day sale.

Monos offers a 100-day trial period and a limited lifetime warranty. We've tested the Monos carry-on and found it durable and easy to maneuver.

Monos suitcases come in a bunch of great colors with features, like an effortless telescopic handle, lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock. Some of our favorite on-sale picks from the brand include:

Away luggage: Save $50 when you buy a suitcase and bag

Away

If you're in need of multiple pieces of luggage, Away, one of our favorite luggage brands, is offering a bundle deal. You can get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo for a limited time.

CBS Essentials' own Fox Van Allen owns a piece of Away luggage. "This single piece of luggage has been such a travel game changer," he says. "No matter how much I stuff into this suitcase, it always rolls around the airport as if it was light as a feather. It's almost magical how easy it is to move Away luggage."

Away offers a limited lifetime warranty on its polycarbonate, aluminum and nylon luggage. The warranty covers cracks or breaks in the luggage shell, wheels or handles that break or become unusable, broken zippers and fabric tears that make the front pocket unusable.

Travelpro Platinum Elite expandable softside luggage: $400 ($70 off)

TravelPro

Taking the whole family on vacation? Grab one of the largest suitcases in Travelpro's luxury Platinum Elite series. The 29-inch size provides an expansive 143.5 liters to comfortably fit everyone's belongings.

This softside luggage is crafted with stain-resistant textiles and stylish leather touches for good looks and durability. The interior organization system helps keep contents neatly packed, with built-in accessories, a foldable garment section and a removable, TSA-compliant toiletries pouch.

For extra packing room, the bag can expand an additional 2 inches. This spacious suitcase comes in multiple color options, so you can assign one particular color to everyone in your family. Or you can accessorize.

Normally $470, right now you can get this suitcase for just $400 at Amazon.

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $118 ($101 off)

Amazon

Looking for an affordable luggage set that can hold up trip after trip? The Rockland 4-piece set is your best bet.

The bundle includes a 28-inch rolling bag, a 24-inch rolling bag, a 19-inch rolling bag and a 14-inch tote. With seven color options, there's a color for everyone in the family.

While these softside bags aren't nearly as durable as hardside models, they're still great for the price. They come with a lined interior, detachable shoulder straps, roomy main compartments and zippered security pockets.

If you need an affordable luggage set that covers all your packing needs, this versatile 4-piece Rockland collection is built to last trip after trip.

You can get this four-piece set for just $118 at Amazon right now, which is $101 off its normal price.

Samsonite Omni PC hardside expandable luggage: $129 ($30 off)

Amazon

This durable and lightweight carry-on suitcase is a great and affordable choice if you want to make sure your belongings don't get crushed. The polycarbonate shell will take care of that.

This spinner luggage's size meets most airlines' carry-on requirements and its four oversized wheels mean it's super simple to roll around wherever you need it.. You can even carry it instead thanks to the lightweight design.

Security is also ensured through side-mounted TSA locks to deter theft attempts. For added peace of mind, Samsonite offers a 10-year limited warranty against defects.

This piece is on sale for just $129 at Amazon right now, which is $30 off its retail price.

Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 hardside luggage: $296 ($34 off)

Amazon

This polycarbonate hardside luggage looks like the most luxurious piece you'll see this side of Louis Vuitton, but it's much more affordable. It's lightweight and rugged with a high fashion touch that calls to mind high-profile designers. With leather accents, refined stitching, and all the hallmarks of expensive taste, it's everything you need for a fun overnight trip or a few days away.

It has double spinner wheels for a smooth roll, an added USB port for charging on the go, and a TSA-approved combination lock to make sure your belongings on the inside stay there. Plus, it has an ergonomic handle and soft-grip side if you want to carry it like a suitcase.

Snag this carry-on at Amazon right now for $296, down from its normal price of $330.

U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay expandable softside luggage: $121 ($59 off)

Amazon

This budget duo of large and medium softside luggage is made from durable polyester and has plenty of pockets for easy organization and access on the outside.

Each bag has a special gusset with a 2-inch expansion so you can pack just a few more items in, for that little bit of extra space. In addition, there are compression straps to keep your items from moving everywhere in transit.

Each bag has a push-button multi-stage handle that you can extend to different heights as well as four 360-degree spinner wheels to help you get from one place to the next.

Wrangler Quest luggage set: $90 ($20 off)

Amazon

Wrangler makes much more than pants, as you'll see with this 2-piece hardside luggage set with a check-in suitcase and a 20-inch carry-on.

Each piece of luggage comes with a durable outer shell available in four different colors and a contrasting black zipper, both with the Wrangler logo on one side.

These bags expand to give you additional room, and they have an expandable push-button handle system so you can glide through the airport (or wherever you're traveling from) with ease on your way home and back.

If you're looking to spend as little as you can on quality luggage that'll get you from point A to point B without bursting open, this is a great deal. Right now, it's just $90 at Amazon, which is $20 off its normal price.

What kind of luggage should you buy?

For plane travel, one large checked suitcase may be enough for a family of three or four depending on how long you'll be gone. You might even want to add a carry-on for each person if your airline lets you have a free carry-on bag per passenger. You could also do a combination of checked bags and carry-ons. Whatever you choose, don't forget to add an AirTag or other smart tracker to make finding your luggage easier when the plane lands. Opting for bags with built-in locks is a good idea too, just so you can keep prying eyes away from what you're taking with you.