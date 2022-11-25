Best Black Friday deals on coffee and espresso makers: Score a Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine for just $99

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Investing in an espresso maker is a great idea if you're looking to cut down on your spending at Starbucks and make delicious lattes and other espresso drinks at home. Right now, you can snag this Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine for only $99.

The Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine features a 15-bar pump, a built-in milk frother, and a user-friendly digital interface. You can make all kinds of delicious espresso drinks with this machine, including lattes, mochas and more. It even has a built-in internal cleaning system. Grab this top-rated espresso machine now while supplies last.

Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine, $99 (reduced from $139)



More of the best coffee maker deals right now

Your coffee machine is the heart of your kitchen. It's where you and everyone else in your house goes each morning to make their perfect cup of joe. Your coffee maker should give you more than just coffee. This essential kitchen gadget should make your morning easier. But it also shouldn't cost a fortune.

We've found coffee and espresso makers on sale during Black Friday. All of these on-sale coffee and espresso maker options make great gift ideas for friends, family or just for you.

Keep reading to shop the best coffee and espresso maker deals on Black Friday.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $120



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $120 (regularly $190)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $134



This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $134 (regularly $200)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50



This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more.

It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)

De'Longhi espresso machine: $145



If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $145 (regularly $208)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $24



For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $24 (reduced from $69)

