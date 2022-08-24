2022 Holiday Gift Guide: The best deals under $100 you can get right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The calendar may say it's still summer, but the countdown to the 2022 holiday season has officially begun. No, seriously.

Keep reading to find out why we recommend you start your holiday shopping as early as August this year. Plus, shop our picks for the best budget-friendly gifts to give for Christmas 2022.

Why you should start your 2022 holiday shopping early

The 2021 holiday shopping season was riddled with challenges, including supply-chain disruptions leading to low stock on the season's hottest gifts. This year, CBS News is already anticipating more supply-chain and shipping delays stemming from railway staffing shortages.

If you do decide to start your holiday shopping early this year, be sure to check out our top picks for the best Christmas gifts to buy in August, all under $100, below. Of course, there's no need to wait until the holidays to gift these items -- they make great birthday gifts, too. And there's no rule that says you can't gift yourself something fun and useful right now.

The best tech gifts under $100

Save on Apple products, tech accessories and more.

Apple AirTag (4 pack): $99

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirTags will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track it from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.

Apple AirTag (4 pack), $99

Apple AirTag (1 pack), $29

Philips Hue (3 pack): $68

Amazon

Unlike older versions of Philips Hue smart bulbs, this Bluetooth-compatible three pack doesn't require a Hue Hub to work. You will want to add a Hub, however, if you're installing a large number of Hue bulbs in different rooms or want to control your lights while away from home. (A two pack of dimmable white lights plus the Hue Hub is on sale right now for $50 at Amazon.)

Setup is relatively easy with the Philips Hue app, and takes just seconds. The bulbs, while unusually sized, fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans.

Check the coupon box on Amazon to receive an additional 15% off a three-pack of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulbs (60W). Higher wattage bulbs are available, but only the 60W bulbs are on discount at Amazon.

Philips Hue (3 bulbs), $68 after coupon (reduced from $135)

Sengled smart light bulbs: $12 and up

Sengled via Amazon

Looking for an even more affordable smart light option? These color-changing light bulbs can connect to Bluetooth. Use Alexa voice controls to turn the light on and off, change its color, dim, brighten and set light schedules.

You'll get the best deal when you buy the four pack. Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon.

Sengled smart light bulbs (1 ct), $12 after coupon (regularly $15)

Sengled smart light bulbs (2 ct), $25 after coupon (regularly $28)

Sengled smart light bulbs (4 ct), $29 after coupon (regularly $40)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): $40



Amazon

Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $40 (reduced from $50)

Best streaming gifts under $100

Give the gift of seamless movie streaming this holiday season.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30

Amazon

Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of its in-house streaming device by 50%, but only if you use promo code UP4KFTV at checkout. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa, and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $30 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $70

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a voice-control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Right now, you can save a whopping $50 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $70 (reduced from $120)

Best cozy gifts to buy ahead of the holidays

See seasonal candles, comfy slippers and more top-rated cozy gifts to give this holiday season.

Apothke Votive candle gift set

Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles at Nordstrom to keep things cozy this winter. This set of six candles from Apothke includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apothke Votive candle gift set, $64

Woodwick large hourglass scented candle: $27

Woodwick via Amazon

This wood-smoke-scented, crackling-wick candle provides evokes the feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace. With a strong cedar fragrance and WoodWick's patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle offers the gift of coziness. Plus, it's currently on sale.

WoodWick large hourglass scented candle, $27 (reduced from $31)

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket

Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)

Best kitchen gifts under $100

Air fryers, Instant Pots, Ninja blenders, cocktail shakers and more budget-friendly kitchen gifts to give this year.

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker

Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Cosori air fryer (5 quart): $100

Cosori via Amazon

The five-quart Cosori air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine, one-touch cooking functions. Worried about the air fryer making a commotion? Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA- and PFOA-free.

Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $100

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart): $120



Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer and a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature. The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $120 (reduced from $130)

Ninja professional blender: $90



Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice-crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $100

Amazon

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer has a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries. The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $100 (reduced from $140)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick 2-piece fry pan set: $90

Amazon

This two-piece fry pan set from Ninja includes one 10.25-inch fry pan and one 12-inch fry pan. The two pans can be stacked for easy storage. Both pans are made of a durable, anti-scratch and nonstick material. They are oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 2-piece fry pan set, $90 (reduced from $120)

At Home round marble and acacia wood serving board



Nordstrom

This elegant, round serving board is crafted with cool marble and warm wood. For the charcuterie enthusiasts in your life, this piece will be the star of their next cheese board.

At Home round marble and acacia wood serving board, $59

The best beauty gifts under $100

Give the gift of self-care with these beauty and hygiene gifts, all under $100.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $70

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)

Laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit

Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Glow Recipe gift set

Amazon

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe, featuring a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products deploy watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids, and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $53

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit

Amazon

This pack of 44 Crest whitestrips -- that's 22 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $46

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush

Philips Sonicare via Amazon

One Amazon customer raved that the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 had been "life changing." Wrote the user in a 5-star review: "My teeth feel like I have just left the dentist office every time I brush! This has made me a convert to electric toothbrushes for sure.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush, $65

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $51



Waterpik Store via Amazon

Save 15% on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $51 (reduced from $60)

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp: $27

Amazon

This kit has everything you could want for an at-home gel manicure, including a UV nail lamp, nail separators, file and buffer, a cuticle trimmer and six gel polishes. You can save $13 on this all-in-one kit right now at Amazon.

Though there are risks associated with UV radiation, the FDA considers curing lamps as low-risk when used as directed by the label.

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp, $27 (regularly $50)

Best gifts for pets and pet owners under $100



Save on pet cameras, water fountains, AirTag collars and more.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($27) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Apple AirTag, $29

Wild One harness walk kit

Wild One

For the extra stylish pet parent, Wild One's walk kit includes a lightweight dog harness, dirt-resistant and water-proof leash and waste bag carrier, all in one chic and on-trend color. This kit is a great marriage of fashion and function, and is sure to grab some attention at the dog park.

Wild One Harness Walk Kit, $98 (regularly $114)

Petcube pet monitoring camera

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $40 (reduced from $50)

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs

Amazon

Keeping your pets hydrated is important. If you don't want to have to worry about constantly refilling the water bowl this summer, check out the PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain. Available in 1-, 1.5- and 2-gallon sizes. Pets can drink from the fountain or the open bowl. Pet parents can adjust the water flow to their pets' preferences.

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs, $46 and up

