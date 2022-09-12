The new Keurig K-Cafe Smart promises to make delicious coffeehouse drinks. I tried it for myself

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Keurig

There's a new Keurig on the block. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart, a new kitchen appliance that promises to make delicious coffeehouse drinks, is out now. And I was able to get my hands on one to test. Here's what you need to know about the newest coffee maker you can buy.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $250

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $160 (regularly $230)

I was born in Germany, where afternoon coffee time is a ritual. During Kaffeezeit, adults drink coffee, kids drink an assortment of beverages, and everyone eats cake. It's a daily habit my German parents brought with them when our family moved to the United States during my childhood.

I hopped onto the coffee bandwagon myself in college, where I fueled my two-a-day habit with a Keurig. I paired the Keurig with a milk frother from Amazon that I still use today. Even following a kitchen fire, I relied on my partially melted Keurig to keep me caffeinated, one K-Cup at a time. (I've since replaced that Keurig with a classic Cuisinart coffee maker and regular runs to Starbucks.)

When I heard that Keurig was coming out with the K-Cafe Smart, a new brewer that does more than just brew coffee, I was intrigued. And luckily, as a CBS Essentials shopping expert, I was able to get my hands on one to test out.

Keurig K-Cafe SMART

Keurig

The new Keurig K-Cafe Smart ($250) promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. This new model looks like a standard Keurig, but has an attached milk frother and way more buttons than the brewer I used during my college days.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whatever K-Cup you choose to use.

Or, you can skip the app. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. And the milk frother has three temperature settings. The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $250

How does coffee from the Keurig K-Cafe Smart taste?

The brewer did in fact create a strong shot from the dark roast coffee K-Cups I have. I mixed the coffee shot with frothed milk, one pump of pistachio Torani syrup and a drizzle of Ghirardelli chocolate syrup on top. I was not a fan of the Dark Magic dark roast I tried from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, but that's more a matter of personal taste.

My favorite cafe drink was the English breakfast tea latte I made. (Yes, Keurig machines make tea, too!)

Should you buy a Keurig K-Cafe SMART?

Personally, while I enjoyed using and reviewing the Keurig K-Cafe Smart, I'm likely to keep using my existing Cuisinart coffee maker and milk frother. I would, however, recommend it to someone who needs a new coffeemaker. You can do so much more than just brew coffee with it, plus K-Cups are incredibly convenient to use.

K-Cups tend to run cheaper than Nespresso pods, so you'll likely save money in the long run by picking the Keurig K-Cafe SMART over a Nespresso machine. You can get K-Cups on sale at your local supermarket, or you can sign up for Keurig's consumption-based subscription program. (You'll save 25% on every order.)

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart is a really good choice for someone who loves regular coffee, iced coffee and easy-to-make cafe drinks. That said, if you're looking for a machine solely to create the best coffeehouse drinks, you might want to consider a dedicated espresso machine such as a Nespresso instead. (CBS Essentials also recommends the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot dual pod plus, which makes coffee from K-Cups and Nespresso pods.)

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $250

