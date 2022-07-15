Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best TV deals you can still get

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Upgrading to a better TV can be expensive. Luckily, there are still some lingering Prime Day TV deals available on Amazon today. There are deals on the popular 2022 edition of Samsung's "The Frame" QLED 4K TV -- and that's not all. Below, we've rounded up the best TV deals on top-rated models from the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony.

See all post-Amazon Prime Day TV deals at Amazon now

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,198 (reduced from $1,498)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $280

Snap up this deal while you still can. Right now, you can save big on the 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound.

55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $280 (reduced from $450)

65-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $400 (reduced from $570)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,198

Right now on Amazon, you can save big on the latest edition of Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV.

"The Frame" line is famous for a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. The QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

From what we've seen, the most popular deal is for the 55-inch TV; that model has been discounted $300. At last look, every version of the 2022 "The Frame" was on sale, except for the 32-inch model.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,198 (reduced from $1,498)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,698 (reduced from $1,998)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $2,598 (reduced from $2,998)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV: $500

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Omni Series Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500 -- that's more than $300 off the set's Amazon list price. This TV with Alexa supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $400

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $400 (reduced from $520)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $1,198

Right now, you can save big on the 55-inch 2021 edition of Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV.

Know that other models of the 2021 "The Frame" are on sale right now, too -- and those deals that are not exclusive to Prime members. And even models that aren't marked down at all are being offered at prices that are comparable to, if not the same as, previous sales. So, yup, it's a good time to get "Frame"-d.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,198 (reduced from $1,398)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $999 (reduced from $1,198)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,497

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has an OLED display. This TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,497 (reduced from $2,300)

77" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $2,200 (reduced from $3,500)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $1,000 (save $500)

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,696

Right now, Amazon has this 65-inch LG OLED TV from its C1 series marked down. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs offer elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8-inches thick.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,696 (reduced from $2,500)

65" LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV: $899

This LG TV is available for a sweet price right now. Its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and NanoCell display gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings.

The 90 series LG TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $897 (reduced from $1,400)

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV

Rated 4.6 stars (out of five) by users on Amazon, this OLED 4K Bravia XBR from Sony's Master line has won fans for its "excellent," "stunning," and "amazing" picture. The smart TV features Google Assistant, and is compatible with Alexa and Siri. It boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The 55-inch version of the Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV is no longer on sale currently, but still a great buy.

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED TV, $1,450

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV: $998

This Sony screen features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $998 (regularly $1,298)

