This Samsung best selling washer and dryer is $1,300 off right now, its lowest price in 2022

The Samsung front-load washer and dryer set that Essentials readers love is $1,300 off at Samsung right now. That's the best deal we've ever seen on this home appliance pair in 2022. Better still, Samsung has just slashed prices on many of its best selling washer dryer sets.

Top products in this article:

Save $1,300 on this best selling Samsung smart washer and dryer:

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,898 (regularly $3,198)

Save $1,100 on our best selling Samsung smart washer and dryer:

Samsung front-load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set, $1,798 (reduced from $2,898)

Save $540 on a top-rated top-loading Samsung washer and dryer: Samsung smart top-load Super Speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,458 (regularly $1,998)

This Samsung front-load washer and dryer set is one of our bestselling washer-dryer sets on Essentials. The laundry duo features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (appliances use it to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity (which you tap into to run the show). When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer from this bestselling Samsung set comes with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

The matching dryer, meanwhile, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Another big reason why this washer-dryer set is popular with Essentials readers: It's currently on sale at Samsung for $1,300 off. Plus, you can take advantage of interest-free Samsung Financing (if paid in full in 12 months). Home installation and old appliance haul away are also available for an added fee.

Save $1,300 on this Samsung front-load washer and dryer set



This set features a front-load washer and electric dryer. The Samsung appliances use AI power to learn your washing habits and recommend wash cycles.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,898 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Shop more top-rated washer and dryers

Want more appliance recommendations? We've got more! We found the best washers, dryers and washer-dryer combos that you can shop right now from top appliance retailers. Many of these washers and dryers are on sale right now ahead of summer 2022.

Shop our top picks from Samsung, Maytag and LG below.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set



Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer, and the amount of time they take to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new combo. Samsung has this washer-dryer set with a brushed-black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have Samsung's Smart Dial controls -- these controls learn, and then recommend washing and drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Following its most recent price cut, you can get this washer-dryer pair at Samsung for $1,100 off.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set, $1,798 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. You'll save $450 on each.

Extra-large capacity Smart Dial front load washer with MultiControl, $999 (regularly $1,449)

Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $999 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set

Samsung

The Samsung washer in this set can clean up to 8 pounds of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. Both the washer and dryer feature Wi-Fi connectivity, so they can be controlled via most smart devices when you download Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,758 (regularly $2,598)

The washer and dryer are also on sale separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer, $879 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $879 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart top-load washer and electric dryer



Samsung

This Samsung washer-dryer set is also on sale now. Like the washer featured above, the washer in this set can clean a full load in as little as 28 minutes. Both the washer and dryer boast Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung smart top-load washer with ActiveWave agitator and Super Speed Wash in champagne, $729 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in champagne, $729 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung smart top-load washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Samsung

Save $540 when you buy this washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung. Both appliances feature integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more. The washer's Super Speed function allows you to take clean 8 pounds of laundry in less than a half hour.

Samsung smart top-load Super Speed Wash washer and smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer set, $1,458 (regularly $1,998)

If you prefer, the Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with Super Speed Wash, $799 (regularly $1,200)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $729 (regularly $999)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $880 (reduced from $1,035)

Best Buy carries a matching smart Maytag dryer that can also be controlled with the Maytag app.

Maytag smart electric dryer, $880 (reduced from $1,035)

LG 4.5 cu.ft. front-load washer & dryer combo: $1,719

LG

This 4.5-cubic-foot capacity LG washer-dryer combo is going for nearly 30% off right now at Amazon. Available in black steel, this smart washer-dryer is Wi-Fi-enabled and can be paired with your compatible smartphone or device via the LG ThinQ app. It features 14 different wash cycle options.

"This washer/dryer combo is perfect for an apartment or condominium. Much larger capacity that other models. Uses very little water and power," commented an Amazon customer who purchased the machine.

LG front-load washer and dryer combo, $1,719 (reduced from $2,419)

The all-in-one washer and dryer combo is also available and on-sale at LG.

LG front-load washer and dryer combo, $1,799 (regularly $2,199)

LG electric dryer with steam

LG Store via Amazon

This LG dryer offers 14 different drying cycles. It uses steam technology to reduce wrinkles and odors.

LG electric dryer with steam, $1,429 (regularly $1,649)

The dryer is available via the LG website. However it is not on sale.

"Great for large and small loads. Has multiple cleaning options and does a wonderful job cleaning even the dirtiest work clothes," writes an LG customer who purchased the dryer.

LG electric dryer with steam, $1,649

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower is $700 off right now.

It features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,899 (regularly $2,599)

LG Single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

This stacked LG WashTower is $700 off right now on the LG site.

The wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG Single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,099 (regularly $2,799)

LG mega-capacity smart front load washer

LG

This LG washer is designed to clean big loads of laundry in under 30 minutes. The smart washer can select the best wash settings for your laundry.

This appliance auto-dispenses detergent and fabric softener for each load. It can clean up to 18 loads of laundry with only one fill.

LG mega-capacity smart front load washer, $1,099 (regularly $1,649)

LG mega-capacity top load washer with TurboDrum

LG

This LG mega-capacity top load washer is $250 off right now.

This washer features a deep-fill function for soaking or large loads. It features four pulsators (one main, three mini) that blast clothes with water from below during wash cycles for an optimal clean.

LG mega-capacity top load washer with TurboDrum, $699 (regularly $949)

LG mega-capacity smart front load electric dryer



LG

This front-loading dryer features a reversible door. The appliance includes smart features that can select the best drying cycle for your load. It also tells you when it's time to clean the dryer ducts and lint filter.

The LG dryer is $450 off right now.

LG mega-capacity smart front load electric dryer, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

LG ultra-large capacity gas dryer with sensor dry technology

LG

This LG dryer features a built-in sensor that detects moisture and auto adjusts drying time. The home appliance periodically tumble-dries clothes for up to three hours after the cycle is done to help prevent wrinkles.

This LG machine is $250 off right now.

LG ultra-large capacity gas dryer with sensor dry technology, $799 (regularly $1,049)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer uses vibration-reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. This self-cleaning washer also includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles. This machine is deeply discounted right now at Best Buy and Samsung. Prices vary by finish. The below prices are for the platinum model.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $700 (regularly $900)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer to complete your washer and dryer set. The dryer is on sale at Best Buy and Samsung. The listed deals are for the platinum model.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $700 (regularly $900)

Samsung Smart Dial front-load Super Speed washer and electric dryer set

Samsung

Save $700 when you buy this smart washer and dryer set from Samsung. A great choice for busy families, this pair boasts AI-powered Smart Dial. The feature learns your favorite washing cycles, and recommends ones, too. Samsung's Super Speed Wash and Super Speed Dry functions can finish a full load of laundry in less than 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial front-load Super Speed Wash washer and electric dryer set, $1,598 (regularly $2,298)

