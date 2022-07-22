The best dorm room furniture for back to school at Amazon, Wayfair and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dormify

Sure, many dorm rooms come furnished with the absolute basics. But adding some of your own furniture can make a dorm room look and feel like home. Amazon, Wayfair and more sites have great dorm-room furniture options for back to school available now.

Top products in this article:

Sutton charging three-drawer cart on wheels, $159

Wade Logan Pancoast stainless steel daybed, $245

Amanda boucle storage bench, $349

Looking for ideas on how to spruce up a dorm room? Try adding organizational pieces like drawer carts, garment racks and storage benches to your dorm room. Or spruce things up with a headboard and some new comfy bedding. There's so much you can do, even with a small space.

And when you're finished decorating with new furniture, don't forget the lighting. Amazon has great deals on Kasa smart light bulbs ($18 for 2) and Kasa smart light strips ($20 after coupon). These smart lights can be controlled by an Amazon Echo smart speaker ($60) -- another smart dorm-room buy.

Below, the best dorm-room furniture for back to school.

Sutton charging three-drawer cart on wheels

Dormify

Check out this storage cart with cool tassel hardware. It has two USB ports and one outlet for charging your devices. Find it in five colors.

Sutton charging three-drawer cart on wheels, $159

BedShelfie essential bedside shelf with cupholder

Amazon

Whether you're on the top bunk or don't have enough space on your nightstand, this black bedside shelf with a cupholder can come in handy. It clamps onto your bed for extra counter space.

BedShelfie essential bedside shelf with cupholder, $45

Chloe charging studded headboard

Dormify

Spruce up your dorm bed with a headboard. This one has device-charging capabilities. It works well with dorm beds because it doesn't attach directly to the bedframe. Instead, it comes with velcro strips to adhere it to the wall. Or, you can mount it to a wall with a screw and the hook attached to its back.

Chloe charging studded headboard, $239

Better Homes & Gardens farmhouse gray wood and metal garment rack

Walmart

Lacking closet space? Then pick up this sleek wood and metal garment rack. It has a hanging rod and storage shelves for your clothes and shoes.

Better Homes & Gardens farmhouse gray wood and metal garment rack, $88

Amanda boucle storage bench

Dormify

This faux sheepskin bench from Dormify looks good while providing extra storage and seating for your small space.

Amanda boucle storage bench, $349

Ebern Designs Whitestone six-drawer double dresser

Wayfair

Add some extra storage to your closet with this gray and white dresser with a metal frame from Wayfair. It has six drawers and holds up to 66 pounds.

Ebern Designs Whitestone six-drawer double dresser (24.8'' x 31.5'' x 11.8''), $98

Wade Logan Pancoast stainless steel daybed

Wayfair

This daybed has a stainless steel frame. You can use it as a sofa, lounger and bed. Best of all, you can store it flat under your bed when it's not in use. Find this daybed in two colors.

Wade Logan Pancoast stainless steel daybed, $245

