Small Business Saturday: Shop the best Black Friday small business deals, gift ideas and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

It's Small Business Saturday. That means it's time to support your favorite local and small brands.

We've found a variety of Black Friday deals from small businesses, plus gift ideas your friends and family will love. Many of these items are CBS Essentials staff-recommended. Some come from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022.

For the second year in a row, Oprah Winfrey is celebrating small businesses, with 87 of the 104 gifts on her list coming from "family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded and more!" she explains.

Shop the best Small Business Saturday finds

Discover small brands such as Stratia, Sleepy Tie, Brightland, Great Jones and more.

Many of these Small Business Saturday picks are on sale for Black Friday.

Stratia The Essentials Kit

Stratia

Want to protect your skin barrier this winter? Start here. This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $23 (reduced from $29)

Sleepy Tie

Sleepy Tie

The long-haired friends and family in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"These hair accessories are more gentle on hair than a regular hair elastic. They don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

Girlfriend Collection compression pocket leggings

Girlfriend Collective

Oprah loves these "sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted," leggings from size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective, made out of recycled plastic bottles. Available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collection compression pocket leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

MAÄT leggings

MAÄT

These futuristic-looking leggings provide protection and cushioning for your knees while you workout. MAÄT's moisture-wicking, stretchy leggings are designed with ultra-flexible ribbed knee pads that pad the area without being bulky, and are tapered to put wider coverage where it's needed.

"I wore these leggings to a pilates class," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I normally get knee pain when I use the reformer, but these leggings really cushioned the area and helped me hold my poses. Plus, the material is really soft, stretchy and the leggings are flattering."

Select from three colors.

MAÄT leggings, $148

Soren top and Turner legging

"I've received a record amount of compliments on this brown set with a cinched top and drawstring-style legging from L*Space," said CBS Essentials writer Carolin Lehmann. "The top doesn't have bra cups, which I was apprehensive about at first, but it actually offers a supportive and flattering fit. It has a low back that shows off all your hard work at the gym. The leggings are long enough for me, and they're made of a high-end looking ribbed fabric. The drawcord detail is fun, too."

Soren top, $47 (reduced from $79)

Turner legging, $99

Softies Marshmallow crew neck lounger

Softies

Oprah regularly features cozy goods from Softies on her list. "When Gayle saw this, she immediately said, 'I'm definitely getting this—the gray one and the blue one!'" Oprah exclaims about this comfy dress. "I live in Softies, and this ultra-soft lounger (it's called Marshmallow fabric for a reason) works as well for running errands with some boots as it does for a cozy night in with a pair of snuggly socks."

Softies Marshmallow crew neck lounger, $119

Brightland The Artist Capsule olive oil collection

Brightland

Stumped on what to get the chef who has everything? This set of four different olive oils "looks as good as it tastes," according to Oprah. In addition to making your food taste great, the bottles, each designed and crafted by an artist, liven up the kitchen counter.

Brightland The Artist Capsule olive oil collection, $128 (regularly $150)

Great Jones family style cookware set (5 pc.)

Great Jones

Great Jones makes modern kitchen pieces that last. The female-founded brand boasts a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, plus mixing bowls, kettles and more.

This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a holiday feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes: an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a non-stick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron dutch oven that comes in seven colors.

Great Jones cookware makes a low-risk gift, too. The company offers a 60-day trial and free returns on its products.

Great Jones Family Style cookware set (5 pc.), $355 (regularly $615)

Lavender-scented plush animal Warmies

Amazon

This cute and cuddly Fox can be warmed in the microwave. It gives off a gentle, calming lavender scent. Other animals are available as well.

Lavender-scented Marshmallow Bear Warmies, $25 (regularly $30)

Cozy Earth waffle bath towel bundle

Cozy Earth

Expensive towels are an investment worth making.

This Cozy Earth set of two bath sheets, two bath towels, two hand towels and four wash cloths features a waffle texture on one side and cozy terry cloth "that's soft and absorbent" on the other.

Cozy Earth waffle bath towel bundle, $239 (regularly $299)

Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent calendar

Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802, famous for making luscious goat milk products, created a clever time capsule filled with 24 bestselling, cruelty-free products. The gorgeous, packaged product comes with a real, hand-blown hourglass, plus daily affirmations printed on each reusable time capsule.

Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent calendar, $150 (regularly $222)

Sips By DIY 24-day tea Advent calendar

Sips By

Make your own drinkable Advent calendar. This Sips By DIY kit lets you create a festive garland of 24 daily teas. This advent calendar kit contains enough tea to make a cup a day.

This Sips By calendar includes 24 glassine envelopes, 24 unique single serve tea bags, 24 illustrated advent cards, two tassels, a pom pom rope, 24 mini clothespins and instructions.

Sips By DIY 24-day tea Advent calendar, $28

Sips By also offers an 8 Nights of Tea Hanukkah calendar.

8 Nights of Tea Hanukkah calendar, $18

Apotheke Votive candle gift set



Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles at Nordstrom to keep things cozy this winter. This set of six candles from Apotheke includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apotheke Votive candle gift set, $64

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

The official Black Friday 2022 sales have begun. Check out our Black Friday deal articles below.

Related content from CBS Essentials