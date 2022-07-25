The best laptops and laptop deals for back to school

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Enter a new school year with a brand new laptop. We've found the best laptops for back to school. These top-rated laptops from Apple, Samsung, HP, LG and more feature all the latest and greatest in computer tech.

Sticking to a student budget? No problem: Many of these laptops are on sale now.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $900 (reduced from $1,000)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,334 (regularly $1,350)

Whether you're upgrading from an old laptop or buying your first-ever computer for school, you need tech that does it all. These laptops do far more than just take notes. We've selected laptops that can survive bumps and bangs in backpacks. These top-rated machines feature tons of memory and storage space. Thanks to their lengthy battery life and latest generation processors, they can handle hours of graphics-intensive applications.

No matter if you're entering high school, half-way through college or getting your doctoral degree, you're going to need a great laptop. Keep reading to discover the best laptops for back to school.

16" MacBook Pro (512 GB): $2,199

Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Right now on Amazon, save big on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16 GB of unified memory, and 512 GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals and students who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)

13" Apple MacBook Air: $900

Apple via Amazon

This M1-powered model gives you 8 GB memory, 256 GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. And because it has Apple's powerful M1 chip inside, it'll see you through the more demanding workloads like photo editing and graphic design making it a great choice for students working in those mediums.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $900 (reduced from $1,000)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor): $1,334



Samsung via Amazon

Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.

Still attending classes via Zoom? The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro retails for $1,450 at Samsung. You can save more than $100 buying one at Amazon.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,334 (regularly $1,450)

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $350

Samsung via Amazon

Have a habit of being hard on your laptops? This thin, light and powerful MacBook alternative for Windows users boasts military-grade durability.

This model features a 15.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $350

14" HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop (i5 processor): $693

HP via Amazon

If you don't need a ton of storage, and you don't like lugging a decently powerful laptop around, here's a deal for you. Unlike similar laptops in its class, which can weight in at closer to five or six pounds, this one is only 3.55 pounds. Its 4.5 GHz CPU speed is more than respectable for its class.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14" laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $693 (reduced from $780)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $146



HP via Amazon

This budget-friendly HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen -- and a fantastic price for students on a budget.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $146 (reduced from $260)

17" LG Gram 17: $1,554



LG via Amazon

The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. Weighing in at less than 3 pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- all without sacrificing performance. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're going from class to class, this configuration will save you a bundle.

17" LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,554 (reduced from $1,850)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $582



Lenovo via Amazon

2-in-1 fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop with the well-received Lenovo Flex 5.

Rated 4.5 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $582

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,262

Acer via Amazon

If you're a student looking for a decent gaming laptop that won't completely bust your budget, here's your pick. And here's the thing: Even though this laptop isn't noted as being on sale right now on Amazon, its list price is exactly the same as the deal price we saw during Prime Day. This laptop sometimes lists for about $1,500 on Amazon, so get it for a lot less than that while you can.

"The battery life is amazing," one verified Amazon purchaser raves, "and the picture is extremely clear for a laptop this size." Other buyers note the model's "amazing" speed and crisp display for the price.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,262

Thin and light 15.6"ASUS VivoBook: $879

ASUS via Amazon

This Asus laptop features 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It also has a fingerprint reader for easy login; an ergonomic, backlit keyboard; and Windows 10 home built in. It weighs less than 4 pounds, making it an ideal choice for students who don't want to feel like they're lugging around a heavy piece of equipment.

15.6" ASUS VivoBook, $879

